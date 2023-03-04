First, a correction from last week’s column. The Concordia Choir/OHS Choir concert is tomorrow at 4:00 p.m., not 5:30 as I reported.
This past week’s 20-inch snowfall brought back some memories of past winter storms that resulted in heavy snows. The last one to equal this past week’s snowfall was the Halloween blizzard in 1991. That was the year that I tried to make my way home from the radio station and got as far as Truman Ave. where I got stuck next to the curb by the Lincoln School playground. Son Steve was with me and we decided to just leave the car sit there until the next day. There was a fierce wind coming from the east and the next morning I walked back to the car and found the entire engine compartment packed with snow. I had to tow the car to my father-in-law’s heated garage in the Klemmer building and let the snow thaw, which took at least a day.
I can only remember one time that I rode my snowmobile to work at the radio station. At the time, we signed off the KRFO AM station at sundown. When I came to the studio, I remotely fired up the transmitter. I was always fearful that the transmitter would not turn on, especially during a heavy snowstorm.
In future years, I made an arrangement with Gordy Fretham to get me to the station during heavy snows. He had a pickup with a plow blade on the front which made it an easy trip. Gordy would pick me up at my house and take me down to the station.
I also remember when we had a doozy snowstorm that took the transmitter out of service. We couldn’t put the station on the air remotely. I remember Ray VonRuden coming down to the station on his snowmobile. Our engineer, Jerry Boos, sat behind Ray with a large piece of equipment resting on his lap and they made their way out east of town on Havana Road to the transmitter site where Jerry was able to put the station on the air with reduced power.
Community service
When a snowstorm hit, I was one of the first to be informed of the closing of schools. Listeners anxiously waited for the announcement on the radio which came shortly after six a.m. I used our station as a community service. The phones were lit up with folks calling from business and industry about their closures. When I answered the phone, I just automatically put them on the air so they could make their announcement. That went on for several hours. Of course, a few of those calls were from students. “Is there school today?” they would ask me, just after I put the closure announcement on the air. It finally got to where I said, “The school announcement will come on the radio in five minutes.”
We faced the challenges of snowstorms as best we could. Listeners appreciated our service. Today, with radio primarily run by computer, there is very little live announcer service. Too bad!
Jayce midget hockey team brings back fond memories
Let’s go back to 1963 when a Midget hockey team, sponsored by the Owatonna Jaycees, created all kids of city excitement when they captured the State Midget title and earned their way to participate in the national tournament in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The team gained a 2-1 finals victory over Virginia playing at Aldrich Arena. They had defeated two other teams the night before.
To keep in shape, the team sought almost every invitation to play prior to the national tourney. You must remember that the Four Seasons Arena didn’t exist. All of their practice was outdoors on the Straight River. The team was the victim of Mother Nature and her spring temperatures which melted all of the outdoor ice practically two weeks before the tournament.
Ken Austin, was the Mayor of Owatonna at the time and the coach of the Midget team. He told me, “We needed a thousand dollars to make the trip and we raised the money in just three days. The town just went nuts! We were escorted from the state tourney by police cars and a horn-tooting caravan of 40 cars.
Incidentally, a couple of the Owatonna team members achieved special recognition at the state tourney. Noel Jenke was named the most valuable player and Jim Austin was honored for the second time as goaltender.
The team traveled to the state tournament in cars driven by Chuck Hosfield, Eddie Block, Werner Jenke and Mutt Matejcek.
Enough money was raised to charter a bus for the trip to Fort Wayne. Adult chaperones included Elwood Mahlman, Mr. and Mrs. Arnie Ferrington, Bonnie Austin, Bob Klemmer, Werner Jenke, Dennis Wavrin and Rod Block. It was a grueling 575 mile trip straight through and a lot of the adults and team members didn’t get much sleep. They were all so excited that sleep was hard to come by.
The team didn’t leave town until they were awarded new jackets provided by admiring local firms. Owatonna was the smallest city represented at the tournament and the only team that didn’t have indoor ice to practice on.
A first
This national tournament marked the first live hockey broadcast on radio in the history of KRFO. I remember our sales staff sold the broadcasts in half a day. We hired an announcer from Fort Wayne to call the games. The tournament was won by Marblehead, Mass. After their third game, Owatonna arranged for an exhibition game. The fans from Owatonna raised the $400 amongst themselves so the game could be broadcast back home.
Are you at all surprised that Owatonna fans and players impressed everyone at the tournament? Grace Tolbert, from Pittsburgh, sixty two years old at the time, wrote a letter to the Owatonna People’s Press which said, “One of the nicest things that happened to me at Fort Wayne was meeting, chatting and rooting with the folks from Owatonna. “I’m certainly thrilled to know folks from a town that would raise $400 to pay for the broadcast of a game back home.”
This certainly was a hockey team that put Owatonna on the national map in 1963.
Steele County stills
In the early 1920’s, Steele County was known by the stills that were making booze. Most of the stills were in the Blooming Prairie area. Steve Wencl of Blooming Prairie has researched the stories of the stills in southern Steele County. Wencl spoke at the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club recently. He pointed out that a fellow named Guy Denny, was known as the “King of the Bootleggers” Denny was arrested and in the absence of Sheriff Fisher, induced a deputy (F.L. Thamert) to take him to his home so he could get new clothes. He escaped out the back door. Suppose he was related to Vern Denny?
An historical date
This past Saturday, Feb. 25, was the anniversary date when Owatonna said “farewell” to its mobilized units of the 135th Infantry. The year was 1941. The unit was known as the “Red Bull Division” and its members were leaving for a year of field training at Camp Claiborne, La. A throng of close to 2,000 milled about the special troop train which had stopped at Union Station on Front Street to watch the soldiers depart. It was a sharp, cold February night. The Elks band played lively marches and patriotic songs. Members of the American Legion Post and the Elks Lodge led the farewell parade from the downtown Armory to the train station. The train of three baggage and three kitchen cars, ten tourist Pullman and one standard Pullman traveled by way of Chicago, Memphis and Shreveport to the camp.
Joe Racek of Owatonna, a platoon Sergeant, remembered the day. “We marched them to the train. Families were crying, the boys were crying and guys were crawling out the windows to get that last kiss from their girl friends or family members.” One member of the Racek brothers is still alive and living in Owatonna. He is “Chic” Racek. Unlike his brothers, Chic stayed home to run the farm.
Student art expo
March is National Youth Art Month and the Owatonna Arts Center, in collaboration with the School Art Faculty, will open the annual K-12 Owatonna Public School Art Exhibit tomorrow. The public is invited to an opening ceremony this Wednesday, March 8, from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. The exhibit, running March 5-26, highlights student works and the art curriculum in the public schools.
Woman of Achievement nominees
The Owatonna Business Women have announced the nominees for the 2023 Woman of Achievement award. They are Jackie Berg, Rebecca Moore, Erin Vieths, Nicole Wacek and Mary Worke. Also announced was this year’s recipient of the Young Careerist Award which is going to Muna Mohamad, and the Lifetime Achievement Award will be received by Mary Larson.
Jokes of the week
Eighty-year-old Bessie bursts into the rec room at the retirement home. She holds her clenched fist in the air and announces, “Anyone who can guess what’s in my hand can make love with me tonight!” An elderly gentleman in the rear shouts out, “An elephant?” Bessie thinks a minute and says, “Close enough!”
Finally: As a senior citizen was driving down the motorway, his car phone rang. Answering, he heard his wife’s voice urgently warning him. “Vernon, I just heard on the news that there’s a car going the wrong way on I-25. Please be careful!” “Hell,” says Vernon. “It’s not just one car…it’s hundreds of them!”