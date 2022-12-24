Today is Christmas Eve. When I was young, it was an exciting time for me, my brother and sister. The Hale family celebrated Christmas at my childhood home in Des Moines. We were fortunate that my dad had a good paying job and Christmas always meant lots of gifts for each one of us. I particularly remember one Christmas when two brand new bikes for my brother and me were placed in the kitchen unseen by us when we came to the living room where the Christmas tree was located. The bikes were Schwinn and my dad loaded my bike up with so many additions that I could hardly keep up with my friends! There were struts, saddle bags, and a headlight. In those days bikes didn’t have shifts, it was just one speed.
Between my parents and grandparents, a goodly number of gifts were placed under the tree. I remember anxiously waiting for my grandparents to arrive. The back seat of their car was filled to the brim with wrapped packages.
Our family always opened gifts on Christmas morning. For reasons unknown to me, my dad had to drive to downtown Des Moines on Christmas morning to check something at his office. He wanted my brother and I to go with him. I’m sure this was a false excuse to get us out of the house so my mother could finish putting gifts under the tree.
Owatonna Christmas Day
In the radio business, holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas were just normal working days for most of us at the KRFO radio station. I always felt guilty making announcers having to come in and work their regular shift on Christmas day. However, at radio school, we were warned that this would be the case when we worked in radio.
I looked forward to working on the air Christmas morning. I signed on the station at 5:30 a.m. and immediately opened the phone lines to listeners who wished to greet someone on Christmas morning. Immediately after announcing that the phone lines were open, the lines lit up and never stopped until my shift ended at 9:30 a.m. Every year, the first ones to call included Hazel Kubat and Grandma Elise Abraham. Hazel called me every morning all year to give me the rural temperature and weather conditions. I would receive calls from former Owatonna neighbors and friends. For the past week before Christmas the music format on the station was entirely holiday music. I never tired of the beautiful and exciting songs of Christmas, although I literally had to force some announcers to play the holiday music exclusively that week.
Up on the rooftop!
Jerry Boos, our station engineer, volunteered to hook up the unit that played Christmas music for shoppers downtown. The player was located on the roof of the Security Bank. Each year he climbed up to the bank roof to hook up the music. The Christmas music was a holiday tradition downtown, but no longer exists because of licensing expenses.
Staff parties
The holiday parties for our radio station staff usually were held after Christmas because of the busy time before the holiday. When I came to Owatonna, our party was held at the Hickory House Restaurant, which was located at the airport and run by Clarence Warwick. The restaurant featured steaks cooked over charcoal. Wayne Klinkhammer told me that he cooked on weekends for Warwick. The biggest challenge was placing all of the steaks ordered and cooking each one to the desires of the customer. The Hickory House eventually closed, to be replaced by the Owatonna Inne and Jerry’s Supper Club.
A police officer honored
Owatonna police officer Ben Metcalf was recently recognized by the Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety, as a 2022 DWI All-Star Honorable Mention for outstanding DWI enforcement.
High School news
Two surprising announcements were made at the recent OHS football banquet. Kevin Stelter and Doug Wanous, two assistant coaches for the high school team are retiring from coaching. The two have a combined 62 years of coaching experience.
Wanous is an OHS grad and joined the football coaching staff 30 years ago He became the offensive line coach in the 1990’s. Coach Jeff Williams said, “From an offensive standpoint, he’s been my right-hand man for 25 years.
Stelter joined the staff 32 years ago and worked primarily at the sophomore/b-squad level.
Triple A award nominations
Annika Moran and Nils Gantert, OHS seniors, have been nominated for the Minnesota State High School League Academics, Arts and Athletics “Triple A” award which acknowledges a
male and female high school senior with a3.0 or higher GPA, who participates in League sponsored athletic programs and fine arts activities. Announcement of the top male and female students in the state will come in March.
Remembering Irene and Romie
I fondly remember Doug’s mom and dad. When I came to town, Romie Wanous was teamed up with Ray Trenda to forrm Romie and Ray’s Concertina Band. They were one of my favorites. Romie played trumpet and Ray played concertina.
Of course, most all of you knew Doug’s mother, Irene Wanous, a long-time waitress at Jerry’s. In fact, she began at Jerrys when the restaurant opened and worked there until the restaurant closed. She waited on me and my friends and family many times. I often wondered how many miles she walked during her shift at the restaurant.
OHS boy’s Cross-Country head coached named
The Owatonna High School Activities Department is pleased to announce that Luke Holt is the new Boy’s Cross Country Coach (pending school board approval). He has served as assistant cross-country coach for the past five years, under long-time head coach Dave Chatelaine. In 2021, Luke was honored as Section 1AAA Assistant Coach of the Year. He has also been head coach for the Owatonna Middle School Track and Field team for the past two seasons. He is an elementary Physical Education teacher in the Owatonna school district since 2018.
A blue Christmas
Yes, this will be a blue Christmas for me and for those of you who have lost a loved one this past year. Every holiday gathering I have or will attend I can see where Mary sat. She is really there with me! She loved Christmas and all of the friends and family she gathered with. This past week on my Big Band radio show I played the song, “A Blue Christmas”. It was more than I could handle. I broke into tears when I realized that Mary will not be a part of my holiday as she was for 62 years. “I’ll have a blue blue Christmas without you, I’ll be so blue just thinking about you. Decorations of red on a green Christmas tree, won’t be the same dear, if you’re not here with me.”
I love you and Merry Christmas, Mary.
Last joke of ‘22
Adam and Eve had the perfect marriage. He didn’t have to listen to her talk about the men she knew before him and she didn’t have to put up with his mother.