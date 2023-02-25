The Concordia Choir of Concordia College in Moorhead will be joining the Owatonna High School Choir in concert at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna next Sunday, March 5, at 5:30 p.m. Since 1920, the 72 voice Concordia Choir has performed in nearly every major hall including Carnegie Hall and Kennedy Center as well as numerous international tours. The Choir’s world-class quality is highlighted in a recording session with the Grammy Award-winning King’s Singers. In May 2017, the Choir toured Germany in observation of the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation. In May, 2022, the Concordia Choir traveled to Italy, singing in some of the most beautiful temples in the world including St. Peter’s Basilica. The Concordia Choir is featured in the Emmy-winning Concordia Christmas Concerts, which are broadcast nationally, internationally and through iTunes making it one of the top-selling choirs in the country.
The Director
Dr. Michael Culloton is the fourth director in the choir’s 100-year history. Along with his twin brother, Culloton is also the co-editor of the Matthew and Michael Culloton Choral Service with Santa Barbara Music Publishing Inc. In 2009, he was a featured conductor in “Never Stop Singing”, a documentary about the history of choral music in Minnesota.
Tickets for the concert will be sold at the door for $20. Students are admitted free.
Brooktree Golf Supervisor hired by city
Kurt Stangler has been hired by the city and has begun his role at Golf Supervisor at the municipally-owned Brooktree Golf course. Stangler will provide strategic leadership to support the current and future need of the course. His responsibilities include managing the operations of the clubhouse and course to position it as a recreational asset with services, events, tournaments, programs and leagues, coordinating operations with Brooktree’s food and beverage provider, Tavern Nine, also falls within Stangler’s responsibilities. Stangler’s background includes leading golf operations at public and private courses around Minnesota, in New Orleans and tournament operations around the United States with the PGA tour. Director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities Jenna Tuma said, “Kurt’s 20-plus years of golf experience managing full-service golf operations will help Brooktree continue expanding on the ways it serves the community.”
Brooktree renovations under way
Over the winter months, city crews have been working on the second phase of renovations inside the Brooktree clubhouse including a new bar area. Tuma continued, “The Brooktree experience is being reimagined to create a neighborhood hub for fun and a scenic experience for the entire community to enjoy.” Rather than strictly being a destination for golfers, Brooktree’s Clubhouse and outdoor patio also welcome non-golfers for dining and beverages.
Opening
Brooktree is scheduled to open in early spring, depending on the weather. Tavern Nine’s hours will mirror golfing hours. For additional information, visit brooktreegolfcourse.com, call 507-774-7100 or follow Brooktree Golf Course on Facebook. Brooktree is nestled along the banks of Male Creek near the entrance of picturesque Mineral Springs Park. From the greens and the patio, the sound of the creek can be heard and lush scenery can be seen.
A prom drive
Hard to believe that the prom season is just around the corner. Some girls may find it hard to afford a new prom dress, but Community Pathways has a perfect solution. The non-profit organization has launched a Prom Drive in which organizers are hoping people will donate any old prom dresses over the next month in time for this spring’s area proms. Formal wear will be taken until March 10 and distributed to clients for no charge on March 11.
This the second year for such an effort. Last year was a big success with about 100 prom dresses distributed to teenage girls according to Dakota Krause coordinator of Unique Finds, a division of Community Pathways. There is a small rack of dresses leftover from last year but it is hoped to add more dresses by the end of the drive. “Any prom or formal attire is what we’re looking for,” Krause said. “The dresses should be new or gently used and any colors will be accepted.
Krause said, “Last year’s drive was bolstered by a large donation from an Owatonna bridal shop. This year we’re appealing to individuals that have a single dress or two at home.”
This is the only time of the year that Community Pathways accepts prom dresses. Many are not aware where prom dresses can be donated.
Community Pathways will accept donations Monday-Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a free event for clients. The dresses will be given to the girls at no charge.
Knowing the Rypkas
Over the years of my broadcasting career I had frequent dealings with The Rypka brothers, Jerry, Eddie and Ladd. All three were musicians and played in numerous bands around Steele County. The Jerry Rypka Orchestra had dis-banded by the time I arrived in Owatonna, but his dance band was one of the more popular bands out of Owatonna. The way I remember Jerry is for his beautiful award-winning Guernsey cattle. The Rypka farm was often named in Steele County Free Fair competitions and then at the state fair. His farm was the headquarters for the Quie campaign when he was in Congress and later running for Governor. I remember Eddie primarily for his trombone and trumpet playing with bands we featured in our radio tent at the fair. He played with several dance bands over his musical career.
Ladd Rypka was the one who I dealt with the most. Ladd was a veteran of the Owatonna Post Office. He was a musician, known for his playing of the peckhorn. He was a member and later an honorary director of the famed Klecker Band. Do you remember watching Ladd directing the Klecker Band at the fair. If he wanted
something slower or softer, he didn’t indicate so with his baton, he would shout at the top of his lungs right during the number. He got results.
Ladd Rypka had the finest recording equipment around, installed at his home on East School Street. He provided inexpensive services to folks from our listening audience who wanted copies of tapes or radio shows featuring family members. For fourteen years, Ladd Rypka produced a weekly radio show which aired at 1:00 on Sunday afternoon. It was a half hour show featuring local musicians and groups. More often than not, Ladd featured bands that represented the musical history of Steele County musicians. Several thought his show to be corny, but the majority of listeners eagerly waited for his program which featured primarily old time music. Ladd was never paid a dime for producing his show. His dedication and joy of producing his show and entertaining others was all the payment he wanted.
Sons of Norway donates kick-sleds to Lincoln
I have no idea what a “kick-sled” is, but the Owatonna Nortonna Lodge 1-638 of the Sons of Norway recently donated $1,600 to the Lincoln Elementary School PTO for the purchase of additional kick-sleds for the physical education department. Kick-sleds are called “sparks” in Norway (spark is Norwegian for “kick”). They are made of metal and maple wood with one student using the handles to push while kicking. They also feature a seat in front for a second student, allowing all abilities to participate. When Nortonna Lodge learned about a previous kick-sled purchase, they determined to hold fundraisers and request member donations for the purchase of additional sleds, allowing more students to experience the Norwegian embrace of winter outdoor activities. This donation will allow for the purchase of four medium-size kick-sleds which will all be shared among the elementary schools.
Catalytic Converter thefts involve Owatonnans
In the weekly bulletin from the Owatonna Police Department, it was noted that the department continues to deal with complaints regarding catalytic converters from cars. The OPD reminds you that if you see a suspicious vehicle casing parking lots, someone getting in and out of their vehicle, hear a power tool, or see someone underneath with a vehicle nearby. Try and get a suspect vehicle description and plate number and report it to the police department.
Joke of the week
Elsie was laying in bed one night. Art was falling asleep, but Elsie was in a romantic mood and wanted to talk. She said, “You used to hold my hand when we were courting.” Wearily, Art reach across, held her hand for a second and tried to get back to sleep. A few moments later she said, “Then you used to kiss me…….” Mildly irritated, he reached across, gave her a peck on the cheek and settled down to sleep. Thirty seconds later she said, “Then you used to bite my neck.” Angrily, Art threw back the bed clothes and got out of bed. “Where are you going?” Elsie asked. “To get my teeth!”