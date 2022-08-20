Grandma Hale's '67 Dodge

Grandma Hale’s ‘67 Dodge was restored after being severely damaged by vandals. The car was even used in Memorial Day parades. (Submitted photo)

I keep a photo of Grandma Hale’s ’67 Dodge in our den and each time I pass it I remember the good times I had driving it around town. For years it was a familiar car on the streets of Owatonna. I used it for my daily driving. People still ask me about it.

