With the mission to provide a safe environment for all, the Owatonna United Methodist Church will be providing a one-of-a-kind “Fond Memories” Christmas service at 9 a.m. Sunday.
The service is an inclusive service for persons living with mild to moderate dementia, their caregivers and their families. Pastor Lisa Vick said it is also open to anyone who may want to hear the story of Jesus’ birth and sing their favorite Christmas songs.
Like the Memory Cafe, hosted by the Steele County Historical Society, the service will a safe, nurturing and spiritually uplifting experience for persons with dementia. Vick said she also wants to provide a space for caregivers to feel they can bring their loved ones without worry.
Fellowship time will follow the hour long service, along with birthday cake.
