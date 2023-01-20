There are a lot of differences when you compare snowmobiling today to the sport of yesterday when snowmobiling first became a popular sport. One thing I have noticed is that there are rarely times when I hear a snowmobile running past the house on the way to a rural trail. Yesteryear, when a good snowfall happened, the roar of machines past my house was constant. Sometimes they even interfered with the TV picture (before cable). Yes, the snowmobile bug got to me due to the urging of my sons. I finally found a good used machine, owned by Dean Shankland that was for sale. It was a Ski-Doo, small and weakly powered compared to the machines today. But, the machine gave me and my sons a lot of enjoyable hours together.

