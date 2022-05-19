Someone asked me a week ago if Owatonna ever had regular airline passenger service. I can remember Glenn Degner telling me the yarn about the first flight of Braniff Airlines landing at the Owatonna airport, serving passengers from Owatonna, Waseca and Faribault. Details are sketchy, however in the early to mid-fifties the airline did serve Owatonna as well as Albert Lea and Mason City. The route most likely was to the Twin Cities. The service didn’t last for an extremely long time. When I came to Owatonna in 1959, I think the service had been suspended.
Pictured is the first DC 3 that landed in Owatonna. It was captained by E.H. Croft one of the most widely known pilots in Minnesota. First officer was Charles C. Myre, son of Mrs. Ethel Myre, Albert Lea.
With exception of all the modern passenger aircraft of today, the DC 3 has always been my favorite. The plane was first built for passengers. Then during WW II, the military adopted the plane and re-named it the C-47. It was a twin engine aircraft and was quiet, although not pressurized so flying did not take place over 10,000 feet. I remember flying several trips in the DC 3. I remember coming in for a landing with the engines near idle and you could hardly hear them running. One of the first flights I took on the old “gooney bird” was to Peoria, Illinois to visit my parents. I flew on Ozark airlines, and it made several stops before landing in Peoria.
When our family lived in Edina, I often went to the Minneapolis airport to pick up my dad when he flew from Fargo back to Minneapolis on a business trip for Super Valu. He told me that most of the flights were smooth, but once in awhile the plane had to fly through thunderstorms that raised over 10,000 feet. He had experienced some very bumpy rides!
A Canadian flight
I hosted several Canadian fishing trips for Degner Travel Service. The first trip was to Reindeer Lake in the late 60’s. The plane, a DC 3, flew low over the city on its landing and it attracted many citizens to the airport to see it parked and then take off. We flew all night, stopping in Manitoba for customs. The lodge had a dirt landing strip on an island near where the lodge was located.
The DC 3 could land at those short strips with ultimate safety. It was a long flight but enjoyable. On a later trip, Degner booked a Martin 404 to fly us up to Canada. That was also a twin engine airliner, but much faster and much noisier!
Many of the early airline pilots began their careers flying the DC 3. The plane is really an antique today, but once in awhile one can be seen sitting at an airport somewhere. The plane is still used by some commuter airlines in small countries, but the jet age has definitely taken over.
Brenda Jensen honored
Brenda Jensen was honored with a reception at the Owatonna Country Club last Friday, May 13 for her retirement as director of the Trinity Lutheran Church Pre-School. She began with the school in 1996. The school was originally known as Trinity Nursery School, but this past year the name was changed to Trinity Pre-School. Interviews are now taking place for Brenda’s replacement.
Pastor Todd on sabbatical
Pastor Todd Buegler of Trinity Lutheran Church began a 12-week sabbatical this week. He plans to visit similar size churches as Trinity to study what they are doing. “I’m also going to take some long naps,” he told me.
Fair notes
• Nomination forms for the 2022 Steele County Citizens of the Year are now available. The award is sponsored by the Steele County Exchange Club in cooperation with the Steele County Free Fair. A Steele County male and female senior citizen aged 70 and over will be selected and honored on Senior Day. The award recognizes outstanding male and female senior citizens who have contributed time and talent to benefit their community and its citizens after reaching age 65. Nominees must be 70 by June 1, 2022. The state fair, however, has discontinued the recognition of state winners from the list of county winners beginning this year. The local recognition program at the SCFF will take place in Fair Square Park on Senior Day, Thursday, August 18, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Nomination forms are available at the SCFF office, Steele County Free Fair website (www.scff.org) and from Bruce Kubicek at 456-7670. Nomination deadline is July 1
• The decision has also been made to discontinue the amateur talent show at the SCFF. Lack of participants over the past few years led to the decision.
• Scott Kozelka, fair manager, was recently elected as Zone 4 Director of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE).
• If you step into the fair office, you will meet Vickie Deml and Rhonda Bennett. Vickie has worked in the fair office since 2000. Rhonda has worked in the fair office since 1997 and has recently assumed the duties of Sharon Klein who retired after last year’s fair.
• Fair dates this year are August 16-21. The fair theme is ‘Celebrate the Red, White and Blue in 2022’. By the way, if you have thought of a theme for the 2023 fair, submit it to the fair office at Box 650 in Owatonna.
Scholarships
Little Theatre of Owatonna has announced the Veta Alexander scholarship recipients. They are Jackson Hemann, son of Anne Hemann and Melanie Winzenberg, of Blooming Prairie High School. She has been involved in five theater productions at Blooming Prairie High School. Hemann will study medicine at the University of Minnesota and Winzenburg will attend St. Mary’s University to study Health Sciences.
Master Gardener plant sale
The Steele County Master Gardener plant sale is being held for the last day today from 8-11 a.m. at the Community Center on the fairgrounds.
Police reserve officers needed
If you would like to be a volunteer Police Reserve Officer and have an interest in law enforcement, are at least 18 years of age, reside in Steele County, possess a valid Minnesota driver’s license with a satisfactory driving record and no criminal convictions contact Pam Roberts at 507-774-7200 or Pamela.Roberts@ci.owatonna.mn.us.
Joke of the week
This true story will amaze you! Scientists at NASA built a gun specifically to launch standard four-pound dead chickens at the windshields of airliners, military jets and the space shuttle, all traveling at maximum velocity. The idea is to simulate the frequent incidents of collisions with airborne fowl to test the strength of the windshields.
British engineers heard about the gun and were eager to test it on the windshields of their new high-speed trains. Arrangements were made and a gun was sent to the British engineers.
When the gun was fired, the engineers stood shocked as the chicken hurled out of the barrel, crashed into the shatterproof shield, smashed it to smithereens, blasted through the control console, snapped the engineer’s backrest in two, and embedded itself in the back wall of the cabin like an arrow shot from a bow. The horrified Brits sent NASA the disastrous results of the experiment, along with the designs of the windshield, and begged the U.S. scientists for suggestions.
NASA responded with a one-line memo: “DEFROST THE CHICKEN”. (True story)