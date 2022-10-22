The noon Rotary Club has announced that Wayne Starman of Owatonna has been named as this year’s recipient of the Vern White Paul Harris Fellow Award. The award will be presented at the noon meeting of the club at the Owatonna Country Club on November 14. The award recognizes a Non-Rotarian whose life and actions exemplify the spirit of the Rotary motto “Service Above Self” and exhibits the characteristics that represent the values of the Rotary 4-Way Test: 1. Is it the Truth? 2. Is it Fair to All Concerned? 3. Will It Build Good Will and Better Friendships? 4. Will it be Beneficial to all Concerned?
I have known Wayne practically since I came to Owatonna. He was assistant manager at Duffy’s Super Fair in Owatonna, a supermarket which was located in the building where the Salvation Army store is now. Any of Wayne’s associates or friends who wish to attend the lunch should call Dick Slieter at 218-820-7587 or e-mail at richardslieter@gmail.com by early this next week.
About Wayne Starman
Wayne Starman was born in Blooming Prairie. He went to rural school and to two years at Blooming Prairie High School and then to Dodge Center High School graduating in 1957. He joined the National Guard after graduation and farmed with his father and worked with Joe Wacek Construction. When the construction shut down in the fall, Wayne came to Owatonna looking for a job. In December of 1958, Wayne was hired by Duffy Hamren to work in his super market, Duffy’s Fairway. Duffy also ran a Fairway store in Albert Lea and Fairway asked Duffy to send someone down to run the store until the building lease expired, which was in four years. Wayne was the man. He ran the Albert Lea store from 1962 to 1966. The store closed and Wayne returned to Duffy’s in Owatonna where he began as the bookkeeper. He was promoted to groceries as Assistant Manager. Wayne moved up to Store Manager when Gene Borowitz retired. He was Store Manager in Owatonna for ten years and then had the chance to buy the store from the retiring Duffy Hamren. That was in 1980 and he ran the store for ten years before closing it. He was then hired by Cashwise Foods to work as Store Manager where he worked full time until June of 2005 when he retired. He still works part-time at Cashwise
Wayne is active in the Owatonna Knights of Columbus, the VFW Color Guard, and is a member of the AMVETS. Wayne has been very active in the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce. He was President in 1988, served two terms on the Chamber Board and has been a member of the Chamber Ambassadors from 1990 to 2000. He is still an Ambassador Emeritus. He is a 44-year member of the Elks, 43-year member of the American Legion, served on the Owatonna Civil Service Commission from 2000 to 2009. He joined the Lion’s Club in 1980. He served four years on the Sacred Heart Church Council and several years on the Sacred Heart Finance Council.
About Vern White
Vern White was the first recipient of the Paul Harris-Vern White award. He originally was a Rotarian, but received this award after he left the club. Before he became ill, he was involved in many Owatonna projects and celebrations. A 150th anniversary book of Owatonna was made possible under his leadership. He took his passion for the history of our city and made sure that part of it was preserved by donating cases and displayed the materials from the time capsule presented at the 50th anniversary of the Owatonna Foundation. It was the same excitement for the quality of life in our city that he was part of the leadership of the new aquatic center to reach their financial goals and make the water park a reality that is truly an asset and provides pleasure to all Owatonna citizens.
Past recipients
Past recipients of the Paul Harris-Vern White award include Franchon Pirkl, Arlen Burmeister, Dave “Ole” Olson, Jerry Ganfield, Carol Zetah, Les Abraham and Susanne Schroeder.
County highway open house
Steele County will hold a Public Hearing on October 25 at 5:15 p.m. in the Board Room at the Steele County Administration Center to solicit public comment regarding the proposed 2023-2027 Highway Capital Improvement Plan. The plan outlines the highway and bridge projects the County intends on completing and amends the use of sales tax revenues. If you cannot attend the meeting, forward your comments in writing to the Steele County Highway Department, Box 890, Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Foundation scholarship notes
The Owatonna Foundation has $15,000 in scholarship money available to assist individuals who are preparing for a technical career by attending non-four-year programs at technical/community college. Scholarships would be used for spring semester 2023. Recipients must have an Owatonna mailing address or have worked at an .Owatonna business for at least the past two years and graduated prior to the current high school class. Scholarship awards can be $3,000. Applications are available at the Foundation’s website at owatonnafoundation.org/owatonna-scholarships. Applications must be submitted by this Tuesday, October 25. Questions? Contact scholarship coordinator Jill Holmes at 455-3059.
