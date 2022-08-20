I keep a photo of Grandma Hale’s ’67 Dodge in our den and each time I pass it I remember the good times I had driving it around town. For years it was a familiar car on the streets of Owatonna. I used it for my daily driving. People still ask me about it.
I obtained the car which only had 15,000 miles on it, from Grandma Hale’s garage after she had been moved to a nursing home. It sat for a number of years without running at her home in Des Moines. My uncle Jerry gave me the car, wishing me well in getting it running again. I recruited my friend Greg Jensen, a well-known mechanic in town, to drive with me to grandma’s home in Des Moines and see what kind of shape the car was in mechanically. We found it sitting in her garage, the tires low, but otherwise looking runnable. Greg looked it over, we changed the oil and filter and put in a new battery. The engine was the famed slantsix that Dodge and Plymouth used for years. After prepping it the best we could, we hit the starter and lo and behold it ran, as smooth as could be! The car still had fuel in the tank which had been sitting there for years and smelled like varnish. We pumped up the tires, and drove it to the nearest gas station and filled it with fresh fuel. In Greg’s opinion, the car was driveable which prompted our decision to drive it back to Owatonna and to my house. As I recall, the car ran flawlessly on the trip back, even with the old fuel mixed in with the new. I washed and waxed it and drove it for several years around town, until that night when the car was stolen from my driveway by a group of teens. I had inadvertently left the keys in the ignition. The culprits started the car right outside my bedroom window and it was taken for a joy ride around rural Owatonna. The kids used the car to flatten mail boxes in the country causing extreme body damage.
I can remember getting up early the next morning and discovered the car missing. I was on a deadline to put radio station KRFO on the air, so I drove my second car to work, thinking that there must be some logical explanation for the car to not be in the driveway. After my morning air shift, I finally called the police department to report my car missing. I was informed that they had found the car sitting in a bean field at the end of Bridge Street. They had towed it to the law enforcement center. I went to the LEC and found the car with a smashed right fender and grill, the top crushed in from people walking on it and the windshield broken out. The window visors were torn from their moorings, the glove compartment sprung out of shape and one of the passenger doors was sprung.
I remember the feeling I had when I saw Grandma’s Dodge. I felt violated and humiliated. This was the first time since coming to Owatonna that I had something stolen and intentionally destroyed. I felt anger and wanted to cry as I scraped the crop leaves out of the inside of the car. The car looked totaled. I had accepted that fact until my friend, Ken Cory, who ran a body shop in town, contacted me and said he would like to make it a project to repair the car. I immediately accepted Ken’s offer and over the next fall and winter, Ken painstakingly put the car back together. It often took weeks before he would find a part needed but eventually Ken found them. I watched the slow progress of restoring the car piece by piece and the final paint job that completed the project. The car looked like new again and I drove it around town for years afterward. It always attracted glances from other motorists and pedestrians and was even used in several parades.
I remember talking about the incident over the air. A few days later I received a call from a rural resident (who’s name I have forgotten). I was told that they found my missing sun visor in a ditch along their land.
The final days
One day I was driving the car and heard a loud BANG and one side collapsed. I thought I had blown a tire, however the news wasn’t good. A mechanic at Harland’s got underneath the car and I heard him say, “This car won’t ever drive again. The frame has rusted and collapsed.”
That brought an end to Grandma Hale’s ’67 Dodge. The car was eventually purchased by “Cappy’s” body shop and was no doubt taken apart and sold for parts.
A consoling note
When something happens like this it’s natural for one to lose the real perspective on life. I remember receiving a note from Liz Okerberg, the wife of former police officer the late Jeff Okerberg. The note jarred me out of my bitterness. The Okerberg’s had a similar situation occur when they experienced a fire in their home which was found to be arson. From Liz’s note, our feelings were similar as she wrote to me, “As hard as it may seem to accept, a car or house are just material possessions. There are a lot more important things in one’s life.” Liz made a good point. In my case, my health, my family, grandchildren and great grandchildren and the glorious 62 years of marriage to Mary all are included in that category. I’ll never forget the theft and destruction of Grandma Hale’s Dodge, but I will gladly trade it for the health and welfare of family and friends. Metal and glass can be replaced, or even trashed without serious consequences. There are much more important things in life!
How are you doing?
One of the first things my friends and acquaintances often ask me these days is “How are you doing since Mary passed away?” I usually answer with “I’m ok”, even though I wanted to say, “Not good…it’s the pits to be left alone.” I know that many of you have experienced the same situation in your lives…losing your mate and being forced to live alone. The loneliness is terrible! I hate waking up in the morning and not having Mary there to start our day together. Nights are very tough as I sit in my easy chair with the one next to me empty. I talk to her, hoping that some way she hears me and knows how much I miss her. I’ve learned how to run the dishwasher, the washer and dryer and the oven. The microwave is my savior which offers ways to prepare a dinner. I have found that sleep is the only outlet for me to forget the situation I’m in and will be for the rest of my life. I remember a conversation with Audrey Klima shortly after she lost her husband. Audrey said she escaped her loneliness by going to bed by 9 each night instead of occupying the late-night hours with no one around. I always knew that one of us would go first and leave the other alone. I never thought I would be the one left behind.
I thank God for my family and friends. I especially thank my son Steve and his wife Julie for all they have done for me. My other son, Tim and wife Noelle frequently call to check on me and ask me if I need anything. My daughter Allison frequently calls to make sure I am doing ok. Friends and family are supportive, but in those lonely times, I need Mary by my side.
Congrats!
Belated congratulations to Mike and Trudy Pierce, honored last Thursday by the Steele County Exchange Club and the SCFF as Outstanding Senior Volunteers for 2022.
A note on Joe Pleckanger
Many of you reading this remember Joe and Carol Pleckanger. Joe was the Owatonna Park and Recreation Director, left Owatonna for a time and then returned and opened Owatonna Sport and Cyclery which was located at the corner of Cedar and Pearl. Carol called me to inform me that Joe had passed away just one day prior to his 92nd birthday in June. Carol survives him and lives in Vancouver, Washington.
Joke of the Week: Family tree of Vincent Van Gogh
His dizzy aunt: Verti Gogh; the brother who ate prunes: Gotta Gogh; the brother who worked at a convenience store: Stop N Gogh; the grandfather from Yugoslavia: U Gogh; his magician uncle: Where-diddy Gogh; his Mexican cousin: A Mee Gogh; the nephew who drove a stagecoach: Wells-far Gogh; the constipated uncle: Can’t Gogh; the ballroom dancing aunt: Tang Gogh; the bird lover uncle: Flaming Gogh; an aunt who taught positive thinking: Way-to-Gogh; the little bouncy nephew: Poe Gogh; a sister who loved disco: Go Gogh; the brother with low back pain: Lum Bay Gogh; his niece who travels the country in an RV: Winnie Bayh Gogh. I saw you smiling. There Ya Gogh!