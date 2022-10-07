Ed Burzinski

Owatonnan Ed Burzinski walked 25,000 miles across the US in 1927. (Submitted photo)

This story takes us back to 1927 when Ed Burzinski of Owatonna decided to hike 25,000 miles across America … a trip that took him four years and six pairs of boots to complete. His home town of Owatonna received widespread worldwide publicity in newspapers where his story was printed.

