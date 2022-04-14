For the many years that the Owatonna airport has been located along I-35 there has been a lack of a tightened security system around the airport grounds. The Airport Commission has recently been addressing security at the airport in order to offer safety and security for users of the airport. Plans are currently being evaluated for phase one of this project which would likely involve the installation of chain link fencing around the building and hanger area of airport frontage. Gates would be positioned to allow for access control to the airside apron areas which would also include tenant access systems. Based on available funding, the Airport Commission has discussed moving this project up to this year to enhance security for airport users. Additional funding is now available for general aviation support for eligible projects through the federal infrastructure bill that was recently passed.
T-Hanger construction
A large demand has developed for hanger space at the airport. The existing T-hangers are rented and a based turbo-prop has been added to the mix. To help meet the demand and also provide for forecast growth, a planned 10-unit T-hanger construction project is underway. The new hangar is almost entirely funded by dedicated airport funds through the FAA Airport Improvement Program. The contractor is on schedule with work to begin again when weather permits. Anticipated completion is August 1.
Increased activity
Activity at the airport so far in 2022 has been up. Despite the pandemic and many other challenges going on the airport has seen an increase in traffic and fuel volumes. Airport businesses including Langer Aviation, Accelerated Aviation and Trident Aviation Training report full schedules and increased customer demand. The local Civil Air Patrol Squadron also continues to meet at the airport every Tuesday evening. More flight activity will be seen as the weather improves. Pilots, remember to take advantage of your based $0.30/gallon 100LL discount.
The CAP Fly-In Breakfast is scheduled again for this August.
Golf courses ready for summer
With golf getting underway for the summer, here’s a summary of what has happened in improvements at our two 18-hole courses:
Brooktree Municipal
The City of Owatonna Parks, Trails, Recreation & Facilities Department has begun a multiyear refresh at the Brooktree Golf Course. While and greens and outdoor spaces will remain mostly as they are with regular maintenance and upkeep, the interior of the Clubhouse has been updated. This includes new flooring, fresh paint, new light fixtures and new outdoor furniture. Food and beverage services are being reimagined to create a neighborhood hub for fun and the clubhouse dining room will be available for private event rental.
A new food outlet is now contracted at Brooktree. Tavern Nine, operated by the Schultz family in Montgomery, Minnesota is now open. Schultzy’s Restaurant Group, who currently own 1319 Woodfire Tavern in New Prague will provide year-round food and beverage services in the clubhouse. Reservations are now being accepted for private events year ‘round at the renovated clubhouse. A limited menu is now being offered and a full menu will be offered as golfing activities increase. Their phone number is 507-774-7100. Season passes for Brooktree can be obtained by calling 507-774-7100.
Owatonna Country Club
Grounds Superintendent Nikk Dickerson reports that bridge planks on number 7 have been replaced with pre-treated lumber. Work has been done to the bunker on #18. The old sand was removed and drainage was repaired. The bunker has been filled up with the same sand one finds in all the other bunkers that have been repaired in the last six years. The pond rock edge on #13 approach is being improved and now that the soil has thawed, grounds crews are working on gathering rocks to complete the project.
The ’good old days’ at the ballpark
In Owatonna, a day at the ballpark was a popular way to spend a Sunday afternoon. Baseball in Owatonna ranked high on everyone’s list. Let’s take you back to 1938 when Owatonna’s all-time great sports writer and promoter Lefty Ringhofer had put together the fastest amateur baseball league in the state and Robert I Bzoskie had met the need for Owatonna fans by organizing and managing one of the finest teams in the state.
Bzoskie had boundless energy and often would spend near a 40-hour week preparing the ballpark for Sunday’s game. He was chief of procurement, recruiter, crew leader, builder, painter, fundraiser and whatever position was called for in building a fine, comfortable grandstand in Dartt’s Park. He included a state-of-the-art press box perched on the roof of the grandstand plus building plenty of bleachers to accommodate hundreds of fans.
State champions
In 1938, Bzoskie and his popular ball club won the Minnesota State Championship and went on to play in the 1939 national playoffs in Battle Creek, Michigan. There are some familiar names of ball players of the past that made up this team. There was center fielder Ken Fichten, first baseman George ‘Brown’ Krahulec, and other team members Seymore ‘See’ Erdman, Bill McGrann, Bill use, Bobby Reint, Harold St.-Germaine, Ross McMahon, Ross McMahon, Happy Lowe Werner Jenke, Mel Bzoskie, Walt Petroberg, George ‘Whitey’ Wavrin and pitchers Fred Luedke and Al Bell. Nothing in the state had succeeded in southern Minnesota communities together like hometown baseball.
First Baptist Church to close
The congregation of the First Baptist Church on Main Street in Owatonna has voted to sell the building and its contents to Redemption Church of Owatonna, which has been meeting in a strip mall on Oakdale Street since 2020. That’s also about the last time the First Baptist Church had a full sanctuary, according to Carol Hofer who has been a member of First Baptist for 67 years and secretary for more than 20 years. What caused the decline in membership? Hofer said, “We blame it on COVID”. Now about 20 people attend worship service every week. There’s just not a lot of energy to keep it going. We just can’t keep up with this old building.”
The church was built in 1893. It’s the second church on that site since the Baptists organized in Owatonna in 1857, building the first church in the county.
Current members are pleased that the church site will remain a church and not going to a business or corporation. Redemption Church is growing in membership and they now see about 100 people at Sunday services.
When I came to Owatonna, the Pastor at the First Baptist Church was Rev. Leslie Norton. Carlyn Yust was a long-time organist.
Joke of the week
Ole walks into work, and both of his ears were bandaged up. The boss says, “What happened to your ears’? Ole says, “Yesterday I vas ironing a shirt ven da phone rang and I accidentally answered the iron.” “What happened to the other ear”? the boss said. “I tried to call da doctor!”