On Saturday nights I tune in to the ‘RFD’ Channel (138 on Charter) to catch the Molly B. Polka Show. I’ve always loved polka music. As one of my friends told me, “There’s never been a sad polka.” The Molly B Show features a mixture of old time bands (some of them from New Ulm and Kenyon, others from all parts of the United States. Some of the bands feature concertinas, and others highlight the accordion. In that I played that instrument when I was a kid, I am always interested in hearing accomplished accordion players playing old time music in their respective bands. Unfortunately, the old squeeze box has gone by the wayside vs. the day when it was a popular instrument played by young folks. Armond Rezac taught accordion when he was located in Waseca and in the early days of his band he played accordion. Want proof? Just look at the photo featuring young folks taking lessons on the accordion with Armond Rezac at his studio in Waseca.
A musical duo featuring Armond Rezac on the accordion and Chuck Sauter on the base was very popular in southern Minnesota. When Sauter died, Armond decided to form his own band. He played clarinet and accordion in his new band. He was one of the highlighted bands featured in Fair Square Park during the fair. Earlier, he and Sauter played nightly in the beer garden. His band’s appearance at the fair spanned a period of over 50 years!
My early years with the accordion
My Dad insisted that I take accordion lessons after seeing Dick Contino, a featured accordionist with the Horace Height Band. This was when our family lived in Des Moines. I wasn’t very enthusiastic about playing the instrument, but Dad insisted. I was enrolled for accordion lessons at Hulling’s Music House in downtown Des Moines. That’s when my experience with the accordion began. I played in the Hulling’s Accordion Band and often soloed on a weekly radio show sponsored by the music store. I continued to take lessons through my junior high years. When we lived in Fargo, I entered a talent contest on WDAY Radio and won the right to play with a combo on a daily morning radio show. When my life became filled with other activities and upon high school graduation, I finally gave up actively playing the accordion. I finally sold the instrument to Owatonna’s Arnold Gniffke who played for nursing homes and other gatherings. After Gniffke died, his daughter showed up at my door one day with his accordion, telling me, “This accordion belongs back with its original owner”. She presented me with my accordion which I still have here at home.
Owatonna accordions
When I arrived in Owatonna back in 1959, the accordion was still a popular instrument with the young people. Luther and Gloria Hanson opened Hanson Music Studios which was located on Main Street just west of the fire hall. They too formed an accordion band which played for many events in Owatonna including the Owatonna Home Show, which was held in the old Armory across from Federated. The stars of their band were the Pichner Sisters, who were the daughters of Otto and Ann Pichner of Owatonna.
When our family moved to Fargo I continued with my accordion lessons but after we moved to Edina my lessons ceased and my accordion playing ceased as well.
Just a pause
Remembering the first OHS boys' hockey team
It won’t be long before the OHS boys’ and girls’ hockey teams take to the ice. I thought I would repeat a former column in which I wrote about the first boys’ hockey team. The team was formed prior to the forming of the girls’ team. I find it enjoyable each year to reminisce about that first team and read about the team members. Dudley Otto and Bill Ryden made up the coaching staff. They called on hockey volunteers to help them as assistants, names like Jimber and Tom Freeburg and others.
Let me take you back to that first year, 1968-’69 and present some facts. The members of that first OHS hockey team ranged from freshmen to seniors: Tom McClocklin, Shannon Owen, Howie Peterson, Scott Nelson, Dan Morris, Rick Heiseke, Jack Harra, Jim Hosfield, Mike Dalland, Mark Kristo, Dan Boeke, Tom Freeburg, Rick Wittrock, Larry Jandro, Mark Wangen, Al Krippner and goalies John Pegg and Steve Seykora. Danny Walsh was the team manager. Otto has passed away, but I remember him telling me, “We were on a trial basis that first year. Our season consisted of only 15 games, and we ended up with a record of 6-8-1. We split wins and losses with the Rochester schools and with Albert Lea that first year. That was also the year that we beat a powerful Burnsville team 5-4. We shut out John Marshall in our first game with them at their home rink. Let me tell you, we provided a lot of entertainment for the Owatonna rink rats that first year.
More team facts
Here are some additional facts from that first boys’ team. First OHS goal scored, Shannon Owen, first assist, Tom McGlocklin, first penalty, Scottie Nelson for tripping, first victory: 2-0 over Rochester John Marshall, first tie, 2-2 with Farmington. I remember that game was played outside on a Saturday morning. The temperature was way below zero. The game went to several overtimes Ken Austin was my color man that day. We warmed up in our cars parked next to the rink between overtime periods. I don’t remember how many overtimes in that game, but I know we were thoroughly frozen to the bone when it ended. First overtime win, 5-4 over Burnsville, fist power play goal, Dan Morris from McClocklin in the first period against Burnsville, first shutout, John Pegg in s 2-0 win over John Marshall, first hat trick, Howie Peterson in a 5-1 win over Fridley first penalty show, Rick Wittrock and leading scorer in that first year was Tom McClocklin with 14 points.
The team’s non-conference schedule that year included games with Farmington, Fridley, St. Louis Park, Burnsville, St. Thomas, Orono, Robbinsdale Cooper and Wayzata. The team also traveled to Silver Bay to play in their Christmas tournament. That’s when Bill Carlson first met that great group of Owatonna hockey fans and Ken Wilcox and Ken Austin recruited him to come to Owatonna and manage our Four Season’s Arena. That was one of the greatest recruitments ever made for Owatonna.
First home rink
The first home rink for the boys’ team was actually not at home. The Four Seasons arena had not been constructed yet, so the Owatonna home games were played at Shattuck Arena in Faribault. The arena wasn’t heated and the north wall of the arena was merely a piece of plastic Our broadcast site at Shattuck was a wobbly painter’s scaffold where Wilcox and I sat with our legs over the edge and broadcast the game.
Disappearing ice
The biggest disappointment all of us hockey fans experienced was on a Saturday, which was supposed to be our first game at our new indoor arena. It was with John Marshall. When Bill Carlson got to the arena that morning, he found the ice had melted due to a malfunction of the coolant distribution line. So, it was back to Shattuck for that game and several others until the problem was fixed. They had to dig up the concrete floor on the west end of the rink to get to the source of the leak.
17th annual chili cook-off coming
After a couple of years hiatus, the chili cook-off benefitting the Andrew Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Frank Fund is scheduled for Jan. 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Owatonna Armory. If interested in entering the competition call Bill Lawrence at 507-390-2210 or connect on Facebook. You can also send an e mail to Andyscco@gmail.com.
A “Pressing” item
There was, with exception of three years, a dry cleaning operation in the 300 block of North Cedar since 1937. Charles Gorman came to Owatonna in 1925 and worked for Enterprise Cleaners. In 1937 he opened his own “pressing shop” on North Cedar where Johnson’s Barber Shop is now. He sent his cleaning to Waseca and did all the pressing here in Owatonna. A year or so later he moved across the street and opened a new shop with the cleaning service included. When their father died in 1941. Frank and Bud Gorman along with their mother decided to run the Uncle Sam entered the picture in 1943 and the equipment was stored away while the two brothers went in the service. In 1946, when they returned home, they decided to revive the cleaning shop. They moved into the Kasper building which was formerly owned by Tony Fait and Dick Scram. Bud left for other employment in 1952. Frank and Bev Gorman ran the Gorman cleaners until Frank’s retirement due to ill health in 1985.
