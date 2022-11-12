The photo you see with this column is the original sign for Jerry’s Supper Club. The Chamber of Commerce got the sign when the building siding was torn off. Scott Kubicek at Advantage Cabinets repainted the letters and added the beautiful white background. It’s another piece of Owatonna history.
WWII facts you didn’t know
Veteran’s Day was observed yesterday and I thought it would be appropriate to pass along some true WWII facts. Some of them are odd, some trivial but all are reportable true:
The youngest U.S. Serviceman was 12-years-old. He was Calvin Graham, U.S. Navy. He was wounded and given a dishonorable discharge for lying about his age. His benefits were later restored by Congress.
At the time of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, the top U.S. Navy Command was called CINCUS (pronounced ‘sink us’.
The shoulder patch of the U.S. Army’s 45th Infantry Division was the swastika.
Hitler’s private train was named ‘Amerika’
More US servicemen died in the Air Corps than the Marine Corps. While completing the required 30 missions, an airman’s chance of being killed was 71%.
When the Allied Army reached the Rhine, the first thing men did was pee in it. This was pretty universal from the lowest private to Winston Churchill. General Patton had himself photographed in the act.
German ME-264 bombers were capable of bombing New York City, but the Germans decided it wasn’t worth the effort.
German submarine U-120 was sunk by a malfunctioning toilet.
Following a massive naval bombardment, 35,000 U.S. and Canadian troops stormed ashore at Kiska in the Aleutian Islands. It could have been worse if there had actually been any Japanese on the island!
The demise of the pipe
Driving down South Oak I passed the Smoke Shop located on the curve. The sign gave a listing of what items were available including pipes. I can’t tell you how long it’s been since I’ve run into a man smoking a pipe. There just aren’t any pipe smokers left anymore.
I can remember going to Grandpa Hale’s house in Des Moines. He smoked Union Leader tobacco and had a large tin of it resting near his easy chair. I loved the smell of his tobacco and when he had smoked a pipe full he would tap the pipe to empty the ashes and refill his pipe with new tobacco. When I was in college the trend was for many of the male students smoking a pipe. I joined in. Actually, the smell of someone else’s pipe was more appealing than the actual act!
An expert
My business partner, Jerry Boos, was probably the most expert pipe smoker I ever knew. He could make a pipe full of tobacco last longer than anyone I knew. His favorite was a corncob pipe. After the pipe was ‘broken in’ it had the sweetest smell. Our entire radio station smelled like his pipe. He could make his tobacco last longer than anyone I knew.
Jerry got me hooked again and there was also an ample supply of corn cob pipes and tobacco at the pool hall. When I started smoking the pipe I would overdo it and my tongue burned so back I could barely speak on the radio. Mary also got a bit impatient with me when she discovered the holes that were burned in my shirts and sport coats. So, I’d put the thing away for a month or so until my tongue healed and then started again.
Boos would smoke a pipe until the crust on the inside of the bowl was so thick there was hardly room for the tobacco. “That’s when it tastes the best,” he would tell me. “They smoke cooler when you have that buildup.”
One of Boo’s favorite tobaccos was Cherry. It smelled delicious and enticed me to start again. I always had trouble smoking a pipe when I was on the air because each time I had to talk, I put the pipe down and the fire would go out.
When I came to Owatonna, I lived at the Arnold Hotel. Hotel owner Dan Long was another regular pipe smoker. He’d have his pipe going non-stop while he watched the goings-on in the hotel coffee shop.
As I mentioned earlier one doesn’t see pipes sold anywhere these days except in a tobacco shop. Pipe smoking lasted from the days of the old west and decades after that. I always loved the smell of tobacco burning in a pipe. I remember that Jerry Boos used to put a piece of apple in the tobacco pouch to keep the tobacco from drying out. It also added to the flavor.
