The noon Rotary Club has announced that Wayne Starman of Owatonna has been named as this year’s recipient of the Vern White Paul Harris Fellow Award. The award will be presented at the noon meeting of the club at the Owatonna Country Club on November 14. The award recognizes a Non-Rotarian whose life and actions exemplify the spirit of the Rotary motto “Service Above Self” and exhibits the characteristics that represent the values of the Rotary 4-Way Test: 1. Is it the Truth? 2. Is it Fair to All Concerned? 3. Will It Build Good Will and Better Friendships? 4. Will it be Beneficial to all Concerned?

