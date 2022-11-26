The Owatonna Holiday Shopping season will begin next Thursday, Dec. 1, with the annual Christmas Lights Parade down Cedar Avenue. Lisa Cochran, Owatonna Chamber of Commerce Mainstreet Director tells me that well over 70 entries have been submitted for the parade, which will begin at 6 p.m. at Cedar and Rose and advance south to Central Park. If you’ve never been a spectator, you have a treat coming. Each year, those that have been in the parade in the past try and outdo their previous year’s display. Cedar Avenue stores will remain open for the night for holiday shopping. The parade will wind up at Central Park where the Owatonna High School Christmas Carolers will sing their debut concert for the season. The official lighting of the Central Park lights will also take place. Tripping the switch will be Anthony Young, son of Owatonna realtor Jason Young and Amanda Evans. Anthony, an OHS grad, was severely injured in a rear-end car crash in the Twin Cities. He was attending barber school and was looking forward to his first job in Owatonna at the former Johnson’s Barber Shop. He has undergone months of rehab in his healing process.
Nolan Baker‘s Christmas light display will also be a part of the holiday lights parade. He has enlisted the help of his friend Dylan Meiners to accompany the float provided by Baker Tech Services and Steele County Toys for Tots. Dylan is on holiday leave from the U.S. Air Force. Bring a new unwrapped toy with you and Santa’s helpers will pick it up at they go by. So, bundle up and enjoy the official kickoff of the local holiday shopping season.
Nolan Baker’s musical Christmas
I had a telephone chat this past week with Nolan Baker who uses modern day technology to create an outdoor holiday display that includes music and lights in his front yard at 421 Murray Street. The lights can be enjoyed by motorists passing his house and the music can be enjoyed by inviting motorists to tune their car radios to a certain FM frequency to hear the music. The lights “dance” to the music provided on the FM band for about two blocks.
Look for Nolan’s light display on Murray Street beginning Thanksgiving day. Hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday hours will expand to 11 p.m. and until midnight on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Besides the Bakers, a similar music display will also be presented at the home of Ryan and Brittni Ferch at 1014 Lincoln Ave.
Remembering a fantastic fishing trip
Pictured with this column is the result of a day-long fishing jaunt to Lake Mille Lacs that I took in the late ‘60s with my fishing friend, Len Schreiber and one of my business partners Jerry Boos. Len was the manager of the Owatonna Red Owl Store and I had gotten to know him and his fishing expertise by featuring him many times on a weekly fishing show on KRFO. He was a believer of the fine walleye fishing on Mille Lacs. Through our conversations, Len had suggested that we take a day during the summer and drive to Mille Lacs. He practically guaranteed a successful day of walleye fishing. My business partner, Jerry Boos, loved to fish as well, but didn’t get the chance to spend much time at a lake. I convinced Jerry to go along with Len and me and we set up the day. We had to arise at 4 in the morning, stop by the Red Owl to pick up some groceries for lunch and were on our way, arriving at the lake in the late morning. When we arrived, the winds were blowing hard and steady causing whitecaps even near the shore. But, we had traveled all this way, and decided we would brave the rough waters and make our way to our fishing location. We rocked and rolled during the entire late morning and early afternoon, but our efforts paid off and we ended up with the catch you see in this photograph. We were alone on the lake and the waves made it a bit harrowing. Len’s favorite bait was a blue tail fly which we all used that day. As you can see, it was a very successful day of fishing. Len’s allegiance to Mille Lacs Lake dwindled as he found Lake Miltona in Alexandria to be similarly successful. Unfortunately, that is no longer true. But the day of high winds and rough water certainly paid off on that day-long trip to Mille Lacs.
Remembering Old Hickory
Someone brought up the name of Len Bennett to me, remembering the columns he wrote for the Daily People’s Press. Len was a teacher at Owatonna High School and he apparently liked to write. Most of his columns dealt with school issues and news of what was going on at Owatonna High School. My wife, Mary, was one of his students. He was an advisor for the TOTEM staff. He coached the Totem staff to an ‘All American Rating”.
Students used to like to play tricks on Len. He wore a hearing aid and everyone in awhile a student would be reciting and would gradually start speaking softer. Len would adjust his hearing aid and then the student would shout out a sentence. Len always took the joke in stride and laughed at himself.
Before I came to town in 1959, Len was featured on KRFO Radio with daily newscasts and commentary. His column in the People’s Press was actually titled, “Hickory Stick”. As I mentioned, he concentrated on school news. He began writing in 1963 and wrote the column until his death in 1973.
In my over 30 years in radio, Len Bennett’s funeral was the only one that I broadcasted live. He was so loved in town that I felt that those that couldn’t make the funeral would be able to listen to it over the airwaves.
Remember the profile of Len Bennett that appeared in the title of his newspaper columns? The profile was drawn by OHS art instructor Ray Colwell.
Stamps for Santa
About this time each year from 1960 to 1967, I was involved in publicizing a project that was initiated in Owatonna by Ken Kamholz. It was called ‘Stamps for Santa’. This was before ‘Toys for Tots’ chaired by Jerry and Helen Shore began. Stamps for Santa volunteers delivered toys to need kids in Owatonna and Steele County. The toys were collected through the redemption of trading stamps that we all saved in those days.
You remember Gold Bond, S & H Green, Gift House and the like. Residents were urged to donate their trading stamps earned by shopping in Owatonna. The stamps were then collected and used for redemption of toys.
Kamholz was the chairman of the effort. He heard about such a project on a radio station while traveling in Oklahoma for his employer, Federated Insurance. He thought to himself, “This would work in Steele County”. So, Ken set forth and put a few collection boxes in stores around town that awarded stamps to shoppers. He used the media to urge people to drop their trading stamps in the boxes. It wasn’t terribly big that first year, but in its prime the Stamps for Santa drive collected over 300 books of stamps which were redeemed for toys. Ken contacted Social Services who supplied him with names of needy kids at Christmas time.
Christmas week
Christmas week the Kamholz residence was turned into Santa’s workshop and Ken relied on his neighbors and friends to help him wrap and label the packages. Folks such as the Maurey Crowleys, John Alexanders, John Tillotsons, Ted Kennedys and more, many of them co-workers at Federated, joined the wrapping sessions.
Two Bills, Bill Whiting and Bill Kottke donated wrapping paper. Dale Turner, then manager of the Owatonna Inn Motel donated socks filled with candy. Sarah Adams formed a team of women who pasted and wrapped and Ken’s Dad, Otto, also lent his expertise on the entire project. A few toys were always held back just in case a phone call came on Christmas Eve with the name of someone who wasn’t on the list.
The project ends
The demise of the Stamps for Santa program was brought about as the trading stamps given by stores ended. I remember talking to Ken when he decided to end the project. He told me, “It was perplexing to go to a home of needy kids and find snowmobiles and color TVs as part of the household. It kind of made one wonder where society was going as far as values were concerned.” Those years I worked with Ken made my holiday special. Ken and Twila Kamholz and their sons were another reasons that Owatonna was special at holiday time.
Christmas tree sales benefit Owatonna Foundation
Turtle Creek Nursery has announced it will once again be supporting the Owatonna Foundation this Christmas season. For each Christmas tree sold, $3 will be donated to the Foundation. Eric Cornell, owner of the nursery said, “The Owatonna Foundation have truly touched the lives of everyone living in Owatonna by financially supporting the many projects they have been involved with. These amenities make our community a wonderful place to live and work.” Last year this event raised over $1,300 for the Foundation.
