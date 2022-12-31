Armond Rezac Band

For over a decade, the Armond Rezac Band brought in the New Year at the Elks Club in Owatonna. (Photo courtesy of Todd Hale)

It’s New Year’s Eve. As I look back at New Year’s Eve parties in town, it seems that things have quieted down a lot compared to those early years when I was a young guy. Being in the radio business, New Year’s Day was just another day for me, so I had to watch the time each New Year’s Eve because I had to be up at 5;00 to sign the radio on the air. I watched the clock and as the stroke of midnight occurred and the New Year was ushered in, I headed for home to get a decent night’s sleep.

