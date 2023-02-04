You and I have all driven by what is known as the “Smersh House” hundreds of times. It’s a structure that has been in the same location on Oak Street since 1897. It’s been vacant the last few years and it’s due to be taken down to make way for the Riverfront Development project. It’s really a beautiful structure, showing what the construction of large homes was like in the late 1800’s.
When the Riverfront project begins this summer, this house plus the current Chamber of Commerce building and some other structures south of the Smersh house will be demolished. Personally, in all the years I’ve lived here I never heard the story of the house. Thanks to an article in the Steele County Historical Society winter bulletin, I learned of the history of this house. Many of you have driven by the house and wondered the same thing … what’s the history. I’ll help you solve that riddle by re-printing the article from the Historical Society winter bulletin written by Ann Peterson.
As mentioned earlier, the house was constructed in 1897, designed by its owner Dr. Francis Smersh, and built by the local Hammel Brothers. The three-story red-brick house with a tower served as both a residence and medical office for three generations of the Smersh family The house sat on a prime piece of real estate with a large lot of beautiful trees, shrubs and flower beds, slanting down toward the Straight River. The lot was also used as a pasture for the doctor’s horses. The residence also served as a hospital.
In “Homes of Note” in Owatonna, Minnesota, written by Nancy Vaillancourt, a stepping stone with the name “Smersh” engraved on it stands near the front steps. The front entry has double-glass doors that open to a front parlor with a one-of-a-kind fireplace. The three-floor spiral staircase graces the tower section of the house. Several weddings of friends and relatives of the Smersh family too place there with the bride coming down the circular stairway into the large reception hall.
There are six bedrooms and two and a half baths in the house. The master bedroom has a sitting room with French doors. Many of the windows are seven feet tall! The house has 4,700 finished square feet on four levels and there is a walk-out basement. Children and grandchildren of the Smersh’s enjoyed the attic space of the turret room as a playroom.
Over time, other businesses encroached on the lawn area and the house lost its former glory. The property will now house a new revitalization project.
Dr. Smersh
Francis Smersh was born in Moravia and came to America with his parents when he was 19. They lived in Pennsylvania and Iowa, before settling in Owatonna in 1889 where he began his medical career. Besides his private practice he had partial interest in the Smersh and Kubat Drug Company. He married Emma Slezak and they had three children. Dr. Smersh served as alderman from the third ward for seven years and on the library board for several terms. He died at his home on December 28, 1928 at the age of 80.
Gifts to the school district
There’s quite a list of those who gave gifts to the Owatonna Public Schools and you should know who these backers of our schools are. To Husky Angel Fund for students with negative meal account: $50 from Scott and Laurie Goodew, $1,343 from 16th Street Holiday Lights display, $400 from Our Saviors Lutheran Church, $200 from James Oberg, $200 from Jan Nash, $50 from Sandra Tobin, $1,000 from the Gandrud Family Foundation.
$170 from Kiwanis Club of Owatonna for OHS Key Club, $85,714.28 from Thelma Rice Estate in memory of Vernon Kasper and Thelma Rice, $3947 from Owatonna Music Boosters to OHS for violin repairs and bows, $385 from Music Boosters for financial assistance for students who rent, $132 from Owatonna Girl’s Cross Country Boosters to OHS for Cross Country t-shirts, $50 Target gift card to Washington Elementary (anonymous), sleds to Wilson Elementary for physical education from the Aarsvold family and Thrivent Financial, $932.48 to OHS from Owatonna Boy’s Hoops Club for jerseys and shorts for B-squad, $1,000 from Allina Health to support Owatonna Public Schools in providing healthy snacks in the health offices, $28.30 from Box Tops for Education to Owatonna Middle School.
LTO scholarship apps
Little Theatre of Owatonna announces it is seeking eligible candidates for its 2023 Veta Alexander scholarships. Graduating high school students in Steele County who have been accepted at an accredited two or four-year college for a full-time course of and have an interest and experience in the performing arts are eligible. Application forms are available at the LTO website, and are available from local school guidance counselor/career centers. Applications must be submitted by April 7. Questions should be directed to Gaylene Steckelberg, LTO Scholarship Chair at Box 64, Owatonna, Mn. 55060.
Memories of Harland’s
Each time I pass the former Harland’s Tire Service on Bridge Street I think of the good times I had with Harland Stroschein. I did a lot of business with Harland and his crew. You’ll remember names of his mechanics including John Jensen, Todd Tachney, Paul Nelson, (who were all there since high school), Tom Standke, Gary Vaughn, “Hoss” VanRavenhorst, Chris Zak, Marilyn Kamer in the office and of course Dan Boeke who started at Harland’s in 1977 and eventually bought the business. Most all have now retired. The first mechanics hired by Harland were Del Brase, Francis (Slick) Fineran, Merle LeBahn and Russ Karlan.
I also remember the days when Harland had his special fall tire sale. He would offer free ham sandwiches. Several of Owatonna’s most notable freeloaders would come and practically eat the entire supply!
The Goodyear blimp ride
I was fortunate enough to be invited by Harland to take a ride in the Goodyear blimp, which was located in the Twin Cities for an upcoming sporting event. Harland invited me, Ted Ringhofer and a Goodyear sales representative for the memorable ride. We drove to the site where the blimp was moored. My memory of the event is a bit cloudy, but I can tell you that we didn’t sit in airline-style seats, but large davenports that rested behind the pilots.
The blimp was held to the ground by ropes and when they were released the nose of the blimp went straight up until we reached the desired altitude. The pilot’s compartment had a large wheel in the center between the pilot and co-pilot. The pilot had to continually push the nose down, which had a tendency to continually rise. One didn’t feel any sense of speed and the blimp traveled from place to place at a very slow pace.
I remember when we came in for a landing. The ropes were hanging down from the balloon. The pilot would establish his bearings by stopping the blimp in mid-air and checking out the landing site as we sat motionless in the air. He then pushed the nose down, increased the power and flew low enough so that grounds crew could grab the hanging ropes and pull the blimp to ground level.
Golf yarns
It’s February and thoughts about golf are in the back of everyone’s mind as they look forward to the new season. I ran across a golf story involving an Owatonna golfer which I felt you might find interesting.
Hilaire Caron did something in 2002, a feat that even Tiger Woods didn’t experience. Hilaire scored TWO holes-in-one in a single round of golf. It occurred at the Havana Hills golf course on holes three and nine. He used an eight iron and a pitching wedge respectively. Cliff McDonald and Reuben Ebeling made up the threesome. Back then, the odds of scoring two aces in a single round of golf were 64 million to one!
Chamber annual dinner
The Chamber of Commerce annual dinner was held last week. New board members include Christy Tryhus and Megan Jennings. Outgoing board members included Doug Betti and Taylor Herman. New board chair is Mike Herman of Culligan Ultrapure, named Ambassador of the Year was Barb Heerema. Spirit of Owatonna awards went to Brick Meger Funeral Home and Tri M Graphics. The Chamber will also serve as this year’s United Way campaign leader.
AAUW to meet
The Owatonna Branch of AAUW will meet on Monday, February 13 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Social at 6:30 and meeting at 7:00. Speaker will be Kiara Jorgenson, an assistant professor at St. Olaf in Northfield. She will talk of traditions around water.
Joke of the week
A man tells a Rabbi: “I want to live forever. What can I do?” The Rabbi says, “Get married.” “And I will live forever?” “No” says the Rabbi. “But the desire will disappear.
Finally, very few people know this, but the little pocket in your jeans is for your paycheck after taxes.