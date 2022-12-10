Before I remember another Christmas Lane in Owatonna, I want to send greetings from Arnold Krueger, who many of you or your kids studied music under at Owatonna Schools. Special greetings go to all of the past members of his award-winning orchestras at Owatonna High School. Now in his nineties, Arnold still lives alone at his home in LeCenter, Minnesota where he has lived since he retired. He has help every day. His health is good although his hearing loss has prevented him from playing his violin. The county nurse sees him once monthly and the news is always good.
I sat with Arnold when the Rotary Club gathered to celebrate the club’s 100th anniversary. Arnold was honored as the composer of the Rotary welcome song which club members often sing to guests at their club meetings. I admired him. He is as sharp as ever and loves hearing from his former students. His mailing address is 43731 Blue Grass Road, Le Center, Mn. 56057.
Remembering another Christmas Lane
Last week I reminisced about the holiday lights presented by the residents of Ridge Road just off Mineral Springs Road. Time was when outdoor light displays weren’t as common city-wide as they are today. However, there were two neighborhoods (Ridge Road and Woodridge Place) that created holiday displays that attracted hundreds of cars filled with onlookers from Thanksgiving until the end of the year.
“Christmas on Woodridge Place”, the small cul-de-sac off north Elm Street involved all the neighbors. Clem and Marilyn Schroeder were among the original residents who took part in the display, which was presented for 15 years from 1958 to 1973. Prior to her death, Marilyn was who I gathered information from about the display. She lived in the house all of her married life to Clem. Let me quote some of the memories Marilyn shared with me.
“There were so many happy memories of the gatherings we had as neighbors to decide the themes,” Marilyn said. “The sharing of paints, tools and equipment….it was wonderful. Our back doors were always open on work days and nights. The companionship of putting out the display and then watching as the lights came on was really special. When word got out about the display the cars started showing up. Every night there was a steady stream of traffic driving by. Some visitors came from out of town to see the display along with the one on Ridge Road.
The Woodridge Place display actually began before the road was paved. The first year it rained a lot and cars got stuck in the mud.”
The originals
The original six families that started the Woodridge Place display were the Clem Schroeders, Gordon Kinneuys, Syl Kosmoskis, Wayne Potters, Cliff Wards and Norman Goertzs. Joining later were the Jim Haugens, Jim Olanders, Don Humphreys, Joe Betlachs, Herb Johnsons, Andy Andersons and Dick Habermans.
Planning sessions
Planning for the Woodridge display involved neighborhood meetings as early as October. Marilyn said, “It took a lot of planning and every year things got a bit more intricate and complicated. The residents of the block had to accept the fact that they were going to relinquish some of their privacy. Cars were bumper to bumper from the time the lights went on each night.”
Sweating out the weather
The residents also had to sweat out the weather. Rain would make cardboard shrivel and paint run and ice would often topple some of the figures. There were some displays that were better than others according to Marilyn. “In 1964, our star display was a real fiasco. We designed a cardboard star to represent each year since the birth of Christ and a significant religious event listed a star placed on a given lawn. The women had blisters after those cutting sessions. It never worked out. No matter how the wires with stars were stuck in the ground, they ended up in rows that looked like Arlington Cemetery!
Decisions on where to put the display
At first, the Woodridge neighbors were going to put the display on the ground, but that meant that cords for lights would have to go across driveways. Eventually the decision was made to put the displays on the rooftops. “That plan posed its problems too,” Marilyn laughed. “I can remember one time when a light bulb was out on the string crossing from one house to another. The only way to get to it was to have several people hold a ladder upright and one brave soul climbed up and changed the bulb. The ladder rested against nothing! It was just sticking up in the air anchored by some strong neighbors at ground level.”
As mentioned earlier, the display on Woodridge even attracted folks from out of town. Someone stopped Cliff Ward, who was a police officer and a resident of the cul-de-sac, asking for directions to the motel with all the lights. He saw them, from highway 14 west as he was coming into town.
The display on Woodridge became more and more impressive as the years went by. Just look at the listing of Christmas displays: 1959: Santa’s workshop with Elves, 1960: Silhouettes telling the Christmas story, 1961: White trees, seven on each yard. (The city turned out the street lights to make it look like a forest with Disney characters, 1962: An old fashioned Christmas including caroling and going to church, 1963: Repeat of reindeer and Santa on rooftops, 1964: The fiasco star display, 1965 through 1968, repeats, 1970: The Twelve Days of Christmas. (The twelve drummers drumming weas a show-stopper as one of the drummers was out of step!, 1971 and 1972: repeats, 1973: The year of the energy crisis. Marilyn said, “This almost eliminated the project until one family came up with one-word signs for each lawn painted with fluorescent paint saying, “WoodridgeWishes You a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Anyway. Ho! Ho! Ho! The display was lit with car lights.
The end
As on Ridge Road, the energy crunch brought the Woodridge display to an end. Many of the original neighbors left and many of the residents were getting older. Marilyn said, “It took a lot of stamina and energy to put this on every year. We never got it organized again.”
These neighborhood displays were created as a gift to Owatonna residents. They represented the way neighborhoods used to be before everyone’s schedule got so busy they couldn’t take time to do things together. The residents of Woodridge Place and Ridge Road truly gave us a genuine Christmas present for over 15 years!
Bring those hams to the VFW
Christmas hams are needed by the VFW to be used for the Christmas holiday community dinner. If they are frozen, they should be brought to the VFW by the weekend before Christmas.
Tough to get old
Most people are at the age where they are using their phones to document the good times in their lives. I’m at the age where I use my phone to take pictures of labels that I can’t read and use my phone to enlarge the print so I can read it!
Did you know?
Jostens has had an office in Owatonna since 1897, but the newest section on Vine Street across from the Elks Club now has a sign that this building is now ‘for lease.’ Employees working from home, even from Florida or wherever. Modern technology has enabled this change in the work world. Hence, Jostens wants to down-size and cut some overhead by leasing out unused space to regain income. There are still engravers in Owatonna, rings are still manufactured here and rings are repaired here, however Jostens’ headquarters is now in Minneapolis. (This note from OHS Class of 1956 Newsletter).
Gifts to the school district
You should know who gives gifts to the Owatonna Public Schools. Here’s the latest listing: $235 from Glenda Ridge in memory of Gary Ridge to Owatonna High “O” Club; $193.28 from Robert Waypa to OHS for boys’ soccer jerseys and shorts; and $50,000 from the 761 Foundation for the community room at the new high school.
Holiday bird count next Sat.
Next Saturday is the 51st annual Steele County Audubon Christmas Bird Count. This year’s count will include both field counters and bird feeder counters. The count area is a 15-mile diameter circle which includes Owatonna, Claremont, Clinton Falls and Steele Center. Help is especially needed in counting outside the city limits, If you wish to participate, please e-mail Leanne Alt at lalt@charter.net or call her cell phone at 507-390-5751. New coordinators of the count are Alt, Seth Muir and Sandee Hardy-Hagen.
A big 103!
Klem Simon celebrates his 103rd birthday next Saturday, Dec. 17. Cards can be sent to 2480 St. Paul Road, Owatonna, Mn. 55060.
Anyway
A doctor liked to stop at a bar after work and have an almond daiquiri. One day, Dick, the bartender ran out of almonds and used hickory nuts instead. The doctor took a sip and said, “Is this an almond daiquiri Dick?” Dick said, “No, it’s a hickory daiquiri, Doc.”