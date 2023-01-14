Sports fans around the nation have been following the progress of Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills football team experienced a cardiac arrest while he was playing with the Buffalo Bills on a Sunday afternoon. Paramedics brought his heart back to life and he was rushed to the hospital where he is being treated.
The incident brought back memories of the September day when my heart stopped. What the paramedics did with Hamlin is almost identical to what took place with me and I was literally brought back to life. Permit me to recap my situation.
Mary and I had returned to Owatonna after spending Friday through Sunday morning in Edina for my 50th class reunion. Heavy rains fell on Owatonna that day. When we arrived at my house, I noticed that the roof gutter was plugged and water was not going to the drain pipe. When we arrived home, Mary went inside and I fetched a stepladder from the garage allowing me to climb up and unplug the gutter. I quickly cleared the muck out the gutter which resulted in the water flowing where it should.
I started down the ladder and when I was about half-way down, my heart stopped beating. I fell backwards onto the ground. My neighbor happened to be watching me and saw me fall. She immediately called Mary and told her I was down on the ground outside the house. Mary immediately called 911 and rushed outside to where I was laying. She began CPR but I was not responding. The police were in the area and were on the scene in no time. They took over and began giving me CPR. Next to arrive was the ambulance where the paramedics rushed to my side. They carried a defibrillator but couldn’t shock me because I was laying in water. They waited until they placed me in the back of the ambulance before they could shock me. My heart started beating again!
The weather was terrible that night and the Mayo helicopter could not fly, so I was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester by ambulance with my family following, not knowing if I would survive or not. I credit everyone involved with my survival, my neighbor, my wife, the police officers and the ambulance crew. I remember little from that point on. I was told that when I arrived in Rochester, doctors cooled my body temperature down. I was unconscious for several days. I remember nothing of those first days in the hospital. My wife and son slept in public lounges for several days. The only thing I remember is when I was moved to an area where rehab would take place which lasted at least two to three weeks.
My biggest concern was damage to my brain, but all tests showed that there had been none. In fact, I convinced doctors that all was well when I showed them my column that I wrote while still in the hospital. Doctors inserted a pacemaker and defibrillator in my chest. The defibrillator has never been called on to shock me and the pacemaker checks out every three months. This summer I will have to go to Rochester to have the battery changed in my pacemaker.
I will be forever grateful for the second chance I was given for life and for those that were responsible for my recovery.
Remembering Nova
Remember the vocal group Nova? Nova was one of a number of singing groups that consisted of many of our very talented musicians in Owatonna.
Nova was a very popular group consisting of vocalists from Owatonna. They sang music from the 40’s to the ‘70’s. The group began at the urging of three or four former Tenney Chorale members who didn’t want to discontinue singing. The original group included Pam Rowe (California), Marlys Johnson (New Prague), Jerry Qualley (Owatonna), Jim Nyland (Owatonna), Lois Larson (Texas), Carol Leander (Texas), Norman Peterson, and Jeff Wilday (New York). Nova existed 1982 until 2005. Their final concert was in Fair Square Park at the Steele County Fair in the summer of 2005. You’ll recognize the names of members who joined the group over the years, replacing members who left, including Duane Lennartson, Peter Deem, Mark Fossen, Dick Hegle, Sandy Miller, Dawn Remme and Kelly Velzke. Accompanists included Gen Follingstad (bass), Sandy Brooks and Gloria Coulter, (keyboard), Dann Rypka (drums), Bill Reisenhauer (drums), Ron Freheit and Steve Miller (lights and sound) and Katie Smith (choreographer).
Nova became well known to groups in the Twin Cities prompting several appearances there. The group also played at Door County, Wisconsin where Gen Follingstad lived and of course here in Owatonna The name of the group was suggested by a member who heard of a new star discovered in South America that scientists named “Nova” which meant “new star”.
“Rags” is back!
