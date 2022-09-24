If you have a pingpong table in your basement and enjoy the game, you are participating in the most popular game in the world. I didn’t know that more people play pingpong than any other sport. It seems that with every popular sport a sportsman’s club is formed which includes enthusiasts of a particular sport. Did you know that Owatonna had a Saturday morning pingpong club which gathered mostly during the winter months on a weekly basis beginning in 1964? The club still exists today meeting weekly at the Senior Center. In the beginning, club members gathered at the homes of other club members who had pingpong tables. I paid a visit to one of the club’s sessions in 2009 at the home of Darryl Hill, a charter member. There were a couple of other charter members on hand that day including Gail Lipelt (92 years young) and Tom Byrne (87 years young).
The Saturday morning pingpong sessions were the brainstorm of Larry Hanson back in 1964. The club attracted mostly retired men who even brought their sons into the fold when they grew older. The first sessions of the game took place at the home of Lloyd Rose. Later it began rotating to other member’s homes. Many of these men played golf together in the summer months and pingpong began when the golf clubs were stored away for the winter.
Charter members
You’ll recognize the names of the charter members of the Owatonna pingpong club. They included Darryl Hill, Larry Hanson, Lloyd Rose, Gail Lipelt, Tom Byrne, John Haigh, Don Moline, Bud Clark and Bob Kedziora. Others who played in the 60’s included Rufus Sanders, Dan Danielson, Bob Loe, Dale Timm and Dick Andreasen. Players who joined in the 70’s included Phil Whiteside, Vince Appel, Willie Giga, Bill Holden, David Moline and Norm Morrison. Joining in the 80’s was Dr. Frank Anderson, Andy Baud, Maynard Burt, Ron Hanson and Brent Hill. In the 90’s an entirely new group of players joined including David Lipelt, Bob Miller, Rich O’Meara, John Linde, Bob Anderson and Dick Slieter. Joining the group in the 2000’s were Roger Anderson, Steve Stansberry, Karl-Heinz Nilsson, David Fairbrother, Al Zinter, Bob Miller, Gary Johnson and Steve Jensen. Those with pingpong tables in their home hosted the group on a ‘round-robin basis. Those without provided refreshments.
A bit more history
At one time Wenger’s had pingpong tables for employees to use. So, the Saturday morning group challenged the Wenger employees. Hill said, “We had a homemade traveling trophy that we made from a pingpong paddle. We never saw the trophy again because Wenger’s would beat us two games to one.”
Changes in the game
Pingpong rules have changed a lot since it was first played. Officially it is now called table tennis. The balls are colored and larger, and red and black rubber is used on the paddles instead of sandpaper. A game is played to 11 instead of 21, a player changes serves after two times instead of five and on the serve the ball must be tossed into the air at least six inches from the palm of the hand before striking the ball.
When the group went to Tom Byrne’s house, they played on a homemade tennis table that Byrne built with the help of Elmer LaMont. Darryl Hill loves the game and for a time taught Senior Place members.
Initially the Owatonna Pingpong Club consisted of all male members, but as you can see by the photo, women have joined the ranks of players. Gail Lipelt summed it up to me back in 2009. “The game is ageless. As long as you can move you can play.”
Farewell old stadium
I want to share with you a column written by Chip Scoggins of the Star Tribune. His weekly column is called “Football Across Minnesota”. He writes: Owatonna High began playing football in 1893. The school opened its current building in 1921 and the football team began playing in a stadium at that site three years later. The Huskies have had only two head coaches for the past 57 seasons. Consistency has been a hallmark of that championship program. Major changes are on the way. The school will move into a new building at a different location next fall, and the campus will feature a state-of-the-art football stadium for a program that has won three state championships since 2013. The pending move is fueling mixed emotions in Owatonna because of the emotional connection multiple generations have for the current school and fall Friday nights at the stadium. “It will be an emotional time because so many great things have happened there,” head coach Jeff Williams said.
Community pride in Huskies’ football is strong, which makes change especially hard. Playing in the same stadium for almost a century creates nostalgic charm. “This is year 99 on that field,” Williams said. This is the same dirt that Herb Joesting and Noel Jenke and Jason Williamson ran on. Pretty cool!”
Plans for the new complex
Williams expects the turf will be installed before the snow flies this winter. Plans call for several practice fields equipped with artificial turf and lights. The Huskies will also have access to a grass practice field to prepare for road venues with that surface. The stadium seating capacity will be 3,500 plus standing room only. “We’ve got a lot of old-timers that like to stand along the fence line and offer their advice,” Williams joked. “We’ll make sure they still will have that opportunity.”
Williams’ long-time defensive coordinator, Marc Achterkirch, doubles as Owatonna’s athletic director. Both he and Williams were on the committee that helped design the new stadium. Achterkirch called Williams after one meeting and asked that they make a pact: They agreed to both coach at least one season in the new stadium before deciding their future plans. “So, I think I’m pretty obligated to at least christen the new stadium. After that, we’ll see what happens”, Williams said. “The clock is ticking on this grand old lady. It’s going to be kind of tough to say goodbye.”
The final game of the regular season at the current stadium is against New Prague on October 19. It is possible that, depending on our ranking, that the first playoff game could be here.
Noon Rotary to offer candidate sessions
The Owatonna Noon Rotary Club will feature Meet the Candidates forums all during October at the Owatonna Country Club. The public is invited. If you wish to have lunch with Rotarians the cost is $13. If you wish, you may come just for the program starting about noon. Here is the schedule: October 3: Owatonna School Board; October 10: Owatonna City Council; October 17: Congressional District 1; October 24; Minnesota Senate and State Representative; October 31: Steele County Sheriff. The Meet the Candidate meetings are sponsored by Noon Rotary, the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce and the Owatonna People’s Press. Lunch will be served at 11:30.
Fire department chili feed coming
Here’s something to mark on your calendars. Sunday, October 9 the Owatonna Fire Department will hold their annual Chili Feed to kick off Fire Prevention Week. The event will be held at the fire hall from 4-7 p.m.
Tickets are $10. Children five and under eat free. Purchase tickets at the fire hall or from individual firefighters.
Cherished recipes
A reminder that the Steele County Historical Society is putting together a cookbook that will combine recipes from local residents with the stories that make them special. The project, called “Taste of History” will be a communal effort to document and share the recipes and stories that help to make our lives more meaningful. They are now seeking recipes from you with a special story attached. They will be accepting submissions until December 31 with the goal of having the book published by Mother’s Day, 2023. Stop by the History Center to pick up a submission form. Call 451-1420 if you have questions.
