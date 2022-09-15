Over the years I have written this column, I find it most fascinating to learn of what young people who grew up in Owatonna are doing with their lives. This week, I spotlight Lisa Kidder, who I met when I first drove a van for the Owatonna Bus Co. It was my daily job to pick up Lisa, the daughter of David Kidder and Sue Rhodes of Owatonna, from the Faribault School for the Blind and bring her back to Owatonna. Lisa is totally blind, and as you can see by the photos with this column, she is grown up now and living independently in the Twin Cities. Her interest is political science and she currently is a strategist for political campaigns.
Lisa was born three months early. Doctors gave her oxygen to enhance her survival. They eventually told her parents that the amount of oxygen they gave her caused a bursting of the blood vessels in her eyes. She had no optic nerves. She was taken for final analysis in Rochester and it was found that her retinas were detached. She was totally blind. Besides her blindness, Lisa also underwent heart surgery shortly after she was born.
Lisa attended Wee Pals in Owatonna for a short time. She was overseen and assisted by Bev Leuth. She underwent a number of occupational therapy programs and when she was about four years old she was enrolled at the Faribault School for the Blind where she attended until graduation in 2003. She also attended the University of Minnesota studying political science.
Bringing Lisa home
Lisa and I established a friendship. I looked forward to picking her up each day. We would play Highway Patrol. I was an officer in a patrol car and Lisa was the dispatcher. Lisa would often sing songs that she learned in school. She and I would talk about all kinds of subjects.
I’m proud of Lisa. As mentioned, she is totally independent and living in the Twin Cities. She has had COVID twice, the second time it caused her to lose her taste and smell which she struggles with to this day. But I’m proud to include Lisa Kidder to my list of Owatonna young folks who grew up in Owatonna.
Another OHS grad turns med supplies into ‘gold’ for Ukraine
I received a note from Alice Bergeron, who now lives at Heather Haus Assisted Living in Blooming Prairie. The note included an article from the Hartford North Carolina newspaper. The article was centered around 1972 OHS grad Karen Bergeron Throckmorton who lives in Hertford with her husband Mike. Karen is the founder and president of OMNI.org (Orphan Medical Network International) that travels to remote regions of Zambia, Africa providing medical care and hope to vulnerable children and their families. After hearing about a field hospital in the Donbas region of Ukraine Karen knew where she could send a garage full of medical supplies that were unused because of COVID travel restrictions. They would expire within the year and have to be discarded.
Sutures, syringes, bandages, medications and hundreds of packets of nutrients that when mixed with water were the equivalent of a bag of IV fluid. An SUV was overflowing as members of OMNI inventories, packed and shipped these near-unusable items where they would transform into “gold” on a Ukrainian battlefield.
Karen returned to Owatonna last month for her 50-year high school class reunion.
A loose fit
I signed up at Community Ed for an exercise class and was told to wear loose-fitting clothing. If I HAD any loose-fitting clothing. I wouldn’t have signed up to begin with!
Ted Ringhofer Memorial Scholarship
Applications are now being accepted for a $1,000 annual scholarship given in partnership by North Risk Partners and the Owatonna Chamber Ambassadors in honor and memory of Ted G. Ringhofer, who died from cancer in 1997. Ted was president of the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce for over 29 years and served on the City Council for 24 years.
Applicants must be a graduating senior at OHS, must be planning to attend a two or four-year college and must have been involved in extracurricular activities during their high school years. Applicants must also have an educational focus on business or a business-related field. Applications are available at the high school career center. Deadline is on or before March 31, 2023.
Waitin’ at trackside for Royal American fair trains
Each year on the day after Labor Day I am reminded of the days when the Royal American Shows, which ran the State Fair midway transported their midway shows by rail. Each year the Rock Island Railroad handled the Royal American Shows from St. Paul to its next engagement in Kansas.
