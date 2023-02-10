I have something for you on the lighter side this week. Looking back, I wondered how things were over 100 years ago. I ran across an interesting publication that addressed just that subject. One hundred thirteen years from this year takes us back to 1910. It’s quite amazing to realize how things have changed in over 100 years. Here are some statistics for the year 1910. What a difference over a century makes!
*The average life expectancy for men was 47 years. *Fuel for a 1910 Ford was sold in drug stores only. *Only 14 percent of the homes had a bathtub. *Only eight percent of the homes had a telephone. *There were only 8,000 cars and only 144 miles of paved road. *The maximum speed limit in most cities was 10 mph. *The tallest structure in the world was the Eiffel Tower!. *The average U.S. wage in 1910 was 22 cents per hour. *The average U.S. worker made between $200 and $400 a year. *A competent accountant could expect to earn $2,000 per year, a dentist $2500 per year, a veterinarian between $1500 and $4000 a year and a mechanical engineer about $5,000 per year. *More than 95 percent of all births took place at HOME. *Ninety percent of all doctors had no college education! Instead, they attended so-called medical schools, many of which were condemned in the press AND the government as ‘substandard’. *Sugar cost four cents a pound. *Coffee was fifteen cents a pound. *Most women only washed their hair once a month, and used BORAX OR EGG YOLKS for shampoo. *There was no such thing as under-arm deodorant or tooth paste. *Canada passed a laws that prohibited poor people from entering into their country for any reason.
The five leading causes of death in 1910 were: 1. Pneumonia and influenza, 2 Tuberculosis, 3. Diarrhea, 4. Heart Disease, 5. Stroke
The American flag had 45 stars. *Crossword puzzles, canned beer and iced tea hadn’t been invented yet. *There was no Mother’s Day or Father’s Day. *Two out of every ten adults couldn’t read or write and only six percent of all Americans graduated from high school. *Eighteen percent of households had at least one full-time servant or domestic help. *There were about 230 reported murders in the ENTIRE U.S.A.
Try to imagine what it may be like in another 100 years!
Grief is hard and never ends
It’s been 10 months since my wife, Mary, passed away. It’s still unbelievable when I look over at the Lazy Boy chair she always sat in that she is gone. The months that have gone by have been somewhat of a help, but the lonely hours are still there. Does it ever end? I have my doubts. I look ahead to the months or years I will still be around knowing it will not be easy to be alone. I thank my circle of friends for continuing to include me in activities, although sometimes I feel sort of out-of-place amongst those who still have their spouses with them. I am trying to carry on with my life, but my life certainly isn’t the same. Thank God for my son Steve and wife Julie, who live in Owatonna, for looking over me and helping me in any way they can. My second son, Tim and daughter Allison are both living in Eagan with their families and are within a 40 minute drive to Owatonna. I feel so fortunate that all my kids are less than an hour away as compared to others whose kids are hundreds or even thousands of miles away. Tears form in my eyes as I remember the wonderful times Mary and I had during our 62 years of marriage. She was so ill when she passed away last April. I wouldn’t want her to have continued living while enduring the pain from the terrible cancer. Mary never complained about the pain. She kept it all from me. As her body wasted away as a result of her not eating, I didn’t want to accept the fact that she would be gone soon.
A letter from Heaven
I find myself asking, “Where is Mary now? Is she truly in Heaven where she is healthy and happy? Will she be waiting for me when my time comes to join her? I’m sure many of you who have lost loved ones have asked yourself that same question. Our faith holds us together. I find comfort in a writing sent to me by Mary’s good friend, Wanda Ringhofer, formerly of Owatonna.. The writing is anonymous. It’s called, ‘A Letter from Heaven’. I wanted to share it with you in hopes it gives you comfort in your time of grief.
