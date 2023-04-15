Interest by the OPD patrol staff has brought about a program that was part of the police department over 20 years ago. It’s a bit more modernized, however, as officers on bike patrol will be using new E-bikes Currently the department is in the process of choosing two officers who will attend an International Police Mountain Bike Association course in May. Once they are trained, they will come back and train their partners in proper tactics, bike handling limits, and techniques related to patrol response on a bike.
The primary focus in this program is to emphasize patrol efforts in our downtown area, parks, trails and targeted crime areas. The department also associates benefits of the wellness initiatives that have been implemented with Police Department employees. Even though this is an E-bike, officers will still pedal without any assist or use the full assist if they need to respond to an incident that requires physical exertion by the officer on arrival. The bikes have a 50-mile range on a full charge and can travel up to 30 mph.
The make/model E-Bikes the city purchased are RECON Interceptors. They are an electric assist bike with five different settings. Setting 0 allows the officer to pedal the bike with zero assistance. Setting 5 provides the most battery assist to an officer while pedaling. Why an E-Bike vs. traditional bike? It allows the officers to get a call for service quicker without expending all their energy.
Whatever happened to Smelters?
These days no one talks about going Smelting. There are never any Smelt feeds anymore. But time was when the Smelt run on the North Shore was a big item at Wenger’s in Owatonna. Wenger employees collected the Smelt and a gigantic company-wide Smelt feed was held annually. Many years ago, my friend Jim Brunner, who worked decades at Wenger’s put his remembrances of the Smelt days in a Wenger weekly publication.. Jim wrote, “When I joined the company in 1964, the Smelt feed was already an established annual activity. Every spring, someone from the company would travel to the North Shore area and bring back Smelt. Radio and TV would keep everyone informed as to when the “Smelt run” was happening. Harry Wenger would take another employee or friend along with nets and garbage or milk cans and bring back lots of Smelt.”
“About the same time each year you could expect to be awakened early in the morning by Harry who wold give the order, ‘We’ve got lots of smelt. Bring your scissors and meet at my garage as soon as you can.’ It didn’t make any difference what you thought you were going to do that day, for a few hours you were going to clean S Smelt.”.
Smelt are like Sardines, about five to eight inches long and silver colored. A lot of folks who prepared Smelt didn’t even clean them. They just washed and threw them in the deep fryer. The Wenger folks they had higher standards, so they took their scissors and snipped off the heads.
Brunner went on, “Jim McCormick and the Human Resources Department was in charge of preparing the Smelt. Jim wasn’t a big Smelt lover and this was not his favorite job. But when the boss says ‘do it’ you did it. Jim would find a restaurant or caterer who would fry all the Smelt and add Cole Slaw, beans and tarter sauce for a big spring feed at the company. It was always delicious!”
Brunner finally got his chance to go on a Smelt run. It was in the early 70’s. “Jerry Wenger, Jim McCormick and I headed up to the North Shore one fine day. Upon reaching our destination we hit the Smelt run right at the peak. We had two nets fastened to the end of stout poles, some hip boots, two 30-gallon garbage cans and two five-gallon pails. Two scoops of the net would fill a pail and five pails filled a garbage can. Believe it or not, we filled the garbage cans and the two pails in about an hour.”
Smelt are spawning and they head out of Lake Superior up to the small streams along the coast to lay their eggs. You put on the hip boots and wade out into the streams with your net fastened to that stout pole. You dip the net into the stream and keep scooping until your pail is full.”
“Going into the stream wasn’t my idea of fun,” according to Brunner. I was content to empty the pails into the garbage can, but Jerry insisted I try it. Jerry soon informed me that I was facing the wrong way. The Smelt were coming from the big lake into the stream. Anyway, I got turned around and had good luck. You could feel the multitudes of Smelt hitting the net. It took a lot of muscle to get the scoop out of the water to empty it when it was full.”
Brunner wrote about a funny incident that occurred when the Smelt was being cleaned at Jerry Wenger’s house. “We had cups of coffee to warm us up on a cold spring morning. McCormick took one of the Smelt heads and put it in Jim Dunnum‘s cup when he wasn’t looking. We watched when Jim drank from his cup. When he emptied it, there were two eyes looking back at him!”
You may wonder what ever happened to the Wenger Smelt run. I never heard the story, but times have changed. Only commercial fishermen collect the Smelt today. Wenger’s expanded in numbers of employees and it would take a lot of garbage cans to feed the crew. So, the Wenger Smelt Feed came to an end.
Young Life Cake Auction next Sat.
The 45th annual Young Life Cake Auction is set for next Saturday, April 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Young Life has programs in Owatonna and Medford working with traditional and non-traditional kids. This year, Young Life started a “Cooking with Teen Mom’s Ministry” to serve our young moms in our community and continues to have ReaLife, WyldLife and YoungLife week events. Over 160 kids will be attending camp this summer and they will be working at the Cake Auction to help fund their trips. The Cake Auction is the main event fundraiser for Young Life in Owatonna.
Bidding will start on-line this next Friday, April 21 and you can view and bid from the link at steelecounty.younglife.org. In-person and live-stream viewing on Owatnnalive.com will be on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Godfather’s Pizza truck will be on site from 11 a .m. to 1 p.m. Sale cakes will sell for $40.00.
Historical Society notes
There will be a special program at the History Center this Tuesday, April 18. From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., a presentation and book signing by Jeryl Surad will take place. Jeryl authored the book, “Finding Clara” which describes her journey to discover the mystery of Clara who no one knew about. Jeryl visited several states and cities before she came to Owatonna and learned of her family connection to the Fuller family of which Clara was a member. The event is free to members and $5 for non-members.
Evening at Jerry’s
There are still a few openings for the “Evening at Jerry’s” on Friday, April 28 at the History Center. The entrees are drawn from Jerry’s Supper Club menu and will offer either Jerrub menu and will offer either Jerry’s Ala Burger or Chicken Kiev on a bed of wild rice. Cost is $75.00 per person. Call 451-1420 to register.
Senior Alliance Dementia information
Senior Alliance for Steele County will offer “Dementia Friends Informational Session” beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. This informational session will be of value to professionals in the field of senior living and caregivers, friends, family and neighbors of those living with dementia. The informational session will last about 60 minutes and cover the five key messages about dementia, how it affects people, and how we can each make a difference in the lives of those living with dementia. Please RSVP to Melissa at 270-1450 or email mblock@npseniorliving.com.
Fair notes
Johnson farm to be honored as Century Farm
The Johnson Family Farm of Ellendale is among the 89 Minnesota Farms being recognized as 2023 Century Farms. Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. There are two farms under Johnson Family Farm, one founded in 1891 and one in 1899. The Century Farm program is sponsored by the Minnesota Farm Bureau and the Minnesota State Fair.
A fair reminder
Another reminder that May 1 is the deadline to submit nominations for this year’s Steele County Livestock Hall of Fame. Nominations forms are available at the fair office and online at www.scff.org.
The other type of award is the “Hall of Fame Service Award”. These nominees are to be individuals that grew up or live in Steele County and went on to do outstanding work in the livestock industry outside of the county. State and national contributions are the priority for this award.
Joke of the week
It’s fine to eat a test grape in the produce section, but take one bite of a rotisserie chicken and it’s “Sir, you need to leave!”