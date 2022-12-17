As Christmas approaches, I bring back the memory of an event in Ellendale which featured a live community Christmas pageant that took place at Rose Norby’s barn which was located right along highway 30 on the west edge of downtown Ellendale. Hundreds of people from all around southern Minnesota made their way to this small Steele County Community to witness the pageant.
It all began in 1972 when Mavis and Orville Langlie and Cynthia and Russ Nelson acted on a special dream of organizing the live nativity for their fellow Ellendale residents. Little did they know that as the years went by the event drew people from all over southern Minnesota and even northern Iowa.
The procession began on Main Street in Ellendale and participants made their way to the barn. Clarence Otteson’s donkey carried Mary as she looked for a place to rest. Participants knocked on doors of various businesses along Main Street and they were turned down. Eventually the procession reached the Norby barn where the Baby Jesus was born.
The live nativity was held every year from 1972 to 1976 and then was changed to every two years. Over a thousand people walked through the barn each time the event was held, which was only one night. The door to the barn loft was opened up so that viewers were able to walk through the barn and view the many different scenes that made up the Christmas story. The display featured a 20-minute staged performance on Main Street with the telling of the nativity with lighting, special effects, an angel three stories above and a procession of close to 100 costumed cast members. Live animals included horses, sheep, cows and even a camel brought to Ellendale by the owner of a petting zoo in Swaledale, Iowa.
The live nativity scene lasted until 2006. In 2003 the pageant was moved to Brian Wayne’s seed corn warehouse due to the fact that the Norby barn was deemed unsafe for the number of people that came each year.
Terry Jensen and Dan Nelson and a group of volunteers assumed the task of organizing the pageant the last couple of times it was presented. They did so until its final year.
The Holy Family selection
Each year a couple from Ellendale and their newborn baby were selected to portray the Holy Family. When there was no male baby born from Ellendale, a female baby and her parents were selected. The first year, Dick and Cheryl Tracy and their newborn son, Jason, starred as the Holy Family.
A letter from Rose Norby
Rose Norby wrote a letter to the editor of the Ellendale Eagle newspaper. The letter was written in 1973. She wrote, “I wish to give you information of how a dream of one of our local women, Mavis Langlie with the help of Cynthia Nelson developed that dream to express “Let’s keep Christ in Christmas”. How very appropriate it was to welcome Christmas before the eve of December 24 and 25 when we seem to be more concerned about fancy meals, entertaining, and material gift exchange, and forgetting how Christmas came about over 2000 years ago with the birthday of the Christ child. When Mavis and Cynthia came to visit me some weeks before Christmas to ask if they could use the barn hayloft for the community pageant. I did respond with some negative ideas which could have discouraged them, but these two fine Christian women, with their strong faith, came back at me with very positive answers so I could do nothing but agree. I sort of tucked the idea back away in my mind. But then I looked out my window one Saturday and there was Orville and Russell busily preparing the background for the pageant setting.”
Rose ended her letter with “I sincerely wish to thank everyone. How little we knew when we built the barn in 1958 that someday it would be used for such a beautiful affair. I only wish the men who built the barn could have been here including the late Ed Lageson, Sherman Loven, William Yahnke Sr. and the late Nels Norby. I could not help but be taken aback when I saw the cars lined up and the crowd following the procession from North Central Plastics. I was filled with joy and want to thank the dear people for making this possible.”
Holiday OHS wrestling tournament to honor former wrestling coach Scot Davis
The upcoming OHS holiday wrestling tournament beginning Wednesday, December 28, has been re-named ‘The Davis Duels Wrestling Tournament” in honor of present coach Derek Johnson’s high school coach Scot Davis. Derek won two state titles and was a four-time State Place Winner under Davis. He also competed on four State Place Winning with the 1998 team capturing the Class AAA (large school) state championship. The 1999 and 2001 teams were State Runner-ups. The 2000 team captured the Consolation team title.
Coach Scot Davis served as OHS Head Wrestling Coach for 25 years from 1986-’87 to 2010- ’11. He is the all-time winningest wrestling coach in Amateur Wrestling history with a career high school coaching record of 1205-209-4 (886-124-1at OHS). He coached Owatonna teams to as many as ten “Top 25” ranked teams in the USA. Davis also coached OHS teams to the most Big 9 Conference Titles “All Time” for a wrestling coach with 13 titles.
Coaches and supporters from former OHS wrestling coaching staffs planning to attend include Bob Phillips, Jeff Becker, Dale Benjamin, Larry Hovden, Steve LaCount, Derek Skala, Matt Paquin, Pat Paquin, Rick Paquin, Keith Stark and Doyle Johnson.
OHS Exel Award nominees
Congratulations to Owatonna High School juniors Ethan Armstrong and Aubrianna Werk who have been nominated for the Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership (ExCEL) award for the 2022-2023 school year. Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, the award recognizes high school juniors who are active in fine arts and/or athletic activities, who demonstrate leadership qualities and who are model citizens in their community. Both have a long list of community service behind them. Award recipients will be announced via the League website on February 6, 2023.
Community Christmas dinner
The VFW is still taking hams to be used for the Community Christmas Day dinner on December 25. Bring them to the VFW Club by early next week. Volunteer drivers will be needed for home deliveries. Dinner will be served beginning at 10:00 a.m. and is open to anyone who is alone on Christmas Day.
Joke of the week
Tim married his longtime girlfriend. One evening, after the honeymoon, he was organizing his golf equipment. His wife was watching him and finally speaks, “Honey, I’ve been thinking, now that we’re married maybe it’s time you give up golf. You spend so much time on the course and you could sell your clubs for a good price.” Tim gets this horrified look on his face. She says, “Darling what’s wrong?” He says, “For a minute there, you were sounding like my ex-wife.” “Ex-wife!” she screams. “I didn’t know you were married before.!” “I wasn’t,” he replied.