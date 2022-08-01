...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The Union Pacific Railroad is closing several roads in Steele County starting Aug. 2. The roads include 50th Street NW (County Highway 9) from County Highway 45 to County Highway 1 and 2nd Ave NE (County Highway 12) in the City of Medford from 3rd St NE to 5th St NE. Other city and township roads also will be closed as part of the work. The Union Pacific Railroad will be doing work at the railroad crossings.
Detours will be posted. All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
For more information on the project, contract the Union Pacific Railroad at 402-544-3878.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.