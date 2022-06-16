It’s time for Ellendale Days this next weekend being held June 24-26. The events are back in full beginning Friday with a sunset dance. Food vendors will line the streets. Highlights for Saturday include a city-wide garage sale, a car show at the Methodist Church, a Hymn Sing at noon with Vibrant Life Youth, a historical look at the gas and car maintenance stations in town by the Ellendale Heritage Society. Speakers, memorabilia and photos will be remembered of those days when gas stations were on every corner. Bring your own chair. The parade begins at 4 p.m. A teen dance and street dance winds up the day on Saturday. Sunday you can take in breakfast at the Lions Club pancake breakfast, watch a tractor pull, and play Purse and Power Tools Bingo and take in the Bloody Mary Bar at R.J’s.
Oops again
One more clarification regarding the recent Owatonna Music Hall of Fame. Inducted into the Hall were Jim and Betty Thon whose Thon Company, located on Park Square, was for many years a music headquarters in Owatonna. Jerry Besser, who purchased the business, has carried on the Thon music tradition in Owatonna.
Fair notes
Not many nominations have been received for the Steele County Senior Citizen of the Year so far according to Wayne Steele, P.R. director of the fair. A man and woman senior will be honored on Senior Day at the fair. The award recognizes a male and female over 65 who have contributed time and talent to benefit their community and its citizens. The deadline for nominations has been extended. Nomination forms are available at the fair office. The honor is sponsored by the Steele County Exchange Club and the SCFF.
Les Abraham, still heading up the Wells Fargo Auto Museum, tells me that this year’s display will be all convertibles built before 1978. If that describes a car you own and you would like to put it on display during fair week, give Les a call at 451-6455.
Fair dates are August 16 to the 21. “Celebrate the Red, White and Blue in 2022”.
Amateur Radio Club field day
The annual Field Day of the Owatonna-Steele County Amateur Radio Club will be held next Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26. The set up will take place at the McKinley School. The club members will be on the air from 1 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday. This is a public demonstration of amateur radio. You are welcome to stop by and observe. For questions or information, call Mike Conrad at 451-2228 or 213-8159.
Sons of Norway invitation
The Owatonna Sons of Norway will be hosting a Brass Quintet Group from Mankato to their midsummer picnic this Monday, June 20 at Jaycee Park. They invite the public to join them. Some of Edvard Grieg’s music will be played. The concert begins at 6:45.
Denise and Carl Wieman on the go again for MS
Denise and Carl Wieman of Owatonna will be riding their motorcycle for the 21st year on the MS River Road Run August 20-21. The purpose of the run, which has been held for 37 years, is to raise money to aid in the search for a cure for Multiple Sclerosis. Denise and Carl are setting a new goal this year to raise $4,500 for MS. An anonymous donor has offered to donate an extra $250 if they surpass their goal and if they surpass $5,000, they will raise that amount to $500.
Contributions can be sent to Carl and Denise at 524 Glendale in Owatonna.
Hail to the Chief!
Here’s a date to mark on your calendar. You are invited to a reception for retiring Owatonna Police Chief Keith Hiller on Thursday, June 30 from 4-7 p.m. at the Owatonna Arts Center. This date will mark his last day on the job serving as Owatonna Police Chief for twelve years and in law enforcement for 35 years.
Take it to the box
Are you aware that there is a location to dispose of unused or expired medications you may have lying around the house? There is a box for their disposal in the entryway of the Law Enforcement Center where you can dispose of medications at no charge.
Honey beekeeping field day coming
Educators from the University of Minnesota Extension are offering a honey beekeeping field day in Steele County next Saturday, June 25 from 1-3 p.m. at 1949 S.E. 38th St., Owatonna.
Join Dr. Katie Lee, U of M Apiculture educator and local beekeepers as they go through colony handling, common disease and insect pests, and safety information for you and the bees. This is a free in-person workshop, demonstrating the steps for a proper hive inspection. For more information, contact Claire LaCanne at lacanne@umn.edu or call 444-7685.
Did you know?
• The King of Hearts is the only King without a moustache.
• No piece of paper can be folded more than seven times. (Oh go ahead, I’ll wait!)
A cereal question
I’m not a huge cereal eater but I do remember that my favorite cereal as a kid was Puffed Wheat. It was manufactured by Quaker. They advertised the cereal as ‘shot from guns’. Today Quaker Puffed Wheat is no longer on store shelves. It used to be available in large plastic bags, but they no longer exist. A question for you readers…anyone know if Puffed Wheat is still manufactured from someone and if so, who and where is it available. Drop me an e-mail at tmhale632@gmail.com.
Community Band at Central Park
The next music in the “Seven at Seven” Central Park concert series will be the Owatonna Community Band this Thursday at 7 p.m. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music.
July 4 fireworks
John Havelka, of the Early Edition Rotary Club tells me that they now have enough funds to cover this year’s Owatonna July 4 fireworks, The club has always collected funds for the following year. Costs of fireworks have gone up 20% so the show costs will be a challenge next year. If you enjoy the fireworks show every year, you are urged to donate to the next year’s fund. You will have a chance to do that if you are in the grandstand on July 4 or you can send donations to the Chamber Foundation. Mark checks ‘Fireworks Fund’.
Glen Meger tells me that you are invited to the Brick-Meger Funeral Home grounds on the 4th to enjoy music from a D.J., have free watermelon and ice cream (donated by The Blast), win prizes and enjoy a great view of the fireworks. Rest rooms will be open as well.
Joke of the week
Grandma and Grandpa were visiting their kids overnight. When Grandpa found a bottle of Viagra in his son’s medicine cabinet, he asked about using one of the pills. The son said, “I don’t think you should take one, Dad, they’re very strong and very expensive. “How much?” asked Grandpa. “$10 a pill,” answered the son. “I don’t care,” said Grandpa, “I’d still like to try one, and before we leave in the morning, I’ll put the money under the pillow.” Later the next morning, the son found $110 under the pillow. He called Grandpa and said, “I told you each pill was $10, not $110.” “I know,” said Grandpa. “The hundred is from Grandma!”