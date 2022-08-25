Lillian Colton

Lillian Colton of Owatonna demonstrated her seed art at the Minnesota State Fair every day until the year she died in 2007. (Submitted photo)

This week I want to remember a charming lady. Her name was Lillian Colton. She was an Owatonna resident and ran her own beauty shop. I knew her as the ‘seed lady’ and that’s how she amazed fairgoers to the Steele County Free Fair. For years her work in crop art was on exhibit as she competed at the Minnesota State Fair. She entered in competition for 14 years and then demonstrated for 12 years. She created her masterpieces with tiny seeds, grains and vegetation grown in Minnesota as its primary medium. She obtained raw material from grocery stores, farms and even from her customers at the Cinderella Clip and Curl, and friends and relatives who sent her seeds from all around the state.

Recommended for you

Load comments