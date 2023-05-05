As I get older. I find my short-term memory fades a bit, but my early childhood days still stand out in full color! This week I share with you some of my childhood memories that took place in the 40’s and early fifties. I was a resident of Des Moines with my family. I distinctly remember our first house on 25th Street. We didn’t stay there long as we moved to a house three doors down that apparently fit our needs better. That house was located at 714 25th Street. It was small, just two bedrooms. I was an only child then so the house fit our needs. Later, however, my brother came along and we had to share the bedroom.

Todd Hale can be reached at tmhale632@gmail.com or write him at 632 14th St. S.E. Phone contact is 507-456-7304.

