There are a lot of differences when you compare snowmobiling today to the sport of yesterday when snowmobiling first became a popular sport. One thing I have noticed is that there are rarely times when I hear a snowmobile running past the house on the way to a rural trail. Yesteryear, when a good snowfall happened, the roar of machines past my house was constant. Sometimes they even interfered with the TV picture (before cable). Yes, the snowmobile bug got to me due to the urging of my sons. I finally found a good used machine, owned by Dean Shankland that was for sale. It was a Ski-Doo, small and weakly powered compared to the machines today. But, the machine gave me and my sons a lot of enjoyable hours together.
It was through my friend, Ted Ringhofer, who rode his machine up to my house in northeast Owatonna that convinced me that I had to have my own snowmobile. When I brought my newly owned machine home there was barely enough snow on the ground to cover the bare dirt. But, as soon as a small amount of snow fell, I and my boys headed to the playground area of McKinley School to try it out. Time sat in the front of me, and Steve in the back.
My snowmobile riding days, which included the presidency of the local Snowmobile Club, resulted in hours of enjoyable outdoor time in a crisp winter night. Sunday afternoons were reserved for trail rides, arranged by the snowmobile club.
The trail rides included good friends including Harley Blanchette (who would call my machine the “yellow bird”), Harley Uber, Bud Miller, Ted Ringhofer, the Gene Kriesels, Orlo Sette and many others. Back then you were a nobody unless you owned a snowmobile. Our ride would include a wiener roast and tons of companionship that could only result in being outdoors on a crisp winter day.
A bad scare
I only had one bad scare with my snowmobile. One night I had son Tim on our machine and were riding along Mosher Avenue. I slid down an embankment into a water-filled ditch. Tim fell off the machine and careened face first in the water in the bottom of the ditch. I remember scooping him out of the water, righting the snowmobile and riding back home as fast as I could to get Tim out of his wet clothes. He was frozen but luckily was unscathed.
There were other minor incidents I can remember. One was when I struck a rock under the snow and caved in the bottom of my machine. Another was when I put the front of the skis through my garage door! Those were golden years for me. The snowmobile brought me new close friends and I enjoyed my snowmobile adventures. My son, Steve, is also a snowmobile nut. He has three of them sitting in his garage. One of them is literally an antique that he has restored to running condition.
Remembering the Lavender Inn
Many of you remember going to the Lavender Inn in Faribault, well known for its fine food, especially its broasted chicken. Maggie Dixon, (now deceased), a former teacher in Owatonna, was my authority of the
Lavender Inn. The restaurant was originally a drive-in only and Maggie worked as a car-hop at the drive-in when the Inn opened. That was in 1960.
Here are a few of her remembrances of the Lavender Inn when I interviewed her in 2002. “I felt very special being one of the first car-hops when the drive-in opened. I, along with five of my good friends, were hired in the summer of 1960. We had just completed our junior year in high school. Gaylen and Bebe Jensen were the owners and both had a hand on who was hired. Bebe gave us thorough interviews and white uniforms to wear. No jeans or shorts for the new Lavender Inn gals!”
Maggie went on to say, “When it came to waiting on the first customer, none of us were brave enough to approach the car, so Gaylen and Bebe’s daughter Gay” (eight years old) went out and took the order. Gaylen and Bebe were like second parents to us because we were still minors. If our parents weren’t able to come for us after work at night, Gaylen would give us a ride home.”
Gaylen and Bebe worked right along with all of their employees. Lots of credit was given to their daughter, Gay, who started out as a youngster picking up paper in the parking lot and working her way to the top.
My remembrances
Mary and I ate at the Lavender Inn. Purple was apparently Bebe’s favorite color and I can remember her greeting customers wearing a long purple dress. When the restaurant was built, waitresses wore similar outfits. I remember the unique collection of art that was on display. While waiting for a table, one could occupy the time by strolling through the art gallery and gift shop. There were stuffed lions, tigers and other animals included in the display. Dining took place on the first and second floor.
