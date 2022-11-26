Fishing on Mille Lacs

It was a fishing trip to remember back in the ‘60s, when walleye limited were six per person and Mille Lacs Lake was the place to go. Pictured left to right: Todd hale, Len Schreiber and Jerry Boos. (Photo courtesy of Todd Hale)

The Owatonna Holiday Shopping season will begin next Thursday, Dec. 1, with the annual Christmas Lights Parade down Cedar Avenue. Lisa Cochran, Owatonna Chamber of Commerce Mainstreet Director tells me that well over 70 entries have been submitted for the parade, which will begin at 6 p.m. at Cedar and Rose and advance south to Central Park. If you’ve never been a spectator, you have a treat coming. Each year, those that have been in the parade in the past try and outdo their previous year’s display. Cedar Avenue stores will remain open for the night for holiday shopping. The parade will wind up at Central Park where the Owatonna High School Christmas Carolers will sing their debut concert for the season. The official lighting of the Central Park lights will also take place. Tripping the switch will be Anthony Young, son of Owatonna realtor Jason Young and Amanda Evans. Anthony, an OHS grad, was severely injured in a rear-end car crash in the Twin Cities. He was attending barber school and was looking forward to his first job in Owatonna at the former Johnson’s Barber Shop. He has undergone months of rehab in his healing process.



