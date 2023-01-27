The other day I was having a conversation with a group and one of them referred to “Grandpa’s Acres”. Younger readers might be confused as to where “Grandpa’s Acres” is and why the nickname of the area. Likewise, there was an area in the east part of Owatonna nicknamed “Echo Heights”. What is the story behind that nickname?
Decades ago I looked into the reason for the names and at the time chatted with the late Ed and Bea Natzel who lived on the sites. At the time, I don’t think the properties, which lay next to Crestview Lane, were annexed into the city. Ed and Bea shared the stories of the two names and in this column, I share the stories with you. Grandpa’s Acres was made up of about 60 acres lying just west of Crestview Lane. The land was originally owned grandfather of Mrs. Guy Rolfe of Owatonna. When the property was given to Mrs. Rolfe by her father, she gave it the name of “Grandpa’s Acres”. The name took and is still used today.
Echo Heights
A more interesting story is associated with the naming of “Echo Heights”. Ed Natzel lived on the property since he was seven years old. It consisted of 80 acres which was purchased from the Natzels by Delbert Mitchell who raised nursery stock there. The property known as “Echo Heights” lies east of Crestview and south of the Dane Road. The property was part of a Civil War grant signed by President Buchanan. Apparently back then land was granted to Civil War veterans. Bea told me that when Bud Srsen dug the tile lines on the land he found a box of Confederate money. He would have been a rich man if the Confederate bank was still in business, but unfortunately it wasn’t.
Naming the property
The Natzels wanted to give the property an appropriate name. In my notes, Bea told me, “We designed the property with 66-foot roads because we felt that someday the property would be annexed into the city. We wanted the property to have its own name. The name came in a flash one day by Ed. Whenever the Owatonna Power Plant whistle blew to indicate noon, six and 11 p.m., or when there was a fire call, the sound of the whistle would echo throughout the property. It was a perfect name.
Andy Gentner was the first person to purchase some land from the Natzels. He paid $400 per lot. Gentner built a house there but never moved into it. His wife died just two days before they were to move and he never got into the new home. Since those days, the name “Echo Heights” has remained as a reference to the property on the east side of town.
There are a number of nicknames for streets in Owatonna. Do you know why the hill on Linn Ave. was called “Cinder Hill”? In the old days, cinders from the Utility Plant were spread on the hill so vehicles wouldn’t get stuck when the road was snow covered or icy.
There were many nicknames for parts of town that were developed by individuals. I can remember talking with Evelyn Mann who related the story of the development of the “Mann Addition”. This was a 15 acre tract of land bounded by Mineral Springs Road on the North and Ridge Road on the south with 10th Ave. N.E. and 11th Ave. N.E. running parallel through it. Evelyn’s father, Charles O. Mann, bought the land in 1904. He and his family returned to Owatonna after living in Porter, Minnesota for a few years. The Mann family moved into the home at 1025 Mineral Springs Ave. Mann remodeled the home in 1910 and the home still stands today. The land that eventually became known as the “Mann Addition” was farmed by Evelyn’s father. Charles Mann operated one of Owatonna’s first dairies. The “Elmshade Dairy”, named because of the Elm trees on the property, originally had one horse, and a red delivery wagon. Milk was put into five-gallon cans. Charles would drive downtown and housewives that wanted milk would bring their containers. The milk was measured and transferred to the customer’s bottles. Eventually a milkhouse was built and milk was bottled there. Remember the cream top in those bottles? Effie Mann worked alongside her husband and churned the cream into butter and also made cottage cheese. When pasteurization became a requirement, Mann decided to close the dairy.
The Mann family
Charles Mann and Evelyn Hunter met at an oyster stew supper at Rice Lake Church. Evelyn was one of four children in the Hunter family. Both she and her sister, Mildred, taught math in Owatonna, Evelyn in the senior high and Mildred in the junior high. Their sister, Leora, married and farmed with her husband. A brother, Orville, began a career in banking at First National Bank in Owatonna and was later transferred to Missoula, Montana. Evelyn graduated from Owatonna High School in 1924 and retired from teaching in 1973.
A personal note. When I was a kid living in Des Moines, we had milk delivered from Flynn Dairy. A horse drawn milk wagon would deliver milk to our door. I remember the horse’s name was “King” and I ran out to give him an ear of corn every time he stopped by our house.
Bells
Don’t ask me why, but I was thinking of the use of bells when I heard the bells ring at St. John Lutheran Church. Many churches have bells in their steeples and they are used regularly to call their congregations to worship. Bells are used for other purposes as well. Bells are still used on railroad locomotives. Bells are used as a warning device to augment the locomotive horns. Bells were originally used on steam locomotives as a warning device that did not use up the valuable stem from the boiler. Historically, bells were always ordered to be used when approaching a station and when stopping and starting or stopping a train. I can remember standing t the Rock Island station in Owatonna to watch the Rocket arrive and hearing the bell ringing as the train came to a stop or started again.
Bells on fire trucks
I can remember when fire trucks used to have bells on them, although they are no longer installed on new trucks. There was a day when every fire truck had a bell. I remember talking to Glen Hale, a long-time volunteer firefighter in Owatonna. He joined the fire department in 1954 and remembered bells on the fire trucks. They were rung using a rope that could be pulled from the cab of the truck. The bells were rung both to and on return from a fire call. The old Seagraves truck had a bell as did the LaFrance open-cab truck.
By the way, here’s an interesting note given to me years ago by Kory Kamholz, a long-time Owatonna firefighter. The 1925 Seagraves truck had windshield wipers on BOTH sides of the glass!
