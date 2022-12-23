Lisa Vick

Pastor Lisa Vick lights a candle inside the sanctuary of Owatonna United Methodist Church. The UMC will be hosting a one-of-a-kind “Fond Memories” service on Sunday to provide a safe space for those living with dementia, as well as their caregivers. (File photo/southernminn.com)

With the mission to provide a safe environment for all, the Owatonna United Methodist Church will be providing a one-of-a-kind “Fond Memories” Christmas service at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments