Every year, I run out of weeks to write about some of my interesting and fun fair memories, so this year I’m going to start earlier in hopes of being able to share with you some of my fond memories.
Dr. Louie Allgeyer was secretary of the fair for decades. One of the things he liked to do was get well-known personalities involved in activities of the fair. Me, being a personality on local radio was Allgeyer’s goal, the year that he convinced me and the late Judge Charles Cashman to appear in front of the grandstand for a gig with a wild animal, namely an ostrich and a rhinoceros. It was part of a show featuring all kinds of wild animals. The good judge was to ride a rhino and I was to take part in a race with ostriches pulling carts. Before I agreed to the appearance, I gave hard thought on how dangerous this might be for yours truly, but with significant persuasion by fair officials, I agreed.
Judge Cashman approached his animal wearing flawless white coveralls and promptly hopped on the back of his rhino. What he didn’t knows was the rhinoceros “bleeds” through his skin and after taking a couple of wild rides in front of the grandstand, he jumped off his animal only to find his lily-white coveralls covered with the reddish slime that had been emitted through the pores of the animal’s skin. His crotch and upper legs were colored a dark red. I’m sure the good judge eventually buried the coveralls!
As for my ride behind the huge bird, I was armed with a broom that I carried into the pull cart behind. The theory was to make the bird “shy” to one side or the other when the broom was placed near his eye.
Well, as the bird took off, I panicked and instead of just placing the broom near the bird’s head I bopped him on the side of his cranium which, for some reason, immediately sent him aiming for the inside fence around the track. I found myself trailing in a cart behind this immense bird going faster and faster. It was survival of the fittest that night. Show personnel finally caught up with the bird and pulled him to a halt. It was hilarious to the audience but damn scary for me! Never again!
More on the judge
Judge Cashman was a colorful guy and I always enjoyed being with him, although I never appeared in his courtroom. How many of you remember when the judge decided to let his hair grow long. This was before long uncut hair was unacceptable in society. I’ll always remember him saying how he delighted in seeing the expression on the faces of long-haired subjects who appeared before him in court when they realized that the judge had outdone them!
Judge Cashman’s unforgettable performance in Little Theatre’s “Fiddler on the Roof” is one that will never leaves my memory. I remember members of the cast telling me that the good judge would write his lines on the inside of his hand so as not to forget them. He was often in the country club locker room the same time as I was and in his loud voice, would render a resounding rendition of “If I were a Rich Man”.
He served well over 30 years on the Steele County bench.
Remembering Mr. Burke
Burke’s Taffy is one of the oldest booths at the fair. I can remember Mr. Burke, who was always dressed in white pants and shirt, coming to my father-in-law Bill Klemmer’s shop a week before the fair to arrange for a part for his taffy machine to be made by Bill. Bill sometimes worked late at night to insure that the part would be made and operating by fair-time. Mr. Burke never missed being in Owatonna for the Steele County Free Fair and the Burke Taffy booth has been carried on since Mr. Burke died. Look for it in the same location outside the Four Seasons building along Elm Street.
Fair brochure princess
A reminder that the color brochures for the Steele County Free Fair are now available. They have been placed in stores and restaurants and are available at the fair office. Closer to fair time you will receive one in your Owatonna and Blooming Prairie newspapers. Check out the little girl pictured on the front of the brochure. She is three-and-a half-year-old Rory Bailey, daughter of Matt Bailey and Brooke Limoseta both of Owatonna. Her grandparents are Jennifer and Doug Schlobohm of Owatonna and Rod and Rose Baily of Austin who attend our fair every year.
Mega-Ride tickets
Another reminder that the fair Mega-Ride tickets are now on sale at the Hy-Vee service counter. The tickets are $55 and entitle the wrist-band wearer to unlimited rides on the Gold Star Midway the entire week of the fair. Wrist bands will be attached on the first day of the fair beginning at 1 p.m. at the midway ticket office. Mega-Ride tickets must be purchased by 5 p.m. on the first day of the fair.
Night to Unite
Night to Unite block parties will take place on Tuesday, August 2. Neighbors Joining Together in Owatonna is sponsored by Minnesota AAA and the Owatonna Police Department. It’s not too late to form a block party with your neighbors. Check the Night to Unite website or call the police department at 507-774-7200 for registration information.
Class reunion
The OHS Class of 1977 will hold their 45th class reunion at the home of Bill and Jody Hartle on the evening of Friday, August 19 beginning at 5 p.m. This is a casual get-together and guests are encouraged to bring their own refreshments. Further information can be found on Facebook “Owatonna Class of 1977” or by contacting Deb (Staley) Kytola at djkytola@yahoo.com or Matt Kottke at mkottke77@gmail.com.
GEM Days coming
Next weekend is the annual GEM Days observance in Owatonna, sponsored by local businesses and the Downtown Business Council. GEM Days is the former Crazy Days in Owatonna. There will be merchandise on the streets in front of stores and musical entertainment in Central Park on Thursday night (Street Talk) and Friday night (No Coast). GEM comes from the fact that Owatonna is known as the Jewel of the Prairie.
Gus’ Station car show today
If you are a restored car fan, don’t miss coming to the Historical Society Gus’ Station Car Show today from 8:30 to noon. Food and drink are available. Admission is free. Awards will be given at noon.
