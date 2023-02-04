You and I have all driven by what is known as the “Smersh House” hundreds of times. It’s a structure that has been in the same location on Oak Street since 1897. It’s been vacant the last few years and it’s due to be taken down to make way for the Riverfront Development project. It’s really a beautiful structure, showing what the construction of large homes was like in the late 1800’s.

