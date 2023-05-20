The year is 1938. Owatonna’s all-time great sports writer and promoter “Lefty Ringhofer” had put together togher the fastest amateur baseball league in the state and Robert I Bzoskie had met the need for Owatonna fans by organizing and managing one of the finest teams in the state.
Bzoskie had boundless energy and often would spend nearly a 40-hour week getting the ballpark in shape for Sunday’s game. He was chief of procurement, recruiter, crew leader, builder, painter, fundraiser and whatever the position called for in building a fine, a fine comfortable grandstand in Dartt’s Park, He included a state-of the-art press box perches on the roof plus plenty of bleachers to accommodate hundreds of fans.
State champions
In 1938, Bzoskie and his popular ball club won the Minnesota State Championship and went on to play in the 1939 playoffs in Battle Creek, Michigan. There were some familiar names of players on this team that you may remember: There was center fielder Ken Fichten, first baseman George “Brown” Krahulec, Seymore “See” Erdman, Bill McGrann, Bill Guse, Bobby Reint, Harold St-Germaine, Pitchers Fred Luedke and Al Bell, also Ross McMahon, Happy Lower, Werner Jenke, Mel Bzoskie, Walt Petroberg and George “Whitey” Wavrin.
Bzoskie Sign Company was where Bob Bzoskie made a living. The Owatonna ballpark was where he spent a lot of it. But baseball was not his first love. That was reserved for his wife, Mary, and daughters Bev, Betty and Bobbie. Mary often hinted that the contest between his first and second loves was ‘nip and tuck’ at times.
DeKam fiinalists
Here is a listing of the Kyle DeKam finalists at the Owatonna Middle School: Sophie Fair, Jaelyn Otte, Mariah Fox, Breta Veldman, Kelsey Skala, Cooper Mottl, Owen Halverson and Ambrose Fernandez. The recipient of the Kyle DeKam award will be named on the final day of school, June 2.
SCHS Preservation Awards
The Steele County Historical Society is seeking nominations for its 2023 Preservation Awards. Each year, Steele County buildings or properties may be recognized for their outstanding preservation, and for restoration efforts. Honorees in the past have included Torey’s Restaurant, Jefts Hall at Pillsbury, Kottke Jewelers, KIK Graphics, Lerberg’s Store, Ellendale, Owatonna Public Utilities, former First Baptist Church, the Zamboni Building, the Alexander Home and many others.
For a property to be considered, it should accurately reflect the architecture of the time it was built, be as close in its original detail as possible, and be in above average condition. Historical significance of the property and provenance are also desirable when choosing a nominee. Nominees may include homes, businesses, farmsteads, or other rural properties.
Nomination deadline
All nominations must be received at the SCHS office by next Friday, May 26. Awards will be announced in June. To nominate a property, please submit a letter explaining why you have chosen this property, some background information, the property’s historic significance, a photograph and contact to call. To submit a nomination, email a message or mail a suggestion to SCHS, 1700 Austin Road, in Owatonna.
Honoring Gonzalo
This past week, drivers at the Owatonna Bus Company observed “Gonzalo Day” on Wednesday. He is known to most drivers by only his first name. His job at the bus company is to sweep out the school buses before their runs for the day. My son, Steve Hale said, “Our buses have never been so clean. This was a job left to drivers or to the shop personnel. We are proud of the interior cleanliness of our school buses thanks to Gonzalo.” This past Wednesday coffee and donuts and good conversation with the guest of honor were enjoyed by all drivers before morning routes.
