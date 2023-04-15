Bike OPD.jpeg

(Photo courtesy of the Owatonna Police Department)

Interest by the OPD patrol staff has brought about a program that was part of the police department over 20 years ago. It’s a bit more modernized, however, as officers on bike patrol will be using new E-bikes Currently the department is in the process of choosing two officers who will attend an International Police Mountain Bike Association course in May. Once they are trained, they will come back and train their partners in proper tactics, bike handling limits, and techniques related to patrol response on a bike.

