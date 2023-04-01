Soon you’ll be seeing posters around town advertising this year’s Young Life Cake Auction, scheduled for Saturday, April 22 and being held at Trinity Lutheran Church. Fitting in with today’s computerized generation, bidding will be on line beginning at 8 a.m. that Saturday. The Godfather’s Pizza Truck will be on hand as well. Cakes can be brought to the church on Friday from 2:00-7:00. There will also be sale cakes which will sell for $40.00. All proceeds from the auction will go towards the Young Life Program in Owatonna. The auction will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Looking back
The Young Life Cake Auction began in the mid- sixties and was sponsored primarily by our radio station, KRFO. In the early 60’s we sponsored a cake auction with proceeds going to the March of Dimes. The March of Dimes gradually diminished in town so we dropped the auction for a couple of years. That was when Kathy Muellerleile approached the station and wanted us to consider bringing back the auction with the proceeds going to the Young Life program. Pink, Jerry and I quickly gave our thumbs up to reviving the auction. I don’t remember the year it began, but I know it was in the mid-sixties.
At first, we held the auction in our radio studios. We would invite folks to bring their home-made cakes to the station. We displayed them in the windows of the station and held the auction in the larger studio in the back of the building. All of the bidding was by telephone or in person. We had just the two station phone lines to take bids on. Listeners could also show up in person at the station and bid. The auction was exhausting for auctioneer Pink Allen who broadcast the bidding until at least 5:00 p.m.
More space needed
It didn’t take long for us to realize we were going to need more space to hold the auction. So, the Young Life folks approached Ken Wilcox, president of Norwest Bank and asked him if the auction could take place in the bank lobby. Wilcox was quick to say yes and the bank lobby was the location for the cake auction for many years. The cakes were all displayed on tables in the lobby of the bank and many of the “specials” that went with the cakes were displayed in the upper level of the bank.
The years went by and again the cake auction outgrew its location at the bank. The auction was moved to the Owatonna High School gym where it was held until the school said they had to move. That move took it to the present location at Trinity Lutheran Church. The large fellowship hall is adequate to handle the auction.
Early days cakes
In the early days of the cake auction, most all cakes were baked in private kitchens As the years went by, people would hire professional bakers to create the cakes.
The support for the Young Life program has not dwindled in the least over the years. Bidding has not suffered when it was changed to online, primarily brought about by COVID. The St. Mary’s school “Night of Knights Auction” will be held on that Saturday night.
Up in years?
Memories of Jerry’s
No matter what, or when a new restaurant fills the space occupied for so many years by Jerry’s Supper Club, the memories of eating at this popular restaurant will long remain in all of us. If I could only have one more delicious bacon-wrapped steak like Jerry’s used to make it, I would be in heaven!
A men’s group that I was a member of were frequent diners at Jerry’s. From the minute one walked in the door and was greeted by the bartender (who always seemed to know what drink you wanted), or greeted by Dave Jensen one felt welcomed there. We often arrived around 9:00 in the evening, enjoyed a cocktail and ordered our dinners.
Most often, Irene Wanous and Monie Fix were the waitresses on duty. They always saw to it that our dining experience would be a good one. Monie was especially generous, as she often fixed a complimentary chocolate sundae for all of us to cap off our meal. We left thoroughly satisfied after a late dinner at Jerry’s.
Evening at Jerry’s at SCHS coming
The Steele County Historical Society is excited to host another “Evening at Jerry’s” at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28. The evening gala is brought back by popular demand as diners take a look back at the local icon. Guests will be treated to live music while sipping cocktails from the 1960’s, as well as entrees drawn from Jerry’s Supper Club menu. The entrees selected this year will be Jerry’s Ala Burger or Chicken Kiev on a bed of wild rice. All proceeds from this fundraiser go to the preservation of local history. Cost per person is $75.00. Space is limited. To register, call the Historical Society at 451-1420.
SCHS day bus trip coming
The Steele County Historical Society is hosting a day bus trip to the Minnesota History Theater in St. Paul on Thursday, May 11 to see the musical “The Defeat of Jesse James.” The production is a new offering by the same writers of the previously seen musical “Glensheen”.
The day trip departs the History Center at 8 a.m. for the 10 a.m. show. All seats are in the balcony reached by a 13-step staircase. Following the production, the group will have an included lunch at Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant. Meal choices can be selected at the time of reservation and payment.
After lunch, the group will stop at the Northfield Historical Society to view the exhibit on the Defeat of Jesse James, recalling the actual events of 1876. Return to the History Center will be at approximately 5:30 p.m. Cost for Society members is $90.00 including lunch, $95.00 for non-members. Call the Historical Society at 451-1420 for information reservation and meal selection.
Owatonna Foundation scholarship deadline
April 10 is the deadline for traditional Owatonna Foundation scholarship applications. June 2023 high school graduates who play to attend a technical/community college should apply. The Foundation has $30,000 available and scholarship awards can be up to $3,000. Applications are available from Jill Holmes at 455-3059 or at the Foundation office on West Park Square.
An historical end
You are invited to come to City Hall this Tuesday, April 4 at 4:30 p.m. to see the City Council Chambers for the final time in its current state. A groundbreaking event will be held to kick off renovations of this space that will be occurring over the next several months. The space was originally used as an auditorium for the State School.
The West Hills Commission has been an integral part of planning the renovations and working with the State Historical Preservation Office. Their support for the project includes the creation of a historical display that will demonstrate the ways the space has been used over time. Original architectural elements will be incorporated into the design of the renovated space to preserve aspects of the room’s past.
Fast pitch history
If my counting is right, this year marks the 45th year of the Owatonna girl’s fast pitch softball program in the public schools. Earl Bruhn, Athletic Director at the high school was approached by two Sue’s, Sue Strand and Sue Erickson expressing their desire to add girl’s fast pitch to the Owatonna High Athletic curriculum. At the time, Austin had already had the program in place for two years and the other Big Nine schools were putting the wheels in motion. Bruhn gave his blessing and set out to find a coach who turned out to be Ed Draheim. Ed had a vast knowledge of softball, both as a player and coach. With a coach on board, a sign-up was advertised and 60 girls put their name on the dotted line. Ed had to narrow the numbers down to 38 for the first practice. There was lots of classroom work to teach fast pitch. There was a lot of instructing to do as most of the girls had only played slowpitch. The first OHS softball team included pitcher, Sue Erickson, catcher, Steph Adams, first base, Sue Strand, second base, Kim Wilson or Judy Dombrosky, third base, Tammy Boettcher or Tammy Bohlman, shortstop, Sara Shea or Brenda Wilcox, left field, Julie Grass or Janet Pribyl, center field, Kathy Haugland, right field, Mary Schmidt or Heidi Blackwell, team managers, Julie McKay and Barb Kubista. There were two volunteer coaches that year, Ray Haugland and Don Muir. Steve Peterson joined the coaching staff after a few years and was the only assistant to Draheim from that point on.
The first year the team posted a record of nine and seven and won the sub-section. Their first game was against Waseca. Draheim coached the girl’s fast pitch team for ten years.
Joke of the week
