Everyone who knows Dan Gorman is aware that Owatonna, the community he grew up in, is part of his heart and soul. Gorman was recognized by the Owatonna Exchange Club as this year’s ‘Book of Golden Deeds’ recipient at a recent banquet.
I’ve known Dan for a lot of years and am fully aware of his love for this community and the people in it. He started volunteering at a young age. Let’s take a look:
Jaycees was a big part of Dan’s life where he served as president of the Owatonna Chapter, District President, and was awarded a lifetime member of Jaycee’s International. He is a former member of the Owatonna Exchange Club, Big Brother/Big Sister Board member, has served as chair of the Bowl for Kids’ Sake, past president of the Brooktree Golf Association, just to name a few. Dan has served on the Steele County Historical Board and as a volunteer associate, and a Cottage 11 State School tour guide. He has served as chairperson for the annual United Way pledge drive, volunteers at the Steele County Free Fair and is a Meals on Wheels volunteer for SEMCAC. He is active on the Parks and Recreation Scholarship Committee, was active in Boy Scouts, and other youth activities.
Many of you readers have seen Dan at the Community Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. The past 25 years he has followed his mother on those holidays to run the phone bank and coordinates the home delivery of the meals. He assists with the Ataxia and Alzheimer’s research Golf Tournaments, the American Heart Association and the Relay for Life. Yes, he is also a blood donor.
Dan is so caring of all of his friends. I know that personally as I have received a number of congratulatory notes when I was recognized for activities. His energy and his humor make all who know him feel better.
Others nominated for this year’s award were Taylor Herman, Kathleen Miller, Kay Oberle and Sue and the late Dave Schroeder.
Remembering my friend Tom Luxton
Funeral services were held last weekend for my good friend Tom Luxton. He loved Owatonna and was involved in several business ventures including ownership of the Hearth Supper Club, and owner/operator of the Luxton Transfer trucking.
I called him “Tommy” and he and I became close friends through the Jaycees and through the Steele County Free Fair. For many years, Tom was the stage manager for the United Prairie Bank Stage. He loved the job because he became acquainted and friends with many of the entertainers who performed in Fair Square Park. He ran the stage operation like a well-oiled machine. He never lost his cool regardless of the demands of entertainers. In his soft-spoken way he always solved a problem to the satisfaction of all kinds of personalities. Tom loved the job and he stayed with it even when his legs and feet were in constant pain. He finally had to give up due to health issues.
Tom Luxton was a very special friend.
OPD Explorers successful at state
The Owatonna Police Department Explorer Team competed at the state competition in Rochester on April 23. They brought home several awards including first place in white collar crime, first place arrest and search, first place burglary response, second place DWI and field sobriety, third place interview and interrogation, fourth place arrest and search and fifth place traffic crash.
The team is led by Advisor Officers Melisa Michael and Derrick Quinlan who teach youth in our community between the ages of 14-20 interested in the law enforcement profession. Team members include Maddie Trupe, Emilia Flemming, Madison Ziegler, Dietrich Piepho, Danielle Abbe, Devon Porter, Abigail Morriss and Hailey Nelson.
Gifts to the public schools
You should know who gives gifts to the Owatonna Public Schools. Following is a listing of gifts accepted by the school board recently:
For NHS talent show raffle: Gift basket from Hat Chic, $25 gift card from the Kitchen, Keurig machine from Welker Custom Homes, Two sweatshirts from Hodgeman Concrete and Masonry, two $25 gift certificates from Fairway.
A fence for the school garden at McKinley Elementary from Scott Wolff & Sons and Lowes, $1,307.76 from Music Boosters for thirty ukuleles for elementary music, $121.62 from various community members through the on-line ticket sales website to the OHS theater department, $500 from Federated Insurance for OHS boy’s track, $17,500 from Mayo Clinic Health System: $15,000 for OHS Career Pathways and $2500 for mental health programming, $50 from Owatonna Sports and Physical Therapy to OHS prom, $250 from Federated Insurance for OHS prom, $100 from Balanced Healthcare Centers for OHS prom. $500 from MO Fitness LLC to OHS for DECA, $100 from OEA to OHS for DECA, $200 from Wottrang Family Dental to OHS for DECA, and $139.97 from Cultural Diversity Network of Steele County to OHS for culture night supplies.
Master Gardeners community garden
Laurie Rugg, coordinator of the Master Garden, tells me that all of the plots available this year have been spoken for however they are taking names for a reserved list for this year or next. Laurie also told me that the annual plant sale this year will be held indoors at the Steele County Community Center on May 20 from 3-7 p.m. and May 21 from 8-11 a.m. For more information, contact Laurie Rugg at brow3298@umn.edu or call 444-7687.
Chic Racek’s 97th
How many of you remembering dancing to the music of Chic Racek’s band? Chic will observe his 97th birthday this Wednesday, May 11. Cards and good wishes can be sent to 1604 No. Cedar, Owatonna, Mn. 55060. Chic played modern dance music from 1946 to 1949 and then switched to old time from 1949 until he retired.
Trinity Lutheran to honor Brenda Jensen
Trinity Lutheran Church is sponsoring an open house for Brenda Jensen’s retirement next Friday, May 13, at the Owatonna Country Club from 6-8 p.m. in celebration of her 25 years of ministry with Trinity Preschool. All are invited.
Scot Davis on the move again
Former OHS wrestling coach Scot Davis informs me that he and Apple Valley and Shakopee High coach Jim Jackson have been hired to “co-head coach” the Sandpoint High wrestling team in Sandpoint, Idaho. The wrestling program in Sandpoint was once one of the premier programs in the entire USA. Scot’s wife, Mary, family moved there back in 1975. Davis and Jackson will live in the family home during the wrestling season.
Joke of the week
Did you know? There are more churches in Las Vegas than casinos. During Sunday services at the offertory, some worshippers contribute casino chips as opposed to cash. Since they get chips from so many different casinos, and they are worth money, the Catholic churches are required to send all the chips into the diocese. One priest sorts the chips and one junior priest takes the chips and makes the rounds to the casinos turning chips into cash. And he, of course, is known as the Chip Monk!