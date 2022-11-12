Jerry's sign

Jerry’s sign

The photo you see with this column is the original sign for Jerry’s Supper Club. The Chamber of Commerce got the sign when the building siding was torn off. Scott Kubicek at Advantage Cabinets repainted the letters and added the beautiful white background. It’s another piece of Owatonna history.

