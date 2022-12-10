Arnold Krueger

Former OHS Orchestra Director and teacher Arnold Krueger sends holiday greetings to all his former students and Owatonna friends. (Photo courtesy of Todd Hale)

Before I remember another Christmas Lane in Owatonna, I want to send greetings from Arnold Krueger, who many of you or your kids studied music under at Owatonna Schools. Special greetings go to all of the past members of his award-winning orchestras at Owatonna High School. Now in his nineties, Arnold still lives alone at his home in LeCenter, Minnesota where he has lived since he retired. He has help every day. His health is good although his hearing loss has prevented him from playing his violin. The county nurse sees him once monthly and the news is always good.

Todd Hale can be reached at tmhale632@gmail.com or write him at 632 14th St. S.E. Phone contact is 507-456-7304.

