Before I get to my headline story, a few notes about the picture included with this column. You’re looking at a photo of a time capsule that rests right here in our community. Do you see anything odd about it? Thousands of people have walked right by the buried capsule, located in Central Park near the southeast corner of the bandshell. I have never looked closely at the buried treasure. The capsule was placed in Central Park in 1954 during our city’s centennial celebration. It is to be opened in 2054.
Apparently for the past 68 years, no one has questioned the fact that below the buried plaque there is a time BOMB! Personally, I doubt that, but how did the name of time BOMB escape the committee in charge of the celebration. Today, if one indicated that a time BOMB was buried there a bomb squad would have been called to investigate!
Obviously, there is no one alive today that took part in the Centennial celebration. I ran this discovery by Sharon West and Tom Brick whose fathers were both businessmen downtown in 1954. Both were too young to discover what I consider the mistaken word on the plaque. Brick did tell me that his father, Jim Brick, was chairman of the Centennial celebration committee but that’s as close as I’ve come to the story. Lots of questions remain. Who proofed what was written on the plaque? Who served on the Centennial committee? What is buried underneath the plaque? No one will know until the year 2054. I can guarantee that I will not be around to report on it.
When you’re in or near Central Park take a gander at the plaque. It lies east of the fountain. And tell your little ones to be in the park in 2054 to see the historical story of the first 100 years of our city.
That crazy Steve Pfeil!
For as long as I’ve been in town we’ve had our “Crazy Days.” There were the traditional wild and crazy bargains at downtown Owatonna stores. That tradition remains today, now branded Gem Days, but if you were a resident of Owatonna between the years 1944 and 1956, you no doubt remember that when it came to Steve Pfeil’s General Store, every day was a Crazy Day!
Pfeil, who was the father of Owatonna’s Sharon West, had lots of experience working with a large department store in Los Angeles and he brought promotional ideas with him when he moved to Owatonna, the town he fell in love with and made the city his permanent home.
While in business, Pfeil was a promoter and was responsible for some of the wildest advertising gimmicks in the history of the city. It didn’t take him long to get in the swing of making people aware of his store. In 1944, shortly after he bought Anderson’s Variety Store at 114 North Cedar, he sponsored a contest to give the store a new name and awarded a $25 war bond to the winning suggestion. Mrs. Art Ebeling of Owatonna came up with the winning suggestion which was “Cedar Street Variety.” From that point on the unbelievable advertising gimmicks Pfeil dreamed up kept the media in town hopping and many of his promotions made the news columns in the Daily People’s Press and the Photo News.
Steve Pfeil was a promoter for Owatonna. He served a term as President of the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce and many times used his advertising to not only sell his products, but to promote fellow businessmen in Owatonna and also to show his support for things like the Community Chest, War Bonds, 4-H and even the Farm Bureau.
When the bakery behind him had a fire, Pfeil ran an ad which read, “Wow, what a fire department! They put out the Central Bakery fire so quickly they cheated me out of a smoke sale!”
Unusual ways to make himself known
Pfeil was a firm believer that one had to do things to make people take notice. Some of those things were quite unusual to say the least. So unusual that they attracted the attention of the “Nation’s Business” magazine in December 1947. In the article about Pfeil, it said, “Steve Pfeil, an Owatonna merchant, used to get lonely waiting for customers to come in his store. A circus came to town and Pfeil noticed the crowds milling around and listening to the ballyhoo. The circus sold itself on showmanship. Pfeil took a tip from the ‘Bigtop’. He became a showman.
One summer, Pfeil tied up traffic for two hours while he gave away some 1200 ice cream cones. The same day, he tossed a flock of chattering guinea hens from the roof of his building, starting a minor riot! The hens had one and five-dollar bills tied to their legs. The cash records that night showed record sales for that day. Probably Pfeil’s most notable gimmick, was when he hired a woman to faint in one of the store aisles. Pfeil also hired an ambulance to pick up the “victim.” He told the driver to take the longest possible route. With siren blaring, the ambulance finally arrived. Pfeil explained the “accident” the next day in an ad that said, “It was reported that the woman fainted when she saw the bargains.” Pfeil admitted to getting himself in trouble with the police on that one!
