It’s New Year’s Eve. As I look back at New Year’s Eve parties in town, it seems that things have quieted down a lot compared to those early years when I was a young guy. Being in the radio business, New Year’s Day was just another day for me, so I had to watch the time each New Year’s Eve because I had to be up at 5;00 to sign the radio on the air. I watched the clock and as the stroke of midnight occurred and the New Year was ushered in, I headed for home to get a decent night’s sleep.
Mary and I usually went to the Elk’s Club or the Monterey Ballroom to bring in the new year. Jules Herman, our favorite band, often played at the Monterey for the celebration. We loved dancing to the big band sounds provided by Jules. Owatonna was one of his favorite places to play. He primarily played at the Monterey Ballroom and the Owatonna Country Club.
Most of the clubs in town featured live music on New Year’s Eve. I can remember that the Armond Rezac Band played at the Elk’s Club for years. When music preferences changed as the years went by, Armond took a back seat to other entertainers and bands. I can remember him telling me, “Times have changed. Young folks don’t want to dance to the old big band numbers that we play. It’s disappointing, but as time goes by, different types of music enter into the picture. Our days are limited.” And so they were and as the years went by and Armond’s health declined, the band, which entertained people for decades, eventually dissolved. I think the last gigs were at the Steele County Free Fair where the Armond Rezac band played for over 50 years. Armond always drew a crowd of fans that enjoyed his music, but most of the audience was in the “senior citizen” category.
The New Year’s Day dive
A traditional event that has taken place for well over 50 years is the Owatonna Diving Club New Year’s Day dive under the ice. The event will be held again tomorrow beginning at 1 p.m. at the Klemmer Quarry located on North Cedar. Members of the Owatonna Diving Club will dive under the ice. For some of the members, this will be their first time. Some, however, have participated for years. One of those members is Don Matejcek, who may or may not dive depending on the weather. When Don made the dive in 2019, it marked his 53rd year. Don was one of the founders of the Owatonna Diving Club.
Toys for Tots report
I was another great year for the Steele County Toys for Tots campaign. Don Overlie, who heads up the Toys for Tots campaign reported that they presented gifts to 554 families which included 1346 children. The Toys fort Tots, Adopt a family and Family to Family efforts presented children with toys, bicycles, games, stocking stuffers and a food voucher for December 12-14. Parents or guardians were able to select what they wanted for each of their children between the ages of 0 to 15. More than 150 community volunteers were involved in this major undertaking. Don issues a big thank you to the volunteers and communities for their wonderful effort of donating toys in the over 75 boxes throughout Steele County and making financial donations through checks, cash and gift cards.
Giving back by the police department
Employees of the Owatonna Police Department raised funds on their own time during the month of November and presented $1,140 to Let’s Smile founder Holly Jorgensen. You may have noticed during November that many of Owatonna’s police officers grew out their facial hair. Chief Jeff Mundale allowed this to take place if they agreed to raise money for a local non-profit organization. Twentyone employees took the Chief up on this otherwise grooming standards policy violation, and raised a substantial amount of money. The employees voted on the recipient of the earni
Happy birthday Bill!
Bill Regan, owner of the Owatonna Bus Company observed his 90th birthday on December 21st. Bill is still active in the business. He comes to work every day and is always involved in major decisions at the bus company. He is a great person to work for, which, no doubt, is a factor in the return each year of his drivers. Bill Regan is one-of-a-kind!
Here comes the big band!
If you are a fan of the big bands of yesteryear, here’s a calendar marker for you. The return of the Austin Big Band will be held at the History Center on January 14 beginning at 7 p.m. This is a 17-piece jazz band from Austin, Minnesota. Ticket prices are $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Beverages will be available for purchase along with free snacks. The night of big band music is sponsored by North Risk Partners.
Woman of Achievement nominations
The Owatonna Business Women are currently accepting nominations for their annual Woman of Achievement event. Nominations can be made to deserving women in the categories of Young Careerist, Lifetime Achievement and Woman of Achievement. Applications for the OBW scholarships are also open for both traditional and non traditional students looking to continue their secondary education. Visit the website at owatonnabusinesswomen.org/WomanofAchievement.
A city council goose dilemma
Our Owatonna City Fathers deal with a lot of complicated issues regarding our city and its residents. Most of these issues far outweigh November 21, 1989. This was the date that more than 100 residents approached the City Council to come up with a plan to deal with the growing goose population along the Straight River and Lake Kohlmier. The geese leave droppings in Morehouse Park, on the Kaplan’s Woods parkway and on the Owatonna Country Club golf course. The city received a petition from about 35 residents who stated they wanted “the city of Owatonna to take steps to reduce the goose population in the city limits.”
Bob Miller addressed the council, saying the population of geese has increased tremendously in the last year. He estimated there are 300 to 400 geese at Morehouse Park.
Parks and Recreation Director Leo Rudolph agreed the growing goose population is a concern. He stated that the resident flock is growing and the Parks and Recreation Department receives daily calls. Rudolph said removing some of the adult flock, those that nest, as opposed to the younger ones would be the quickest way to solve the problem. Councilman Packy Cashman, acknowledging that it has been “kind of disgusting” down there and maybe this was a time to put a plan together to take care of the goose problem indefinitely and not for just this year. Rudolph was directed to come up with a plan and recommendations for the problem.
I never heard if the issue went away or if Rudolph came up with a recommended plan. Are the geese in Morehouse Park a problem today as they were in 1989? I’d be interested in knowing. It looks to me like there are still plenty of them along the river and in Morehouse Park.
A history question
Do you know, or can you guess, who received the first “Friend of Education” award given by the Owatonna Education Association and the school district? It was Harry Wenger, former OHS music teacher, band director and founder of the Wenger Corporation. That was in 1989. It was my honor to receive the award in 1990.
First Woman’s Club Christmas Show
Norma Buxton and Virginia Birdsall teamed up to present the first Owatonna Woman’s Club Christmas Show in 1961. The two had worked together prior to that time through the 20th Century Club, but the 1961 program was the first official on-stage appearance. Joining them in that first Christmas program were Constance Goslar, Marilyn Pederson, John Kuhn and Judy Thon Jones.
Remember Donuts ‘N Deli?
It was late November 1990, when Tom and Karen Luxton opened their new “Donuts ‘N Deli” on West Broadway.They featured Vogl’s European Breads which were baked in nearby Dodge Center. The bakery specialized in 100% wheat bread with no sugar. The breads were also featured at the Country Club, Gainey Center, Western Inne all of Owatonna and at Mayo Clinic.
Jokes to end the year
My wife and I were sitting at a table during her class reunion. She kept staring at a drunken man swigging his drink as he sat alone at a nearby table. I asked her, “Do you know him?” “Yes”, she sighed. “I understand he took to drinking right after we split up many years ago, and I hear he hasn’t been sober since.” “My God”, I said. “Who would think a person could go on celebrating that long?” That’s when the fight started.
How about the man who spies a letter lying on his doormat. It says on the envelope, “Do Not Bend” He spends the next two hours trying to figure out how to pick it up!
A wealthy lawyer was having his house painted when a passerby walked up and asked if he could do something to earn a few dollars. “Sure”, the lawyer said. “Take a can of paint, go around back, paint my porch.” Fifteen minutes later, the man was back. “Done already?” asked the lawyer.” “Yeah, but it’s actually a Mercedes!”