Soon you’ll be seeing posters around town advertising this year’s Young Life Cake Auction, scheduled for Saturday, April 22 and being held at Trinity Lutheran Church. Fitting in with today’s computerized generation, bidding will be on line beginning at 8 a.m. that Saturday. The Godfather’s Pizza Truck will be on hand as well. Cakes can be brought to the church on Friday from 2:00-7:00. There will also be sale cakes which will sell for $40.00. All proceeds from the auction will go towards the Young Life Program in Owatonna. The auction will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

