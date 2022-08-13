Art Burke the salt water taffy man

Art Burke, the salt water taffy man, was always first to arrive at the fairgrounds. His taffy made its first appearance at our fair in 1923. (Submitted photo)

When I came to Owatonna in 1959 the fairgrounds looked a lot different. That included the food stands that were available on the fairgrounds. I remember the A & W sit-down restaurant which was located just east of Fair Square Park. Bill Lance, who also ran the A & W on the east side of town operated the fair food stand. Later, Dick Erdman purchased and ran the fair. He would serve the actual A & W root beer along with burgers and other sandwiches. Across the road to the north I can remember the VFW food stand. Mel Pfeifer ran the stand with VFW members volunteering their time behind the counter.

