Owatonna Cheer in Florida

The Owatonna Competition Cheer Team recently returned home holding the championship trophy after competing in The Quest, which is nationals for recreational all-star cheer. The team earned their bid to go to Orlando, Florida where the Quest competition was held at ESPN Wide World of Sports complex. Our girls brought home the champion in our division. They received banners and championship rings are on the way. You see the team’s photo in Orlando. The girls include (Front row, L to R): Aleesia Guzman, Brooke Hagel, Lauren Prestegard, Mariah Cuellar, Kaitlyn Joe-Rami, Samantha Nechanicky and Kaylee Smith. (Back row, L to R): Ava Kjersten, Bella Nelson, Mia Armstrong, Sophie Hanson, Hailey Butler, Scarlet Vance and Lauren Pechacek. Coaches include Jess Dickhaur, Evelin Cuellar, Jenna Compton, Amanda Prestegaard and Stephanie Hanson. By receiving the bid to go to the Nationals, the bid paid 25% of the girl’s entire package.

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments