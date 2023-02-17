Recently I had a conversation with Joey Duenes, who has owned and operated Tonna Taxi in our community for the last 28 and a half years. Joey has closed down his taxi service and after a break, will seek another employment venture. Can you imagine the number of miles Joey has put in right here in the city of Owatonna? Add to that a number of trips annually to the MSP airport. Joey has probably driven on every major road in Owatonna and most of the side roads. He has gone through several vehicles as he changed to vans to be able to haul items from his customers.
“I thought long and hard regarding closing down. I have made so many friends that have relied on me for transportation, whether it be to a grocery store, the Minneapolis airport or to the Owatonna Mayo Clinic. I made close friends with all of them and wish them well in the future. Over the last year, my dad continually urged me to sell or close down the business and I always put the decision off. But family crises with both my Mom and Dad and other problems just became too stressful. Dad passed away fairly recently and Mom experienced some sickness which added to the stressful situation. When COVID hit that resulted in a real struggle to keep the business going.
Joey started the business from scratch only using a car. He later found the need to service his customers better with a van, so he purchased one van and later a second van. Both vans were needed until COVID hit. Joey eventually sold the second van.
The taxicab business was not strange to the Duenes family. Joey’s parents, Bob and Josie, purchased the cab company from Clarence and Bernice Wright. Joey started working at the company at age 12 helping with dispatch and cleaning of the vehicle. His father worked at OTC nights and helped drive taxi during the day. They eventually closed down the business and later, Joey started Tonna Taxi.
Joey is a graduate of Owatonna High School. After graduation he worked for a time with his father at Fountain Center in Albert Lea before starting the taxi business.
Joey said, “Over twenty eight and a half years, I have made so many good friends….friends who have depended on me to get them to their destination. In all the years Tonna Taxi operated, I only rose fares four times.
A final goodbye
Joey says his regular customers were very supportive. “I tried every day to do a good job and serve my customers. Their generosity was fantastic over all those years. I will miss all of them.
Spring training for Saco Ball Club
We’re all anxious for warm weather to reappear and the beginning of the baseball season. The Minnesota Twins are beginning spring training in Florida and likewise, the legendary Saco Ball Club has begun training at their indoor stadium, located in Saco.
Ever since Cy Hennes was alive, he and I would banter about the Saco Ball Club. Hennes was the general manager and was privy to all the ins and outs of ball club preparations. This went on between Hennes and me for years.
You ask, “Where was Saco?” I never did discover the exact location, only that it was located south of Owatonna near Skunk Hollow. Hennes told me that the ball park featured a 5,000-car parking lot and a beautiful new stadium. Members of the Saco Ball Club even traveled to the Met Stadium once a year to hob nob with Twins players. Jerry Ringhofer. Then editor of the Daily People’s Press wrote in his column “Ring Around” the following: “Well, some of the dust has finally settled after the annual excursion of the Saco baseball team to the Met where they showed the Twins how to play ball. The first go-round in mid-June was so successful, there’s talk about another trip in August.
Lloyd Guthier and Gary Johnson were the chief organizers of the Saco date with destiny. And, who could forget the tremendous cheerleading of Doug Farnquist? It started with a modest “SACO” cheer lustily chanted by the 40 Saco partisans who made the trip.
I remember Cy Hennes telling me, “We have a lot of problems at home with the Saco story. My number one and two teenagers and number one pre-teen admit to doubts in their minds about the highly-touted Saco stadium with its gigantic parking lot. The great domed stadium was the home of the Saco ball team, a legendary collection of ball players that never lost a game.
The Saco bunch included guys and gals who journeyed to the met behind Elmer Reseland‘s great banner proclaiming Saco to be the number one farm club for the Minnesota Twins.
A big win
Led by fearless John McGaheran of Mayoral fame, Saco scored a 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Mike McGaheran, the Mayor’s son, drove in the winning run with a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth. Up to that time is had been a close pitcher’s duel between Roger Johnson and the Chicago crew. Johnson got a little wild, however, and had to be bailed out by Don Dooney backed up by some great fielding work by Sy Hennes, Len Wendorf, and Dick McCann. Dick Haberman was inspiring in outfield play. Clayton Nelson, Biff Barret, and Eddie McCarthy teamed up to manage the dugout strategy and City Engineer Maynard Leuth was the field general.
A hassle with the umps
Lloyd Guthier got into a hassle with the umpires, and lost, as usual. He said he was playing the game under protest because Saco’s designated hitter was only given ground balls to swing at.
A strike looming
In his “Ring Around” column, Jerry Ringhofer wrote, “There is some evidence that a player’s strike is in the offing. Wendorf is said to be holding out for a nine-cent raise. Lefty Ringhofer refused to play shortstop any more without a back-up man claiming that first base is so far away. Mayor McGaheran has petitioned Guthier for an additional free interchange at Saco to handle excess traffic.
Ringhofer wrote, “The stories of Saco are endless. There’s one guy who keeps driving around in the fields south of Owatonna looking for the stadium. There are others who don’t believe that Saco exists. And there’s the guy who left his car in the Saco lot and hasn’t found it to this day .In the latest move, Doug Matthees, who lives in Skunk Hollow has been appointed the overseer of the stadium during the off-season.
Fading stories
Stories have faded about the Saco ball club over the years. But isn’t it fun to reminisce even a legend? When I saw Cy Hennes, he would have the latest scouting report adding names like George Dawes, Ross Robinson, Don Reigel, Bill Brick, Tom Brick and Bill Kottke. Most all have left us now with the memories. The story of Saco was all in fun but I have taken it upon myself to revive them just for a smile or two from you readers. The anticipated stadium expansion never took place. There were many baseball fans in Owatonna who were stockholders in Saco Sports Enterprises.
New home for Exchange Center
In December, the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity moved into a new building at 1820 Hartle Ave. The new location provides the opportunity to serve more families in the community. Watch for an open house coming in the future.
Scholarships
There are several scholarships that are being offered. The Owatonna AAUW is seeking applicants for its $1,000 AAUW Scholarship. Two scholarships will be awarded for the 2023-2024 school year. To be eligible you must be a female resident of Steele County who has completed 12 credits of post-secondary education in any field. Completed applications must be received by March 15. Applications available at Owatonnamn.aauw.netscholarships.
March 31 is the deadline to apply for the Ted G. Ringhofer Memorial Scholarship, offered by the North Risk Partners and the Chamber of Commerce. This is a $1,000 scholarship offered to a graduating senior planning to attend a two or four-year college to study business or a business-related field.
The Eagles Club is accepting applications for the Don Tuerk Memorial Scholarship. The 2023 award amounts to $5,000 in total scholarships, up to $1,000 each. Application deadline is March 31.
Joke of the week
Jacob, 92 and Rebecca, 89, living in Miami are excited about their decision to get married. They go for a stroll to discuss the wedding and pass a drug store. They went in an addressed the owner. “We’re about to get married. Do you sell heart medication?” Pharmacist: “Of course we do.” Jacob: “How about medicine for circulation, sleep pills, Geritol, antidotes for Parkinson’s, memory problems, arthritis and rheumatism and suppositories, along with wheelchairs, walkers and canes?” Pharmacist: “Yes, all of those and more.” Jacob: “We’d like to use this store as our Bridal Registry.”