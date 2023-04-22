Beginning this year, the traditional Memorial Day parade in Owatonna has officially come to an end. There will be no parade from this year into the foreseeable future. The decision was brought about due to the age and the numbers of VFW members who organized the parade. Bob Rezac, one of just two members existing on the planning committee told me “We are just running out of people who are stepping forward to assume the duties. Twenty years or so ago we had around 15 people on the committee, now it’s basically two. This was a difficult decision, but we have to work with the resources we have. We will now totally focus on our Memorial Day program, which to all of us is the heart of Memorial Day.”
I have no idea how long the Memorial Day parade has been a part of the day’s observance in Owatonna, but I know it was a regular feature of the holiday since I arrived in Owatonna in 1959. Back then Bea Natzel was in charge of the parade.
Remembering Cedar Ave. 300 block
How things have changed in Owatonna. When I came to town, our radio station was located at the corner of Cedar and Pearl. The entire 300 block of Cedar Ave. was like a family. There were wonderful personalities, all serious business people serving Owatonna. Our station was located on the southeast corner in the Zamboni building. The station had just recently moved there, putting all of the employees in one office. Across the street was the Rolling Star Café who I remember made wonderful thick hamburgers. I often would run across the street after ordering lunch to pick up a burger.
Let’s proceed north on the west side of the block. Next to the Rolling Star was a floor covering store. The name of the owner escapes me. Next door to him was George Dawes‘ Hardware Store. I loved to stop in the store and chat with the folks who worked there. I remember one man named George who sang in the First Baptist Church Choir. Next to Dawes Hardware was Frank Gorman Cleaners. Frank chuckled when he related how many times he had crossed Cedar to go to coffee without being hit by a car. Frank shared a building with Ross Robinson of Robinson Paint and Glass. Ross sold Lion Brand paints and we often called him on our Party Line Show for advice for a listener. He would answer the phone singing “Good Morning to You”. Across the alley was Ringhofer Meats. This is where I first met Ted Ringhofer who became one of my closest friends. Everyone thought Ted would end up owning the store, and we were all surprised when he left the store to become the Director of the Chamber of Commerce, which he served for decades. Next to Ringhofer’s was the Johnson Barber Shop, which remains there today. Gary Johnson originally worked with his father in the shop and continued to run the shop until he recently retired and sold the shop. Further north was Biff Barret’s Bottle Shop. Lloyd Guthier and Don Bruzek ran the Owatonna Agency. Len Wendorf ran his auctioneering service from that building. The rest of the buildings going north to Rose Street are sketchy in my mind. I do remember the dry goods store on the corner of Rose and Cedar.
Across the street was the Kitchen Restaurant, run by Chuck and Ev Green. The Kitchen remains there today, Next door going south was Ralph Carpenter’s and Woody Meister’s Insurance Agency. When I came to town, Dr. Feyerisen, an eye doctor had his office. Other personalities in the 300 block of Cedar included Ben Thurnau, Asa Carpenter and his staff at Owatonna Savings and Loan, Don and Mary Jane Reigel and the Photo News. The paper was published weekly at that site. I still remember Evie Slezak walking slowly down Cedar with her briefcase under her arm ready to sell an ad for the Photo News. I wind up the block with the showroom of George A. Klemmer and Son who first sold Kaiser-Frazer cars, and then changed to sell Oliver Tractors. I’m sure many of you remember the three business partners there including Ralph and Irv Nass and Bill Klemmer. We rented the space for our radio station from Bill Klemmer, who eventually turned out to be my father-in-law.
So, that’s a rundown of the 300 block of Cedar Avenue. There were lots of great personalities and I found it fun to know all of them.
Remembering a special couple
I have met so many wonderful people during my years in Owatonna and thought it time that I share some memories of these special people with you, hoping to revive some of your own memories of them. This week I shine the spotlight on Duffy and Vernita Hamren. The Hamren’s were among the first Owatonna couple I met when I came to Owatonna in 1959. Duffy was the first advertiser that bought time on the new KRFO when my partners, Pink Allen and Jerry Boos came to town and opened the new radio station. Duffy was an institution in town and ran a super market all the years he was in Owatonna. His first grocery store opened about 1955 on North Cedar next to Rietz’s Law Office. He moved his store in January of 1958 to the Oakdale area at the corner of Cedar and 18th Street. The building still stands today, housing the Salvation Army. Duffy operated his super market called, Duffy’s Super Fair, until he retired and sold the store to his long-time cohort and store manager Wayne Starman. Starman had worked with Duffy since 1958. For a few years, Wayne managed a super market in Albert Lea which was owned by Duffy. After Duffy sold that store, Wayne returned to his duties at the Owatonna store. When Duffy decided to retire and he and Vernita decided to move to Eugene, Oregon where their son and grandchildren were, he sold the store to Wayne.
From the beginning, Duffy’s store was called, “Duffy’s Super Fair”. Then it was changed to “Duffy’s Fairway” as he became associated with Fairway Foods.
A real PR man
Duffy Hamren was definitely a public relations man. He loved his customers and often greeted them at the front door when they entered the store.
Duffy looked to the future of Owatonna and with the realization that some of the large corporate stores which included supermarkets planning to build in Owatonna, Duffy predicted that at least six small retail outlets would fall by the wayside.
In a way, Duffy, Pink, Jerry and I were from the same school of thought. Duffy could see changes in the grocery industry that made him uncomfortable. The sudden announcement of his retirement stunned us all, even though we were glad the store would remain under the ownership of Wayne Starman. I can remember Duffy telling me, “Todd, I just don’t have the energy to compete anymore.” That was after two large supermarkets have moved in near him. Wayne could also see the writing on the wall years later which precipitated his decision to discontinue his store and link himself with Cashwise.
After his grandchildren had left Eugene, Duffy once told me that he wished he had never moved from Owatonna. When the grandchildren leave, you are left there alone.
Tragedy in Hamren’s lives
I can remember how concerned we all were when Vernita was seriously hurt in a car accident in the Twin Cities. We followed her recuperation day by day as she healed her broken bones. Owatonna also rallied behind the entire Hamren family when their daughter, Joyce lost her husband while they were living in Chili. Her husband was a photographer and apparently got on the bad side of the government and was killed. A movie, “Missing:” starring Jack Lemmon and Sissy Spacek was eventually made about the incident.
Duffy Hamren will always remain in my memory as one of the many Owatonnans that I have known and admired.
Remember the horse?
How many of you remember the electric horse that stood at the entrance to Duffy’s store? Kids in the family looked forward to going to Duffy’s with their parents so they could drop a penny in the coinbox to get that special ride. The horse eventually wound up in the window at Harland’s Tire Service and finally came to rest at Owatonna Shoe in what appears to be its final resting place.
Other grocery stores
Over the years that Duffy and Wayne ran their supermarket, a number of grocery stores were opened in Owatonna. Remember Piggly Wiggly? They actually had stores in two difference locations, one on North Cedar which eventually moved to West Pearl in the building now occupied by NAPA. Other super markets I remember include Martin’s Super Valu (located at Grove and Rose), Red Owl (located at Main and Elm where Federated is located), National Tea located in Oakdale. I may have missed some, but these are ones that come to mind.
