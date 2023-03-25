The Owatonna Competition Cheer Team recently returned home holding the championship trophy after competing in The Quest, which is nationals for recreational all-star cheer. The team earned their bid to go to Orlando, Florida where the Quest competition was held at ESPN Wide World of Sports complex. Our girls brought home the champion in our division. They received banners and championship rings are on the way. You see the team’s photo in Orlando. The girls include (Front row, L to R): Aleesia Guzman, Brooke Hagel, Lauren Prestegard, Mariah Cuellar, Kaitlyn Joe-Rami, Samantha Nechanicky and Kaylee Smith. (Back row, L to R): Ava Kjersten, Bella Nelson, Mia Armstrong, Sophie Hanson, Hailey Butler, Scarlet Vance and Lauren Pechacek. Coaches include Jess Dickhaur, Evelin Cuellar, Jenna Compton, Amanda Prestegaard and Stephanie Hanson. By receiving the bid to go to the Nationals, the bid paid 25% of the girl’s entire package.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day
In an act passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in 2017, the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act was signed into law. Each year, March 29, is the date that Vietnam War Veterans are recognized and saluted. I know we have many Vietnam War Vets in Owatonna and on behalf of the city, I thank you all for your service. The date of March 29 is a fitting choice for a day honoring Vietnam War veterans. It was chosen to be observed in perpetuity as March 29, 1973, was the day the United States Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was same day Hanoi released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war.
More remembrances of retail stores in Owatonna
Last week’s column containing the remembrances of former Owatonnan Ivan Kubista brought back some additional members of retail outlets in our city by reader Alice Wiese. Alice remembers the Baumont Fruit Market located at the corner of Oak and Mill. She wrote, “During the summer when they had Black Diamond watermelons, there was a huge tank filled with cold water. Watermelons were floating to keep them cold. If you weren’t sure they were ripe, a small square plug was cut into the melon so you could pull it out and taste it.” Alice also remembered Sharkey’s Café and the Rolling Star Café. The Rolling Star was located right across the street from our radio station. I loved their juicy hamburgers. So when I was on the air, I put on a long-play record and ran across the street to pick up a hamburger. There was Georges Candy Kitchen, later re-named Costas Candies and Restaurant. The restaurant sign still hangs above the front door, but there is no longer a restaurant there. Alice also remembers when Piggly Wiggly was located on Cedar about where Jerry’s restaurant was located. Later the Piggly Wiggly store moved to Vine Street in the building now occupied by NAPA Auto Parts. There was Kasper Grocery Store on North Cedar and Steve Pfeil’s Variety Store in the 100 block of Cedar.
Alice mentioned the theaters in town. I remember the State Theater in the 200 block of Cedar. But then there was the Roxy Theater on Main Street and one that I know nothing about, the Tonna Theater located on Broadway where U.S. Bank is now located. The Roxy featured live vaudeville shows on stage. Glen Anderson’s wife, Bernadine, tap danced in those shows. There was Donaker’s Grocery Store, Ringhofer Meats and Guse’s Meat Market.
If any of you loyal readers have remembrances of other retail outlets not mentioned, e-mail them to me at tmhale632@gmail.com or drop me a line at 632 14th St. S.E.
City news
The City of Owatonna has announced that Assistant City Engineer, Sean Murphy has been selected to serve as the Public Works Department’s next Director. Murphy previously served the department as Assistant City Engineer and Interim Public Works Director. City Administrator Kris Busse said, “Sean’s education, experience and background make him an excellent fit for the City of Owatonna. We are fortunate to have an individual like Sean to lead our Public Works Department.”
Interested in serving on a board or commission?
Interested in serving on a city board or commission? The terms of 26 current board of commission members will expire on April 30. Of these, 15 are eligible for reappointment. This leaves 11 seats to fill with new members assuming those who are eligible for reappointment opt to serve another term. Visit Owatonna.gov to apply for an opening on any of the following: Airport Commission, Fire Civil Service Board, Human Rights Commission, Public Library Board, Public Utilities Commission and the Shade Tree Commission.
OPD new officer
The Owatonna Police Department has welcomed a new officer. He is Matthew Tomsche who comes to our department after serving nine years with the Waseca Police Department. He is now involved in his field training, having completed force and firearm training.
An invitation
You are invited to come to City Hall on Tuesday, April 4, at 4:30 p.m. to see the City Council Chambers for the final time in its current state. A groundbreaking event will be held to kick off renovations of this space that will be occurring over the next several months. The renovation project will achieve the following: Provide a more convenient American Disability Act compliant, accessible entry point and rest rooms. Improve capabilities to broadcast public meetings live online and through public access, Education and Government Channel with better audio and video quality and for viewers to hear, watch and participate in person as well as from remote locations. Update the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system throughout the building to provide a higher quality of air and increase energy efficiency. Enhance safety in the Chambers and the building’s security controls by restricting access to parts of the building when city offices are closed. Create a multi-purpose, flexible, public meeting space that can be used for a broad range of public meetings and events.
The City Council held its final meeting in the current space on March 21. Beginning with its April 4 meeting, the Council will meet in the Gainey Room at the Public Library. The following meetings will also be relocated during the renovation: Planning Commission: Gainey Room at the library. Housing and Redevelopment Authority: Second floor conference room at City Hall. Parks, Recreation and Facilities Board: Location will rotate, check Owatonna.gov. Economic Development Authority: Second floor conference room at City Hall.
The West Hills Commission has played an integral part of planning the renovations and their support for the project includes the creation of a historical display that will demonstrate the ways the space has been used over time. Original architectural elements will be incorporated into the design of the renovated space to preserving aspects of the room’s past.
Dancing with the Stars
The annual “Dancing with the Stars” competition will be held on April 29 at the Medford High School with a 6:00 social and raffle and 7:00 program. The program benefits the Healthy Seniors Program. Here is the lineup of dancers that will be competing: Brenden Buryska and Carrin Kath, Jason and Kelli Alstead, Buzz and Laura Brady, Cole and Krista Orlowski, Brian and Kristin Sumner, Roger and Kristin Warehime, Dan and Courtney Hugsdad-Vaa Leer, Tim and Jody Hugley, and Michael Lambert and Kim Schaufenbuel. April Dahl of Dahl Dance is coach and choreographer.
Seats are available on a waiting list costing $40. Order by e-mail at edna@healthyseniorsmn.org.
Veta Alexander scholarship deadline
The deadline date to apply for the Veta Alexander LTO Scholarship is Friday, April 7. Details and forms for the application can be found on the Little Theatre of Owatonna website at littletheatreofowatonna.org. Send applications to Gaylene Steckleberg, Box 64, Owatonna, Mn. 55060.
Sophie Olson’s 103rd
Another reminder that former Owatonnan Sophie Anderson will turn 103 on April 6. Her address for cards 2925 Lincoln Ave., Apt. 604, Roseville, Minn. 55113. Sophie still lives independently according to her son, Alan. She fights poor eyesight.
Joke of the week
A guy sits down at the bar and orders drink after drink. “Is everything ok, Pal?” the bartender asks. “My wife and I got into a fight and she said she isn’t talking to me for a month!” Trying to put a positive spin on things, the bartender says, “Well, maybe that’s kind of a good thing. You know, a little peace and quiet.” “Yeah,” says the guy. “But today is the last day!”