Beginning this year, the traditional Memorial Day parade in Owatonna has officially come to an end. There will be no parade from this year into the foreseeable future. The decision was brought about due to the age and the numbers of VFW members who organized the parade. Bob Rezac, one of just two members existing on the planning committee told me “We are just running out of people who are stepping forward to assume the duties. Twenty years or so ago we had around 15 people on the committee, now it’s basically two. This was a difficult decision, but we have to work with the resources we have. We will now totally focus on our Memorial Day program, which to all of us is the heart of Memorial Day.”

