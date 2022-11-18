On Saturday nights I tune in to the ‘RFD’ Channel (138 on Charter) to catch the Molly B. Polka Show. I’ve always loved polka music. As one of my friends told me, “There’s never been a sad polka.” The Molly B Show features a mixture of old time bands (some of them from New Ulm and Kenyon, others from all parts of the United States. Some of the bands feature concertinas, and others highlight the accordion. In that I played that instrument when I was a kid, I am always interested in hearing accomplished accordion players playing old time music in their respective bands. Unfortunately, the old squeeze box has gone by the wayside vs. the day when it was a popular instrument played by young folks. Armond Rezac taught accordion when he was located in Waseca and in the early days of his band he played accordion. Want proof? Just look at the photo featuring young folks taking lessons on the accordion with Armond Rezac at his studio in Waseca.

Todd Hale accordion class

The accordion was a popular instrument for young people back in the ‘50s and early 60s, as can be seen by this photo of students learning to play the instrument at Armond Rezac’s accordion school in Waseca. (Photo courtesy of Todd Hale)
Todd Hale accordion

Todd and his accordion. (Photo courtesy of Todd Hale)

Todd Hale can be reached at tmhale632@gmail.com or write him at 632 14th St. S.E. Phone contact is 507-456-7304.

