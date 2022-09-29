I met a reader of my column recently who asked me if I could re-tell the story of how Owatonnan Malcom “Mac” McCrady flew a stolen B-25 bomber from Wright Patterson Air Force Base to his beloved home town of Owatonna. The story was accurately told to me by his brother, the late Norbert McCrady.
According to Norbert, Malcolm was the Flight Sergeant on the Billy Mitchell converted bomber based at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. Mac was an alcoholic, but had been on the wagon for the better part of a year. He was instructed to taxi the plane and re-fuel it for the next mission. Still on board with him was the handsome leather case containing three pints of assorted liquor which was a gift received by all crew members on the day’s trip.
McCrady had been recruited for pilot training by the Air Force back in 1938 while attending the National Youth Administration School in Shakopee. Due to color blindness, he was not allowed to complete the course.
That day, sitting in line at the controls of the plane he had always wanted to fly, he decided to sample the booze sitting next to him One sample led to another and the next thing he knew, he had pulled out of the fuel line, taxied to the runway and was skyborne headed to his home town of Owatonna. He made it safely on a wing and a prayer with a road map and a pocket compass to guide him. Time, and the realization of what he had done sobered him up by the time he entered southern Minnesota skies. His first pass over Owatonna made it obvious that he would have to delay his landing until small craft were out of the way at sundown. (One of those small airplanes was being flown by Buzz Kaplan.) After what seemed like a never-ending delay, the skies finally cleared of aircraft, the runways were clear and Malcolm brought the multi-ton bomber into the Owatonna airport without incident. Flying low over the city brought quite a crowd of people to the airport to see the plane.
After parking the plane, he climbed down, threw his barracks bag over his shoulder and headed for the office of Airport Manager Glenn Degner. Degner didn’t recognize him and offered little assistance, so McCrady set off on foot for Bailey’s station, which was a beer-joint-grocery store and filling station in the building now housing Grace’s Restaurant. Malcom called his brother, Norbert, and said he intended to head to Canada to escape prosecution. Norbert argued against it and suggested calling Sheriff Don Christenson out to counsel on the matter. Christenson did just that and after he made his points as to the futility of going to Canada, he left Malcom to make his own decision.
That decision finally came. Malcom notified authorities of the whereabouts of the bomber. He placed a call to Wold Chamberlin Field in the Twin Cities. They asked him to stay on the line while they contacted authorities in Ohio. Amazingly, nearly seven hours after Sergeant McCrady had taken the plane, it had not been discovered missing. Within 90 minutes, military police were in Owatonna and took McCrady into custody. He served two and a half years in Leavenworth Prison Military Discipline Barracks and received a dishonorable discharge. His brother, Norbert, said, “I never thought Malcom deserved that discharge. He was as loyal to his country as anyone I know. He had 40 mechanics working for him during WWII. He wanted to transfer to a combat zone on numerous occasions but was told he was too important where he was."
Back home
Malcom overcame his drinking problem and eventually returned to Owatonna. He and his wife, Dorothy, lived at Skyline Gardens until his death.
His brother Norbert concluded, “This is a story known across the land that will bring the name of our city to the attention of Americans for as long as such stories of airplanes and the people who fly them are told. A plane that usually had a five-man crew was flown several hundred miles by a man who landed it on a strip that was designed for much smaller aircraft." By today’s standards, McCrady would likely have served a much milder term of incarceration. He would have been provided chemical dependency treatment and probably would have been given a medical discharge.
Personal air stories
I still have my log book of when I took flying lessons at the Owatonna airport. It was in 1963 when Glenn Degner told me he would offer me flying lessons if I would talk about it on the air. I logged 21 hours and soloed at 16 hours. I never reached training for my private license which would allow me to carry passengers. After Degner’s offer expired, my meager budget wouldn’t include flying lessons. Russ Paschke and Bill DeBlonk were my instructors.