Scholarship recipients
There are two scholarship awards to note this week. Layla Borchert was named this year’s recipient of the Ted G. Ringhofer Memorial Scholarship, given by the Chamber Ambassadors and by North Risk Partners. The $1,000 scholarship goes to a graduating senior at OHS. Layla is the daughter of Tanya and Korey Borchert. Little Theatre of Owatonna is pleased to announce its 2023 Veta Alexander Scholarship recipients. This year’s recipients are Makenna Hovey, daughter of Heather Hovey, and Samantha Liebl, daughter of Troy and Holly Liebl. Makenna has been involved in fourteen OHS theatrical productions. She is president of the OHS Drama Club and is one of the first advisory student members to the LTO Board of Directors. Samantha has worked on the crew in various capacities for eleven OHS productions. One recommendation shared, “Her contributions have been very helpful in all of her positions and she has really made our shows better through her work.” The Veta Alexander Scholarship was established in 1969 and Makenna and Samantha are the 154th and 155th recipients.
Chamber makes the move
The Owatonna Chamber of Commerce office has made the move to their new office at the corner of Main and Elm. Phones have been hooked up and the Chamber number remains the same. The former Chamber office will be taken down as part of the Riverfront project.
Wieman’s on the move for MS again
Carl and Denise Wieman of Owatonna will take to the road on their motorcycle again this year, participating in the MS Road Run. The purpose of the run is to raise money to aid in the search for a cure for MS. Carl said, “We ride for one reason, to help those with MS.
This will be the 22nd year the Wieman’s are riding on the MS River Road Run. Denise and Carl have raised over $90.000 for MS in their first 21 years. The couple are setting a goal this year to raise $4,500 for MS. Am anonymous donor has offered to donate an extra $250 if they surpass that goal. If they surpass $5,000, that amount will be raised to an extra $500.
You can send donations to help in the Wieman’s effort to 524 Glendale St. in Owatonna. Their e-mail is deniseandcarl@yahoo.com.
OHS Commencement
Two senior girls will be speaking on behalf of the OHS Class of 2023 at Commencement Exercises on June 2. They are McKenna Hovie and Kinzie Carlson. Commencement will take place on Friday, June 2, at the OHS football field. This, no doubt, will be the last high school event to take place on the football field. Diplomas will be handed out by teachers selected by the graduating class. School board members will not be involved as they have in the past. Teachers who will hand out diplomas include: Marc Achterkirch, Kory Kath (principal), Phil Wiken, Hollie Jeska, Doug Wanous, Pat Churchill, Jeff Williams, Liza Drever, Scott Noet, Angela Sager, Ron Dufrene, Connie Pittman and Will Fish. Superintendent Jeff Elstad will also take part in awarding diplomas.
Killen honored by DU in ‘93
The first weekend of May in 1993, Owatonna artist Jim Killen and wife Karen were in Washington D.C. attending the National Convention of Ducks Unlimited. Killen’s painting, “That Special Place” earned him the International Artist of the year honors by D.U. He received a ring, which was made by Jostens, where Killen worked for 20 years, and a cash award. A marsh in his back yard on Maple Creek provided the inspiration for the painting which was made into 5,000 prints to be used for fundraising events at Duck’s Unlimited Chapters in the United States.
Memorial Day program
Another reminder that there will not be a Memorial Day Parade in Owatonna. The parade committee from the VFW has dissolved and will not be organizing a parade at any time in the future. There will be a Memorial Day program at the Four Seasons Centre beginning at 10:30 a.m. President of the Day is Dave Thul. The OHS concert band will be featured as will the Knight’s of Columbus Chorus. Firing squad will be provided by the American Legion and VFW Color Guard. The Memorial Day committee includes Bob Rezac, (chair), Terry and Pat Warner, Trudy Pierce, Mike Pierce, Gege Abraham, Dave Thul, Don Bulver and Cheryl Bulverf, Mike Meyer, Joe Falteysek and Jim Hoffman.
Joke of the week
She’s single, lives right across the street and I can see her place from my kitchen window! I watched as she got home from work this evening. I was surprised when she walked across the street, up my driveway and knocked on the door!
I opened the door, she looked at me and said, “I just got home, and I have this strong urge to go dancing and drinking, and maybe fool around a little…you know, have some fun. Are you doing anything tonight?” I quickly replied, “Nope, I’m free!” “Great!” she said. Can you look after my dog?”
Being a senior citizen really sucks!