This year’s Carolers
The Owatonna High School Christmas Carolers open their season singing at the Central Park tree lighting on Dec. 1. Here are this year’s Carolers: Ava Eitrheim, Paige Anselmo, Ethan Armstrong, Gavin Caron, Alexis Haggerty, Amelia Cook, Hank Bell, (student director), Mikah Elstad, Ashley Holm, Sadie Fox, Tate Berkley, Nils Gantert, Kate Sande (student director), Emily Jacobs, Alfons Cantu, Drew Kretlow, Calista Seiler, Ezra Oien, Alec Harris, Lucas Mazariego, Alayna Wannarka, Maddy Reese, Cali Hedlund (student director),, Liam Melgaard, Kaitlyn Wasieleski, Karrin Sackett, Emmett KLrueger, Carsen Phelps, Theresa Wunderlich, Sarah Snitker, Noah Wellnitz, Coda Richardson and Charlie Tucker.
The Carolers no longer go to individual homes to sing. I can remember driving the Caroler bus and taking them to homes of shut-ins. Many times I saw tears in the eyes of those folks the Carolers visited. I remember seeing my mother-in-law, Sylvia Klemmer, sitting in her rocker enjoying the music. There were also tears in the eyes of several Caroler members as they sang for the elderly. The Carolers also took a bus to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester and sang their holiday songs for patients. Again, tears were shed by those who the Carolers sang for. The OHS Christmas Carolers have been an exclusive tradition in Owatonna for decades.
Wanted: Turkeys
It’s time to be thinking about the Community Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners to be held on those holidays at the VFW Club in Owatonna. Mike Meyer of the VFW is coordinating the collection of frozen turkeys for the upcoming Thanksgiving dinner. You can drop off frozen turkeys at the VFW any time the club is open. They should be dropped off by Nov. 19 so they can be thawed and prepared. Volunteers are needed on Tuesday and Wednesday of Thanksgiving week and on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteer drivers are also needed. Come to the dinner site by 11 Thanksgiving Day. Dinners for delivery can be ordered starting at 7:30 a.m.
Cornerstone observes Operation Christmas Child
Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church in Owatonna is open to donations for Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts, Nov. 14-21. The shoebox is filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys to children world-wide. In 2022, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children. Drop off completed shoe boxes at the church at 1500 18th St. S.E. Nov. 14,5-7 p.m., Nov. 15, 5-7 p.m., Nov. 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m., Nov. 18, 5-7 p.m., Nov. 19, 11-1 p.m., Nov. 20, 5-7 p.m., Nov. 21, 8-11 a.m.
SCHS reservation deadline
This Monday, Nov. 14, is the deadline to reserve dinner reservations for the Steele County Historical Society annual meeting, scheduled for Nov. 17. The event will be held at Torey’s Restaurant. Dinner cost is $25.00 per person.
Toys for Tots
You’ve no doubt seen the Steele County Toys for Tots gift boxes placed around the county. New unwrapped toys can be placed in the boxes through Thursday, Dec. 8. Requests for toys for your child, applications are on line at the Toys for Tots website. The application deadline to receive toys is Nov. 30. Applications for toys can be taken to Steele County Pathways, in the drop box at Minnesota Prairie County Alliance or by mail to Steele County Toys for Tots, Box 199, Owatonna, Mn. 55060.
Remembering Vern Pechacek
I was saddened to learn of the passing of my friend Vern Pechacek. I called Vern “The Old Drummer”.He played drums for a number of old time bands. His trademark was the number of hats he wore with every song the band played. He really enjoyed playing and meeting old friends on the dance floor. Vern was always smiling. For years he drove coach bus for the Owatonna Bus Company.
A sheriff’s record
Sheriff Lon Thiele told me he is the third Sheriff in Steele County to serve four terms or more. This is Thiele’s fourth term. Bill Hildebrandt and Bud Coufal both served five terms.
Joke of the week
I got my wife to help me put some posts in the ground for our new fence. I gave her the hammer and I said, “When I nod my head, you hit it. Don’t remember much after that”.
I don’t care if you’re a doctor, an engineer or scientist, nobody gets the produce bag open on the first try!