Owatonna Time Capsule

The 1954 Owatonna Time Capsule buried in Central Park. (Submitted photo)

Before I get to my headline story, a few notes about the picture included with this column. You’re looking at a photo of a time capsule that rests right here in our community. Do you see anything odd about it? Thousands of people have walked right by the buried capsule, located in Central Park near the southeast corner of the bandshell. I have never looked closely at the buried treasure. The capsule was placed in Central Park in 1954 during our city’s centennial celebration. It is to be opened in 2054.

