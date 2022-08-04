Fair train

The little steam train gave rides to thousands of fairgoers on a circular track laid in Fair Square Park. The train ran from the ‘40s to the mid ‘60s. (Submitted photo)

The Steele County Free Fair hosted the first and only “junk food” eating contest in 2012. The contest involved all attorneys and office staff of the Ruth/Schreiner Law Firm. The rules were simple. Take $10 and purchase the worst combinations of junk food that represented anti-health, anti-wellness and anti-good nutrition. Judging was based on originality and grossness, and EVERYTHING had to be purchased and eaten at the fair.

