Over the years I have written this column, I find it most fascinating to learn of what young people who grew up in Owatonna are doing with their lives. This week, I spotlight Lisa Kidder, who I met when I first drove a van for the Owatonna Bus Co. It was my daily job to pick up Lisa, the daughter of David Kidder and Sue Rhodes of Owatonna, from the Faribault School for the Blind and bring her back to Owatonna. Lisa is totally blind, and as you can see by the photos with this column, she is grown up now and living independently in the Twin Cities. Her interest is political science and she currently is a strategist for political campaigns.