Sometime later, Pfeil had practically everyone in town running for the local library for a Spanish-English dictionary. He had run an ad thanking transient Mexican beet workers for their business. He printed it in Spanish. Pfeil received so many calls asking what the ad said that he ran a translation the next day. Pfeil told the Nation’s Business magazine “You gotta be a showman to sell, and it doesn’t hurt if you’re a bit of a screwball too.”
Rose and Grove roundabout construction coming
I must say that I avoid using the roundabout at Rose and Grove whenever I can. I think to myself, “If I crash my beautiful Lincoln, it will be on this roundabout.” I’ve had near misses at this roundabout in the past and apparently there are unfortunate motorists who have not avoided a crash. The city of Owatonna and the Owatonna Police Department heartily endorse the upcoming construction which will close that intersection as of this Monday, Oct, 31. The roundabout was constructed in 2020. Police Chief Jeff Mundale said, “Following the construction of this roundabout in 2020 the OPD has seen an increase in traffic crashes, near-miss collisions and non-compliant driving behavior.” Due to concerns regarding the use and safety of this roundabout, law enforcement officials called upon traffic engineers for help. Its design is being modified to raise the center island’s curb to four inches and replace the center island. Sean Murphy, Assistant City Engineer said, “These modifications are expected to improve driver behavior upon approaching the circulatory roadway and to enhance traffic calming”.
Large truck traffic will not be impacted by the modifications once they are completed. During construction large trucks will need to use an alternate route as the detour route has a maximum height clearance of 11 feet, and eight inches.
More on Ed Burzinski
I received an e-mail from Cathy Fischer of Plymouth, MN. Cathy is the former Cathy Simon. Her father, Klem, lives at the Brooks at age 102. Her brother Steve lives in rural Steele County. She responded to my article a few weeks ago about Ed Burzinski of Owatonna who walked across America. Ed was Cathy’s fourth cousin twice removed, related through her mother’s mother, who was a Ciezinski, as was Ed’s mother. In the 1930 census, Ed was living in Grand Canyon, Arizona, at the Bright Angel Hotel, working as a cook. In 1940, when Ed registered for the Selective Service, he was living in Hawthorne, California, and working as a cook at the Wilshire Country Club. In the 1950 census he was still living in Hawthorne and was working as a cook at a restaurant. He died in 1992 and is buried in Chatsworth, LA County, California.
Mayor’s prayer breakfast
The Exchange Club of Owatonna is sponsoring the annual “One Nation Under God, Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast” on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Country Club. Guest speaker will be Rev. Mike Walerius. Tickets are on sale for $20 at Insty Prints, Kottke Jewelers and the City Administrator’s office. Nov. 11 is the firm ticket purchase deadline.
SCHS Holiday Lights Cruise
The Steele County Historical Society will hold their annual Holiday Lights Cruise beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Beginning Nov. 15 you can purchase maps highlighting locations of holiday lights within Steele County for a $10 donation at the Historical Society on Austin Road. If you wish to have your light display on the map, call the SCHS at 451-1420 by Nov. 14.
Joke of the week
When I was a kid, I couldn’t wait for Halloween night to arrive. I’d fill a grocery bag with candy from all the neighbors in a two-block area. I’d eat candy from that bag for weeks. But you know, there comes a time when you just become too old to trick or treat. Here’s a review of the ten reasons you’re too old to go trick or treating. 1. You keep knocking on your own front door. 2. You remove your false teeth to change your appearance. 3. You ask for high fiber candy only. 4. When someone drops a candy bar in your bag, and you lose your balance and fall over. 5. People say, “Great Boris Karloff mask” and you aren’t wearing a mask. 6. When the door opens, you yell, “Trick or …….” And you can’t remember the rest. 7. By the end of the night, you have a bag full of restraining orders. 8. You carefully choose a costume that doesn’t dislodge your hair piece. 9. You’re the only trick or treater using a walker. 10. You keep returning home to pee!