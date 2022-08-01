The Union Pacific Railroad is closing several roads in Steele County starting Aug. 2. The roads include 50th Street NW (County Highway 9) from County Highway 45 to County Highway 1 and 2nd Ave NE (County Highway 12) in the City of Medford from 3rd St NE to 5th St NE. Other city and township roads also will be closed as part of the work. The Union Pacific Railroad will be doing work at the railroad crossings.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments