Pingpong club

Members of the Owatonna Pingpong Club gather weekly at Senior Place. (Submitted photo)

If you have a pingpong table in your basement and enjoy the game, you are participating in the most popular game in the world. I didn’t know that more people play pingpong than any other sport. It seems that with every popular sport a sportsman’s club is formed which includes enthusiasts of a particular sport. Did you know that Owatonna had a Saturday morning pingpong club which gathered mostly during the winter months on a weekly basis beginning in 1964? The club still exists today meeting weekly at the Senior Center. In the beginning, club members gathered at the homes of other club members who had pingpong tables. I paid a visit to one of the club’s sessions in 2009 at the home of Darryl Hill, a charter member. There were a couple of other charter members on hand that day including Gail Lipelt (92 years young) and Tom Byrne (87 years young).