My personal interest in watching the show trains roll through Owatonna was fueled by my close friend Elmer Reseland who was a carnival nut from childhood. I ran radio station KRFO at the time and started sharing the excitement of watching the carnival trains pass through Owatonna with my listeners. Each year Elmer and I would look forward to the day after Labor Day when the colorful trains headed south. I started talking about them on the air and promised listeners that I would announce when the trains were approaching Owatonna. I kept in close touch with Pete Schneider, the Owatonna Rock Island depot agent who gave me the exact location of the train.
By the time the trains rolled through Owatonna there was a large contingent of railroad and carnival fans at trackside to catch a glimpse of the two trains that came through Owatonna. One came after the other and the colorful wagons and passenger cars gave all of us a thrill as they passed by. Elmer Reseland, who was principal at the old McKinley Elementary School, ran out of his office, jumped in his car and met me at trackside. Many of those on hand had cameras and video cameras in hand. The trains had flat cars located near the front followed by the colorful passenger cars. Most of the workers were sleeping, but on occasion one would be awake to give a wave and even throw out a teddy bear or some other sideshow trinket. The experience didn’t take long but it was always a thrill to watch.
Royal American Shows at SCFF
The Royal American Shows played the Steele County Free Fair in 1923 and then in the period from 1925 to 1931. They were the last carnival to play the Minnesota State Fair before the fair contracted individual rides from other shows to make up the midway.
Notes
Shirley Pfeifer wrote me a note telling me that Lillian Colton’s daughter, Linda Paulson of Hackensack was named ‘Best of Show’ in seed art at the state fair.
Did you see the newest snowplow from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on exhibit at our fair and the state fair? There was a contest suggesting names for the plow. Ranae Seykora submitted the winning name: “Blizzard Wizard’. Seykora will receive an ice cream treat monthly for the next 12 months compliments of Owatonna Dairy Queen.
Pontoppidan Lutheran Church Ice Cream Social is tomorrow from 4-7 p.m. Pork burgers, sloppy joes, hot dogs, potato salad, pie and beverage. Cost is a free-will offering. Call for curbside delivery: 213-0281 or 456-6224.
Check out the cars, cycles and tractors today at the Cornerstone Church car show from 2-5 p.m.
New office manager at the Owatonna Country Club is Courtney Keller of Owatonna. She’s been offering health and wellness opportunities at the club for the last few years.
The ISD 761 Foundation ‘Price is Right’ fundraising event will be held at the Owatonna High School auditorium tonight at 7 p.m. Over $11,000 in prizes will be given away. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door.
Moonlighters name Sgt. Tracy Duchene Police Officer of the Year
Congratulations to Owatonna Police Officer Sgt. Tracy Duchene who was named Police Officer of the Year by the Moonlighters Exchange Club. A banquet honoring Tracy is set for next Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at the VFW Club. Tickets available at the VFW, Owatonna Law Enforcement Center or call 456-4596.
Joke of the week
• I was having a drink in a fancy bar and grill when a gorgeous girl came in and sat down a few seats from me. I couldn’t take my eyes off her. She noticed I was staring so she came over and sat down next to me. Before I could apologize, she looked deep into my eyes and said, “I'll do anything you’d like… Anything in your wildest dreams. I’m game for anything...however I want $200 and there’s one other condition.”
I was completely stunned by this turn of events and asked her what the other condition was. She explained, “You have to tell what to do in just three words.” I took a moment to consider the offer. I then pulled out my wallet and put $200 into her hand.
The, looking her square in the eye, I said slowly and clearly, “Paint my house.” You see, our needs change as we get older and we tend to look for bargains.
• Finally: A scientist invented a salve that could bring inanimate objects to life and decided to try it out on a monument of a great general. Sure enough, the statue gave a quiver and a moment later, the general climbed down from the pedestal. The scientist said, “I have given you back your life. What’s the first thing you’re going to do?” The general ripped his gun from his holster. “I’m going to shoot me about two million pigeons!”