To my dearest family, there are some things I’d like to say, but first of all, to let you know that I arrived ok. I am writing this from Heaven. Here I dwell with God above. Here, there are no tears of sadness; there’s just eternal love. Please don’t be unhappy just because I’m out of sight. Remember that I am with you, every morning, noon and night. That day I had to leave you when my life on earth was through, God picked me up and hugged me and said, “I welcome you. It’s good to have you back again, you were missed while you were gone. As for your dearest family, they’ll be back here later on. I need you here badly, you are part of my plan. There’s so much we have to do to help our mortal man. God gave me a list of things that he wished for me to do. And foremost on the list, was to watch and care for you. And, when you lie in bed at night, the day’s chore’s put to flight, God and I are close to you in the middle of the night. When you think of my life on earth and all those loving years, because you are only human they are bound to bring you tears
But do not be afraid to cry; it does relieve the pain. Remember there would be no flowers unless there was some rain. I wish that I could tell you, all what God has planned. If I were to say, you wouldn’t understand. But one thing is for certain, though my life on Earth is over, I’m closer to you now than I ever was before. There are many rocky roads ahead and many hills to climb…but together, we can do it by taking one day at a time. It was always my philosophy and I’d like it for you too; that as you give to the world, the world will give to you. If you can help somebody, who’s in sorrow and in pain; Then you can say to God at night, “My day was not in vain.” And now I am in content…that my life on earth was worthwhile, knowing as I passed along the way I made somebody smile. So, if you meet someone who is sad and feeling low; Just lend a hand to pick them up a ps on your way you go.
When You’re walking down the street and you’ve got me on your mind: I’m walking in your footsteps only half a step behind. And, remember, when it’s time for you to go from that body to be free. Remember…you’re not going…you’re coming home to me!
I hope this writing brings comfort to you, as it has to me.
From the OPD
The Owatonna Police Department participated in the program, “Made in Owatonna” by showing 72 Steele County students what a career in law enforcement is all about. A building tour, squad car tour and discussions with the Patrol Division and the Detective Bureau rounded off their experience.
January by the numbers: The OPD issued a total of 98 citations and 362 warnings in January. The top five citation types included speeding, stop sign violations, no insurance, invalid driver’s license and expired registration.
Another golf story
A couple of weeks ago I wrote about Hilaire Caron’s two holes-in-one round at the par 3 golf course. There’s one more fantastic golf story that still should be told. It involves the late Dave Cameron, who was an avid golfer and played at the Owatonna Country Club. Wednesday, September 4, 2002, is when it happened. “Cammie”, playing with his sons Shawn and Bryce, Bob Miller and David Johnson, tied the course record of 64 in spite of scoring two Bogies and one Double Bogey! Cammie shot a 29 on the front nine and 35 on the back to tie the record set by J.B. Lloyd in a Minnesota Golf Association four-ball tournament held at the Country Club. At the time, Cammie told me, “It was the most fantastic round I ever played. On practically every green. the hole looked like a garbage pail! I just couldn’t miss! Cammie hit thirteen greens in regulation and holed twice from off the green. He had 22 putts in 18 holes, shooting from the blue tees. He scored as follows: FRONT NINE: (1) Birdie, (2) Eagle, (3) Birdie, (4) Bogie, (5) Bogie, (6) Birdie, (7) Birdie (8) par (9) Birdie: (10) Birdie, (11) Par, (12) Birdie, (13) Double Bogie, (14) Birdie, (15), Par, (16), Par, (17) Par, (18) Birdie. Cammie said, “When I think of what I could have done if I hadn’t had those Bogies in the round was really scary. It was something I will never again experience.” Cammie didn’t. He died at a fairly young age a number of years ago. He came close to this course record three times in his career, shooting 65’s.
Joke of the week
A woman ran a red traffic light and crashed into a man’s car. Both of their cars were demolished, but amazingly neither one was hurt. After they crawled out of their cars, the woman said, “Wow, just look at our cars! There’s nothing left, but fortunately we are unhurt. This must be a sign from God that we should meet and be friends and live together in peace for the rest of our days.” The man replied, “I agree with you completely. This must be a sign from God!”
The woman continued, “And look at this, here’s another miracle. My car is completely demolished, but my bottle of 75-year-old Scotch didn’t break. Surely God meant for us to drink this vintage delicacy and celebrate our good fortune.” Then she handed the bottle to the man. The man nods his head in agreement, opened it, drank half the bottle and then handed it back to the woman. The woman took the bottle, immediately put the cap back on, and handed it back to the man. The man asks, “Aren’t you having any?” She replies, “Nah, I think I’ll just wait for the police.”
Some years ago, Adam ate the apple. Men will never learn!