A neighbor Captain
When I lived in Edina, one of our neighbors was a Captain for Northwest Airlines. Chuck Hadfield began flying for Northwest when D.C. 3’s comprised the main fleet. He flew D.C. 4, D.C. 6, and finally jets including the 727 which he told me was his favorite. I was always impressed as Hadfield left home for work in his Northwest uniform. When he was flying the prop airliners, he would take off and fly right over our neighborhood. He would flash his landing lights on and off when he flew over our houses. We always waited in our yard when we knew that Hadfield would be flying over us on his way to Fargo.
Firefighter of the year
The Owatonna Exchange Club has announced that Jason Karsten, a 20-year veteran of the Owatonna Fire Department, has been chosen as the 20th firefighter of the year. A banquet honoring Jason will be held at the Eagles Club on Tuesday, October 11. Leon Ellis, the first Firefighter of the Year, will be guest speaker. Tickets are $25 and are available at Kottke Jewelry and Owatonna Insty Prints. Deadline to purchase is this Tuesday.
A Miltona visit
This past weekend, my sons, Steve, Tim and I went up with fishing gear in hand to make our traditional visit to Lake Miltona in Alexandria. Unfortunately, the weather didn’t cooperate. Thursday was the only decent day of the four on our trip. Friday it rained, the winds started kicking up out of the northwest which literally blew us off the lake and into our cabin at Viking Bay Resort. We had hopes that Saturday would be the best, with predictions of clearing skies and warmer temps. Saturday began with heavy fog, then a discomforting drizzle ending with a steady rain. The winds were light to begin with, but gradually increased during the day. The lake was filled with whitecaps and again we were forced off the lake.
Lake Miltona has been a tradition with our family. We vacationed there for years. It was the lake that former Owatonnan Len Schreiber successfully fished for decades. His dream came true when he purchased Viking Bay Resort on Miltona and hosted many Owatonna families each year. Under his teaching, I pulled a lot of walleyes out of that lake. Unfortunately, walleye fishing on Miltona has dwindled. Muskies have taken over and the so-called experts say that zebra mussels have done permanent damage to walleye fishing, clearing the water which walleyes don’t like.
Len Schreiber passed away earlier this year. His son, Paul, took over the guide duties with no success. We did have a fish fry, however, thanks to Paul bringing walleyes from home. The fish dinner, cooked by son Steve, was delicious! Plans are to make another fishing visit to Miltona next year with hopefully much better weather.
Ham in Medford
If you like delicious ham dinners, you’ll want to head to Medford tomorrow from 4:30-7 p.m. The annual family-style ham supper will be served at Trinity Lutheran Church in Medford. Tickets are $15 for adults, children (6 to 12) are $5 and pre-schoolers eat free.
Police stats
In the month of August, the Owatonna Police Department answered 3,822 calls for service including 569 traffic stops, 89 alarms, 20 domestic disturbances, 205 animal calls, 23 juvenile calls, 184 medical calls, 132 suspicious activity calls, 19 warrants, 96 ordinance violations, and 41 motor vehicle accidents.
Duchene honored as police officer of year
Sgt. Tracy Duchene of the Owatonna Police Department was recently honored as Police Officer of the Year by the Moonlighters’s Exchange Club of Owatonna. He is a Steele County graduate, graduating from Medford High School in 1993. He began his law enforcement career at the Steele County Detention Center as a Correctional Officer from 1998-2000. He started with the OPD as a part-time patrol officer from 2000-2005 when he was named a full-time police officer. He was promoted to Patrol Sgt. in 2011.
Correction
Last week’s column had an incorrect price for lunch at the Noon Rotary Meet the Candidates Meeting. The price should have been $15. This Monday at the Country Club, school board candidates will be featured. Public is invited. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. or you can just come for the program.
Joke of the week
A devoted wife was taking care of her husband, who had been slipping in and out of a coma for several months.
One time when he came to his senses he told his wife, “You’ve been with me through all the bad times. When I got fired, you were there. When my business failed, you were there. When I got shot, you stayed by my side. When we lost the house, you gave me support. When my health started failing you were still by my side.
"You know what? I think you bring me bad luck!”