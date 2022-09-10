I begin this week’s column with a tribute and happy birthday wishes to four ladies who have far surpassed their centennial birthdays. They are Jane Jacobson, who observed her 105th birthday this past Sunday, September 4, and Marie Karaus who will observe her 105th this Monday, September 12. She now lives at Benedictine (formerly KODA); Marie Rust who also lives at Benedictine is 105. I was told there is a lady at Benedictine that is 104, but have not been provided her name.
Jane came to Owatonna when she was in junior high. Her husband, Judd, worked for Steele-Waseca Co-Op Electric. She and Marie Karaus were in the same graduating class at Owatonna High School and went to the same church. Jane resides at Countryside in Owatonna.
Marie Karaus’ maiden name was Marie Steinbauer. She was born and raised in Owatonna.
PAST BLOODMOBILE LEADERS
We often hear about locations for blood donations and the continual need for blood donors. These reminders bring back memories of two women who worked together for years collecting blood from Steele County residents. Carmen Bey and Darlene Kraay paired up for over 15 years to run what was undoubtedly the most efficient and successful blood collection in the state.
The names of Bey and Kraay became synonymous with the blood donor recruitment and collection. Volunteers returned again and again primarily because they believed in the program and also because they liked working with Darlene and Carmen who continually told them how important they were to the program and its success and to the sometimes life-saving ‘gift of life’.
Today the bloodmobile in Steele County remains one of the most successful in the state thanks to the dedication of those Owatonna folks who have remained as dedicated to the program as Carmen Bey and Darlene Kraay.
MY DONOR HISTORY
I’ll never forget the first two times I gave blood. Lorraine Hanson was in charge of the bloodmobile back then. I arranged with Lorraine to give my first time with a microphone in hand. I breezed through with Lorraine explaining the procedure for radio listeners. The second time I went through as a regular patient, I passed out colder than a mackerel, waking up in Lorraine’s lap. That marked the last time I tried and concentrated my efforts to the program through publicity on the radio.
REMEMBERING THE OFF BROADWAY SINGERS
Over the years Steele County has produced some wonderful groups of singers that entertained local folks as well as traveling to neighboring towns and even out-of-state. One of the first that I can remember after I came to Owatonna was the ‘Off Broadway Singers’. The group consisted of some well-known vocalists from Owatonna including Lud Gillespie, Norma Buxton, Dale Torgerson and Anne Lindekugal. The group sang together in Owatonna and neighboring towns from 1963 to 1966.
Lud Gillespie told me the quartet was originally named, ‘The Group’, but after a rather shady book came out by that name, they changed it to ‘Off Broadway Singers’. Their accompanist was Mae Lundquist and for a short time a elementary school teacher named Ruth McQuigg was their narrator. Lud told me that the group originally organized to perform at the Owatonna Women’s Club. They donated all of the money received for their performances to charity.
The group sang for such efforts as the Elks Memorial Window, and the Kinyon Tennis Courts as well as other charitable efforts. They also performed in neighboring southern Minnesota towns. The group performed 23 shows in all. According to Lud, the group’s demise came when both female members of the group were expecting their first child. As Lud told me, “Things just got to hectic and we had to give it up.”
THEIR REPERTOIRE
The Off Broadway Singers delighted audiences primarily with music from Broadway productions including Oklahoma, Guys and Dolls, My Fair Lady, West Side Story, Sound of Music and Brigadoon. They used simple stools and screening as their sets. The Off Broadway Singers represented some of the finest vocal talents that Owatonna ever produced.
MY VISIT TO THE PIMA AIR MUSEUM
I’ve always been an airplane enthusiast. I often sit in my driveway and watch the passenger jets on their final approach to the Twin City airport. One of my biggest thrills came out many years ago when I was able to visit the Pima Air Museum in Tucson, Arizona. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I looked upon over 200 warbirds from WW II. Propeller passenger planes that flew decades ago sat in the ‘boneyard’ where their skins were preserved by the dry desert air.
ON DISPLAY
My eyes widened as I viewed decades of air history. I took a tour of the prop powered DC-6 that was Air Force One for both Presidents Kennedy and Johnson. That was the last presidential prop plane used, and it sat exactly as it was when it took its last flight. The leather rocker that President Kennedy used was still in immaculate shape. Radio and transmission equipment that was antiquated by today’s standards still looked like it would work if turned on.
I viewed airplanes that I remembered seeing flying out of Wold Chamberland airport when I was living in Edina. The size of the Douglas C-124 Globemaster, which was the last large American strategic transport powered by piston engines, was awesome as was the Fairchild C119C ‘Flying Boxcar’, or the Boeing KC-97 G StratoTanker. All of the jet aircraft representing military history was on display, including one of the first combat jets, the ‘Shooting Star’ used extensively in the Korean war. Of course, sitting among these giants were the little guys that played a large part in our aviation history like the Douglas DC-3 or its military version, the C-47.
One was quickly jolted to the present day with the display of two giant B-52’s that had been taken out of service. Commercial aircraft displays included the familiar three-tailed Constellation, the DC-3, DC-4, DC-6, DC 6B. I could not help but relive the fighting days of aviation in WW-II when I came across the B-24 ‘Liberator’, the B-25 ‘Mitchell’, which paid a visit to Owatonna during an air show. Then there was the famous B-29, glistening in the sunlight looking like a watchdog over its compatriots.
MAYOR MCGAHERAN’S WELL-KEPT SECRET
The late Mayor John McGaheran was one of my favorite political personalities in Owatonna. He put power into a powerless office. He said, “Todd, I have to rely on your keeping this one under your hat. I received a call from a production crew filming a commercial for Toro. Our Central Park and the old First National Bank is what they want for a background. They are bringing Lorne Green, star of TV’s “Bonanza” to town to film the commercial. The company doesn’t want any advance publicity on his arrival. They’re just going to set up unannounced and do their work.” After my morning shift on KRFO that day, I rushed down to Central Park. I realized that it didn’t take long for the word to get out. The police department held back the crowds and “extras” were selected to represent pedestrians walking downtown. It was a long time ago, but I faintly remember that Green was a gracious man and appreciated the hospitality of Owatonna. He visited with those folks behind the police lines and had lunch at the Elks. It was my pleasure to join Mayor McGaheran at the table so I could interview him.
David McLaughlin, then president of the Toro Company wrote the Mayor saying, “From all reports, we could not have selected a more friendly and congenial location for the filming. Thank you for your warm hospitality.”
This was just one of the highlights of the McGaheran mayoral era.
NOTES
You are invited to stop by Real Life in Owatonna and wish Virginia Stirens a happy 90th birthday. The party will run from noon to 4 tomorrow. Real Life is located at 235 22nd SE.
Cornerstone Church annual car show will be held next Saturday, Sept. 17 from 2-5 p.m. Register for displaying a vehicle, cycle or tractor when you arrive.
Pontoppidan Lutheran Church Ice Cream Social will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 4-7 p.m. Cost is a free-will offering. Porkburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, pie and beverage. For curbside delivery call 456-6624 or 213-0281.
JOKE OF THE WEEK
