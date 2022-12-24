Hale Christmas

Todd Hale, sister Beverly and brother Jerry are eagerly looking toward Christmas morning in the mid-fifties. (Photo courtesy of Todd Hale)

Today is Christmas Eve. When I was young, it was an exciting time for me, my brother and sister. The Hale family celebrated Christmas at my childhood home in Des Moines. We were fortunate that my dad had a good paying job and Christmas always meant lots of gifts for each one of us. I particularly remember one Christmas when two brand new bikes for my brother and me were placed in the kitchen unseen by us when we came to the living room where the Christmas tree was located. The bikes were Schwinn and my dad loaded my bike up with so many additions that I could hardly keep up with my friends! There were struts, saddle bags, and a headlight. In those days bikes didn’t have shifts, it was just one speed.