The Owatonna Foundation is pleased to provide the June A and Melanie Nelson scholarship. The applicant must be a woman, pursuing a career-specific field of study. Additional criteria include an Owatonna mailing address or have worked at an Owatonna business for at least the past two years. Applications are available at the Foundation’s website printed earlier in this column. Again, if you have questions, contact scholarship coordinator Jill Holmes at 455-3059. Applications must be submitted by this Tuesday, October 25.
Come to the ‘Magic of Rotary’
The noon Rotary Club is sponsoring a dinner and night of entertainment next Friday, October 28, at the Owatonna Country Club. “The Magic of Rotary” will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a social time followed by dinner at 6:00. The show, featuring Alan Smola a nationally known magician and comedian will begin at 7:00. Tickets are $75 for the evening and can be ordered by e-mail to annmiller@sopherion.com or by calling her at 451-3400.
High school update
Bob Olson, Director of Facilities, Infrastructure and Security at the Owatonna Public Schools recently issued an update on the progress of the high school construction which is still on budget and on schedule. Here’s the latest: If you were to walk into the building today, here is what you would see: The third-floor sheetrock and door frames are installed and windows are starting to be installed. The second-floor wall framing is complete and electricians are roughing in the conduits. On the first-floor, the learning stairs are being installed in the commons and the kitchen is starting to take shape. The auditorium concrete floor is in the process of being poured a few steps a day and the gym floor will be next. Around the top of the gym the walking track is installed and concrete has been poured.
On the exterior of the building: Windows are being installed and brick is being added to the block walls. The bleacher installers are putting the final touches on the stadium and softball bleachers. The grass outdoor fields are being prepped for seeding, and the artificial turf fields are being prepped for turf to be installed this fall and early spring. The bus driveway has been paved, with the tennis courts and large parking lot next on the list. Olson said, “As you can see, construction is coming along great! Please drive by the construction site and take a peek from the road. You can also scan the QR code on the 18th St. fence or follow progress at isd761.org/newhigh-school.
Remember Pumpkinfest?
Halloween is just around the corner. Halloween was, at one time, a big city-wide celebration. The “Pumpkin Fest” began in 1965 and grew in size till the mid-eighties. The first Pumpkin Festival was a combined effort of the Owatonna Canning Co., the Chamber of Commerce and the Parks and Recreation Department. Over the years, merchants, clubs, organizations and businesses took part. Two events, the serving of pumpkin pie in Central Park and decorating pumpkins to put in businesses were the attractions of the early festival. The Canning Co. supplied the pumpkin for pie baking and grew a special pumpkin for decorating. The serving of the free pumpkin pie was discontinued in 1972 due to cost. In 1968 over 5,000 pies supplied pie for 35,000 folks. The Owatonna Jaycees haunted house started in 1976 taken over later by the Owatonna Ambulance Service. A Pumpkinfest Square Dance was held at the eagles with well-known caller, Harlan Holzerland leading the dancing. Of course, we can’t forget the annual Pumpkinfest Medallion Hunt sponsored by the Chamber offering hundreds of dollars in Owatonna merchandise to the person or persons finding where the Chamber’s Ted Ringhofer hid it. Daily clues were printed in the paper and broadcast on radio. Other activities included tennis and bowling tournaments, the bed race around Central Park and an antique show sponsored by the Cedar Mall. In 1978 the Chamber of Commerce Board declared the Pumpkin Festival a city-wide celebration. A float was constructed in 19890 to be used in area parades. Ann Doyle (Bob and Lois) was crowned the first Cinderella for the festival.
Joke of the week
You know how they throw the ball into the crowd after they win the game? That’s not allowed in bowling. I know that now!