Naming the restaurant
The story Maggie was told was that lavender was Gaylen and Bebe’s daughter Gay’s favorite color. The Jensens had some lavender paint left over from when their house was painted so the lavender paint was used even when the drive-in opened. Maggie said, “I worked each summer between high school and college and waitressed in the new red dining room in 1963. In 1974 I returned to waitress at the restaurant and was so impressed with the upstairs purple dining room, art gallery and gift shop. I worked there until 1985 and made many good and lasting friendships. Gaylen and Bebe gave so much of themselves to the restaurant. Even their grandchildren worked there.”
The dining room was added in 1963 with two more additional dining rooms built before 1970. That year was also the year the art gallery added. The gallery dining room was added in 1972 on the second level. I’m not sure when the Lavender Inn closed, but I assume it was when Gaylen and Bebe retired.
A bad design?
I’m thinking the city fathers may want to take another look at the design of the curbs at the corners of Cedar Avenue. Extending the curb at the corners might be an attractive design in the summer, they pose a problem for drivers on Cedar in the winter. The circular rounding of the curbs at the corners does not work hand-in-hand with the plowing of snow. Plows cannot get close enough to the curb to remove the snow from these corners.
So, snow collects on top of the rounded curb making it impossible for drivers turning the corners to see. I nearly ripped a muffler off my car when I accidentally drove on top of the corner while making a right turn. This might be something to talk about in future weeks of winter. I was told that a neighboring city had a similar design and after two years of winter snows they decided to remove and square off the curb site at corners.
December OPD statistics
The Owatonna Police Department has released the patrol numbers for the month of December. During December, the police answered 3,300 calls for service, including 442 traffic stops, 69 alarms, 19 domestic disturbances, 159 animal calls, 13 juvenile calls, 219 medical calls, 84 suspicious activity calls, 19 warrants, 92 ordinance violations and 73 motor vehicle accidents. The Owatonna PD issued a total of 104 citations and 362 warnings in December. The top citation types included speeding, expired registration, no insurance, invalid driver’s license and fail to yield/stop.
Prepare for Chili Cook-Off
Just a reminder that the 17th annual Andrew Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Chili Cookoff will be held January 28 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Owatonna Armory. If you are interested in being a chef, please contact Bill Lawrence at 507-390-2210 or connect on the Facebook page facebook.com/andyschili cookoff. You can also send an e-mail to Andyscco@gmail.com. Tickets are available at Owatonna Shoe, Kottke’s, MSB Brewery. And the KC Hall. They are $8.00 advance and $10.00 at the door. Currently they have almost 40 chili’s and 23 returning champions. Also featured will be beers and seltzers from MSB Brewery.
Esplans honored as Blooming Prairie Citizens of the year
Ken and Judy Esplan were named by the Blooming Prairie Chamber of Commerce as Blooming’s Citizens of the Year. Both grew up in Blooming Prairie. They have four children and 15 grandchildren and will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this May. Both have been great contributors to Blooming Prairie. For 22 years Judy served as treasurer for the Fourth of July celebration. She is also treasurer for the St. Columbanous Catholic Church where they are members. Ken is treasurer and program director for the Knights of Columbus. They were Grand Marshalls in the 1019 July 4 parade. The Esplands will be honored at a banquet and program to be held at the Pizza Cellar on January 26.
Joke of the week
Two fellows came upon a mine shaft out in the hills. “How deep do you think it is?” asked one. “Gosh, I don’t know’, answered his pal. “Let’s drop a stone in and listen for it to hit bottom.” They did so and waited but there was no sound. They found a larger rock and threw it in. Still nothing. A short distance away, they spotted an old railroad tie. Each lifted an end, and with great difficulty they dropped it in. Still no sound! As they waited, a goat ran between them and jumped into the hole. The two were standing there scratching their heads when a third fellow came along and asked, “Have you seen a goat?” “Well, yes, as a matter of fact,” replied the first guy “We just had a goat run past us and jump into that hole.” “Oh, it couldn’t have been my goat,” said the third fellow. “Mine was tied to a railroad tie.”