This week I want to remember a charming lady. Her name was Lillian Colton. She was an Owatonna resident and ran her own beauty shop. I knew her as the ‘seed lady’ and that’s how she amazed fairgoers to the Steele County Free Fair. For years her work in crop art was on exhibit as she competed at the Minnesota State Fair. She entered in competition for 14 years and then demonstrated for 12 years. She created her masterpieces with tiny seeds, grains and vegetation grown in Minnesota as its primary medium. She obtained raw material from grocery stores, farms and even from her customers at the Cinderella Clip and Curl, and friends and relatives who sent her seeds from all around the state.
Let’s go back to 1967 when Lillian saw a display of Crop Art at the Minnesota State Fair. It created her interest and she decided to give the craft a try. She created her mosaic work by using over 300 varieties of seeds, grain and bark gathered from around the state. She told a writer of the Photo News in 1992, “When I needed some flax and couldn’t find any around here, I wrote to the Chamber of Commerce in Pipestone to see if they could help me find some. They sent me a whole cigar box full of flax and didn’t even charge me!”
The process
Lillian started her work with a picture from a magazine, newspaper or even one taken from the television. She then drew a sketch on a piece of canvas board and began the meticulous task of placing each individual seed in its proper location. She described her technique. “I put the seeds on one by one, using a toothpick with just enough glue on the end to just lift them onto the surface where a heavier glue holds them in place. It’s only the tiniest of seeds that I actually spread on.” When all the seeds are in place, she sprayed the work with varnish to preserve it, and then framed it from one of her collections of antique frames.
Self-taught
Although Colton started her hobby by watching a demonstration at the state fair, Lillian was self-taught in the technique she used. She said in a Photo News story, “I think everybody who gets into crop art is self-taught. Before I started to demonstrate they didn’t have anyone to show you how to do this type of art.”
Great success
Lillian was very successful with her methods. She entered her work at the state fair for close to 30 years. Several of those years she won best of show and won the Sweepstakes nine out of ten years she was eligible.
Lillian began her daily demonstrations at the state fair in 1982. She was proud to say she was from Owatonna and that she demonstrated at the Steele County Free Fair. Lillian has her name included on a plaque at the state fair that lists individuals that had been associated with the fair for over 50 years. She first entered her works at the Martin County Fair when she was only seven years old with entries in embroidering and drawing.
Lillian would enjoy doing crop art today with the trend toward beards worn by men. Lillian said, “I love to make beards and hair and accent lines in people’s faces.” She said it was also enjoyable to make black people because you can get darker seeds; it’s harder to get the lighter seeds.
Portraits make their way to subjects portrayed
Some of Lillian’s portraits made their way to the celebrity portrayed. Walt Bruzek had her make a portrait of former baseball great Joe Garagiola which was made completely out of hayseeds. Walt then gave it to him for his birthday with the inscription ‘From one hayseed to another.’ Garagiola was so impressed he invited for lunch in Rochester.
Carrying on
The Colton tradition is carried on to this day by her daughter, Linda Paulson of Hackensack who won best of show several years since Lillian quit entering her work in competition. Granddaughter Kim won Junior Best of Show crop art award for two years.
I always enjoyed interviewing Lillian Colton at the fair. There was always a crowd of people patiently watching her work. She was known by many as the ‘Seed Lady’ from Owatonna.
Lillian passed away in 2007 just short of her 95th birthday. She went to the state fair every year to demonstrate until the year she died. A book was written about her with three editions called “The Seed Queen”. The book was placed at the Minnesota History Center. There is a copy at our library. There are two of her pieces in the Muckle Museum at the Steele County Free Fair and one piece in the state fair museum. Lillian entered her seed art at the state fair for 14 years and won best of show for 12 years.
Left over fair notes
• 5826 Mega-Ride tickets were sold for this year’s fair. This is a new record beating the 2016 total of 5472.
• Offerings/donations at the two Community Church Services amounted to $2397. This money will be donated to Rachel’s Light and the Hospitality House.
• Any lost items turned into the Sheriff’s Office at the fair and not claimed have been taken down to the Law Enforcement Center.
Bicycle winners
Eight new bicycles were given away by the fair and the Gold Star Midway. Traditionally more winners were from out of town than Owatonna and this year was no exception. There was only two Steele County winners. Here is a listing: Jabin Brase (Meridan), Liam Schisler (Janesville), Ava Sander (Apple Valley), Brian Deml (Owatonna), Harlynn Bruss, (Crystal River Fla.), Laura McKiness (Mason City), Ellen Mueller, (Austin), and Lesley Oeltjenbruns (Minnetonka).
Culinary Arts
There were over 400 entries in the Culinary Arts department this year. The entries were delicious and beautiful in 34 different classes. There were 34 Grand Champion ribbons awarded with additional special prizes from sponsors.
The Adult Ruler of the Kitchen this year is Carla T. Brady of Medford and the Junior Ruler of the Kitchen is Jacob Karl of Ellendale. The Superintendent’s Award went to Kimberly Gwin of Owatonna and an award was given in honor of former Superintendent Monica Kruschke which went to Jemma Simon of Faribault.
The Adult and Junior Rulers of the Kitchen is awarded to the number of points awarded for all entries from an individual.
76 years at the fair
Maryann Woodfill marked her 76th year at the fair this year. The has attended the fair every year since she was born. In 2018 she and husband Dennis celebrated their 50th anniversary.
Maryann joined the Hospital Auxiliary and worked many hours in preparation for the fair collecting items for the popular grab bags at the Auxiliary booth. She was one of the members who wrapped 2630 grab bags for the fair. Any of the bags not taken are saved for the bazaar in December.
Other notes
The Owatonna AAUW will open their year this Monday, August 29, at 7 p.m. in the Gainey Room at the library. Library Director Mark Blando is the speaker.
If you see a big crowd in Jaycee Park tomorrow it’s for the Wencl Family Reunion for all descendants of Frank Wencl.