Most often we hear of friends and neighbors and even relatives moving to Florida or Arizona to escape the grueling Minnesota winters. As they advance in age, they have had it up to their eyeballs in cold and snow. Such was the case of my good friends Pat and Sandy Geraghty who a decade or so ago, when Pat retired from teaching, made the decision to escape Minnesota winters and make the move to Arizona. Well, guess what? Pat and Sandy have moved BACK to Owatonna … back to the snow and cold of winter.
The first question I asked Pat was “Why?” He cited several reasons including closeness to their son, Michael, who lives in the Twin Cities, their closeness to Rochester and the Mayo medical facility. But, surprisingly, the primary reason for their return was the water situation in Arizona. “It’s a serious thing in Phoenix,” Pat told me. “When you turn on your shower and not much more than a trickle of water comes out of the showerhead, you begin to fear what the result of the water shortage is going to be. Lake Mead and the Colorado River are both in serious trouble. Sandy and I both became concerned.
The Geraghty’s purchased the home formerly owned by Marsha Paffrath on Havana Road, just west of Bixby Road. They are looking forward to getting reacquainted with friends in Owatonna. Pat told me, “We have no winter clothes. Everyone in Phoenix wore nothing but shorts. It’ll be kind of hard to adapt.” Most of his close Owatonna friends called Pat “Rags”. I don’t know how he got that nickname, but somehow it fits. Rags is the same nickname as I remember when he and Sandy lived here before, except he is over 100 pounds lighter. “I got tired of being fat,” Pat told me. “So, I lost weight simply by changing my diet.”
The ultimate practical joker
Rags was the ultimate practical joker. There is nothing he liked better than to humiliate someone, and he laughs himself to tears while one simmers under their breath. His convincing pranks sucked me in numerous times…doing things like telling me there was something on my tie, then when I looked down, he jerked his finger up to my nose and then burst out laughing.
Rags did it to me in ultimate form one winter night when I was a member of the Owatonna Curling Club. I had a curling match scheduled in the early evening and then had to go next door to the Four Seasons to broadcast a high school hockey game. It was going to be close, but I thought I would make it with no problem. With about 10 minutes to go in the match, Geraghty came running into the curling rink screaming, “They’re starting the varsity game early. They’re warming up now!” Instant panic set in and I ran off the curling rink and frantically made my way to the broadcast booth, only to find that the B-Squad game was still in the third period. I realized that Rags had done it to me again. There he was, shaking with laughter, knowing that he had taken in another victim.
Probably one of his best was when he had a birthday celebration at his house. Rags organized a scavenger hunt, which involved a large area f town. We were to follow directions in our cars to find the treasures. The only problem was that gang was told to go to the same place. So, here were six to eight cars racing around town trying to follow his directions. The whole event wound up with two parties getting speeding tickets ad one group nearly going to jail. All Rags would say was, “It’s all out of control!” He again walked away, shaking with laughter Good memories and lots of fun! Welcome back to town Pat and Sandy!
Hanging up the shovel
Lyle Bohlman has thrown his shovel in the back of his truck for the last time after 58 years of grave digging. The kids are sponsoring a retirement party for him on January 21 at Spare Time Bowling Center from 2:00-5:00. All are invited.
Joke of the week
A woman called St. Joseph’s Hospital. “Is it possible to speak to someone who can tell me how a patient is doing?” The operator said, “I’ll be glad to help. What’s the name and room number of the patient?” The caller replied, “Norma Findlay, Room 302.” The operator replied, “Let me put you on hold while I check with the nurse’s station for that room.” After a few minutes, the operator returned to the phone and said, “I have good news. Her nurse told me that Norma is doing well. Her blood pressure is fine, her blood work just came back normal and her physician has scheduled her to be discharged tomorrow.” The lady said, “Thank you. That’s wonderful. I was so worried. God bless you for the good news.” The operator replied, “You’re more than welcome. Is Norma your daughter?” The caller said, “No, this is Norma. No one tells me a thing!”
A final for this week: A doctor liked to stop at a bar after work and have an almond daiquiri. One day, Dick, the bartender ran out of almonds and used hickory nuts instead. The doctor took a sip and asked, “Is this an almond daiquiri Dick?” Dick Said, “No, it’s a hickory daiquiri, Doc.”