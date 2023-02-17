Joey Duenes

Recently I had a conversation with Joey Duenes, who has owned and operated Tonna Taxi in our community for the last 28 and a half years. Joey has closed down his taxi service and after a break, will seek another employment venture. Can you imagine the number of miles Joey has put in right here in the city of Owatonna? Add to that a number of trips annually to the MSP airport. Joey has probably driven on every major road in Owatonna and most of the side roads. He has gone through several vehicles as he changed to vans to be able to haul items from his customers.

