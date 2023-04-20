Owatonna Fire Department is joining the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the National Weather Service (NWS) in promoting general weather safety next week for Severe Weather Awareness Week.
Each year, DPS (in partnership with the NWS and other state and local government agencies) sponsors Severe Weather Awareness Week. Each day of the week focuses on a different topic and features two statewide tornado drills on Thursday. During the drills, local sirens and all National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios will sound with a simulated tornado warning.
The first tornado drill occurs on Thursday, April 20 at 1:45 p.m. The second drill occurs on Thursday, April 20 at 6:45 pm. These drills give residents the opportunity to review their emergency plans and procedures and practice emergency drills at work or at home.
Here are a few facts and reminders about tornado safety and what to do during tornado alerts:
Tornado Safety Information
Tornadoes may strike quickly with little warning
Tornadoes can occur any time of day or night but often occur between 3 pm and 8 pm.
Flying debris is very dangerous and most often the cause of death and injuries.
During a Tornado Watch
Be alert to changing weather conditions
Have a plan for severe weather including a safe sheltering place
Monitor weather conditions.
During a Tornado Warning
Find shelter immediately in a basement, storm shelter or interior room away from windows on the lowest floor
Leave mobile homes or trailers and find a sturdy nearby building
If outside when a tornado warning is issued, lie flat in a ditch or depression, do not get under an overpass, or bridge and watch for flying debris
After the Storm
If impacted by tornado damage, there are a few important things to remember. Listen to local officials, stay up to date on the forecast, contact family members and be mindful of debris (such as glass and nails) and downed power lines. Have a working radio with batteries and use flashlights instead of candles to avoid starting fires.
More information is available on the Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) and National Weather Service (NWS) websites.