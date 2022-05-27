The annual Memorial Day parade and program will be held this Monday, May 30 beginning at 9:30 a.m. beginning at Elm and School near St. Joseph Catholic Church and proceeding south to the Steele County fairgrounds where a program will be held beginning around 10:30 indoors at the Four Seasons Centre.
Sorry folks, the traditional American Legion ‘hack’ will not make an appearance in the parade this year. Bob Rezac, who heads up the committee planning the parade and program, told me that the hack is undergoing a major renovation and is out of service till further notice.
Did you know? The Post 77 hack is so unique that one can safely say it’s the only one of its kind in the nation! The hack usually follows in the footsteps of the Legion Color Guard and in the past has made numerous appearances in parades all around southern Minnesota and even in the Twin Cities. Many years ago, Seward Abbott traced the history of the hack. The vehicle dates back to 1926 when Post 77 decided they wanted something unique and unusual to display in parades. Mark Alexander was the Commander of the Post that year. He and a committee made up of Owen Gierhart, Vern Denny and Bill Rushe conceived the idea of mounting an old horsedrawn hack body on a Model T Ford chassis. The body for the hack was obtained from the Jefferson and Twiford Livery Stable. The actual date that the hack was actually built is not known, but it was probably in the late 1800’s or early 1900’s. Frank Sparber was the last driver of the unit. He drove a fine team of black ponies and met all of the passenger trains at all three Owatonna train depots taking passengers to and from the Owatonna Hotel. Shortly after WW I the hack was discarded in favor of an automobile taxi.
The Post purchased a 1917 Model T Roadster from Ben Sorenson. The body was removed and the body from the old hack was mounted in its place. It posed quite a job hooking up the controls, the steering and the brakes. A good amount of the work was done by North Star Iron Works. Sometime later a 1927 Model T engine with only 300 miles on it was installed. That engine is the original to this day. Post 77 spent $500 in restoring the old hack. The upholstery was replaced and new tires installed. The engine and all working parts were gone over and the entire unit was painted.
Appearances
Over the years the hack has appeared in numerous District and Department convention parades. It appeared in the National Convention Parade held in Minneapolis in 1959. Probably the longest trip was when the hack was trailered to Laughlin, Nevada in 1987 for the Don Laughlin River Days Parade. Members of the marching unit accompanied the hack.
In the original days, the hack was actually driven to other town events. The first time the hack was taken out of town was to the American Legion State Convention in Austin.
Memorial Day program
Dave Thule is the President of the Day of the program which will feature reading the names of all Steele County Veterans who have passed away this last year, musical numbers by the Owatonna High School Concert Band and Voice of Democracy Essay winners Lileigh Nguyen and Elijah Leon, both OHS students. The music group “Just Friends” will sing patriotic songs. The parade, beginning at 9:30 a.m. will start at Elm and School and proceed south on Elm to the fairgrounds.
Owatonna Music Hall of Fame inductees
On the day of the recent OHS Pops Concert, present and former Owatonna musicians were inducted into the Owatonna Music Hall of Fame. Three years of inductees were included, making up for two years due to COVID that the induction did not take place. Here are this year’s inductees:
Class of 2020:
Carol Jensen, Ray Lacina, the Meisels and Laurie Meister. Carol graduated from OHS in 1963, has been Conductor of the St. Anthony Orchestra for 47 years. She is also Conductor/Coordinator of the Minneapolis/St. Paul Tuba Christmas for 34 years.
Lacina taught elementary and junior high band in Owatonna for 32 years, retiring in 2002. He directed the high school stage band for 12 years and started the junior high jazz band in the 1980’s. He also directed the high school stage band for 12 years. He has been active in Little Theatre.
The Meisels, at the urging of Arnold Krueger, decided to make Owatonna their home where they could create their instruments for over 50 years. The Meisels had escaped from behind the iron curtain in early 1949 and emigrated to the United States in the fall of 1953. Krueger had met the family at a workshop on violin making. Krueger still makes trips to Owatonna to play his violin with Patricia Meisel.
Laurie Meister is a 1992 OHS grad. While in high school she played piano, violin, and harp with the orchestra. She was a choral member and caroler. She credits OHS faculty members Arnold Krueger, Bruce Wood and Mark Gitch for nurturing her love of music. She currently lives in Houston, Texas. She has also performed as guest harpist with various symphonies and orchestras around the country.
Class of 2021:
Jack Hockenberry was active in civic arts groups throughout his musical career. He was a member of the Owatonna Community Band, Owatonna Jazz Band, and the Austin Symphony. Jack and Nancy were very involved in saving the Owatonna music program when the cuts hit in the early 80’s. They were the originators of the Owatonna Music Boosters.
Peter Schleif is in his 27th year of teaching music. He graduated from OHS in 1990 and currently serves as Director of the Vocal Performance program at Shattuck-St. Mary’s and is also the Associate Conductor of a community choir in Northfield. He and his wife, Lori, and two sons, Isaac and Ian live in Northfield.
Class of 2022:
John Holland began teaching music at OHS in 1969. He taught at all three levels, elementary, junior high and senior high. He played for 25 years in the Steele Brass Quintet and directed the Owatonna Community Band for 20-plus years.
Judy Thon Jones is the daughter of the late Jim and Betty Thon and a 1983 OHS grad. Her love of music began through her parent’s music store, the Thon Company. She began playing piano with lessons from Portia Jones. Her violin and the love for the violin began with Arnold Krueger, Pat Meisel and Arnold Krueger Jr. She also loved to sing thanks to the leadership and support of Faith Risser and Roger Tenney. She also played piano and organ at the Associated Church. She has taught private violin lessons. She has played with numerous professional groups in the Twin Cities.
The Thon Company was a part of the music scene in Owatonna for decades. “Music with Thon” was a full-line music store. Jim and Betty’s real passion was to expose our youth to music. Jim Thon bought the Lipelt Music Store and re-named it the Thon Company. David Folland even began his violin-making career at Thon’s. In 1990, Music with Thon was sold to Jerry Besser who has continued the rich tradition of an Owatonna Music Store operated as Tone Music.
Central Park concerts
Central Park Thursday Night Concerts in Central Park begin on June 2 at 7 p.m. First artists will be Red Dirt Road sponsored by Metronet.
Joke of the week
Today a man knocked on my door and asked for a small donation towards the local swimming pool. I gave him a glass of water!