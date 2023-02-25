Concordia choir.jpg

(Photo courtesy of Concordia College)

The Concordia Choir of Concordia College in Moorhead will be joining the Owatonna High School Choir in concert at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna next Sunday, March 5, at 5:30 p.m. Since 1920, the 72 voice Concordia Choir has performed in nearly every major hall including Carnegie Hall and Kennedy Center as well as numerous international tours. The Choir’s world-class quality is highlighted in a recording session with the Grammy Award-winning King’s Singers. In May 2017, the Choir toured Germany in observation of the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation. In May, 2022, the Concordia Choir traveled to Italy, singing in some of the most beautiful temples in the world including St. Peter’s Basilica. The Concordia Choir is featured in the Emmy-winning Concordia Christmas Concerts, which are broadcast nationally, internationally and through iTunes making it one of the top-selling choirs in the country.

Todd Hale can be reached at tmhale632@gmail.com or write him at 632 14th St. S.E. Phone contact is 507-456-7304.

