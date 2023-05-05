As I get older. I find my short-term memory fades a bit, but my early childhood days still stand out in full color! This week I share with you some of my childhood memories that took place in the 40’s and early fifties. I was a resident of Des Moines with my family. I distinctly remember our first house on 25th Street. We didn’t stay there long as we moved to a house three doors down that apparently fit our needs better. That house was located at 714 25th Street. It was small, just two bedrooms. I was an only child then so the house fit our needs. Later, however, my brother came along and we had to share the bedroom.
The house was heated by a coal furnace. I can remember the coal truck dumping coal into the storage bin downstairs. I don’t think there was a fan on the furnace so in the winter the house was heated by warm air that rose from the furnace. I can remember shoveling coal into the furnace on a cold winter night. Then we really went high tech when we installed a stoker which fed coal automatically into the furnace. No more shoveling coal! The coal used in the stoker was small pellets which were automatically fed into the furnace. I don’t remember any kind of thermostat in the upstairs but the stoker made things a lot easier.
We shared a driveway with our neighbor to the south. The driveway split at the top end so we both could go to our individual garages.
I can remember my mother cleaning coal dust off the wallpaper. The coal furnace was dirty and the air coming from it was dirty.
The house consisted of two bedrooms, a bathroom, living room, kitchen and a nook where we ate most of the time.
I don’t recall how many years we lived in that house but I recall I was in the fifth grade when we moved to Windsor Heights. It was a great improvement, with gas furnace and three bedrooms.
Our second house on 25th St. was located on the main streetcar line out to West Des Moines. I was fascinated by the streetcars that went by the house and kept track of which cars were used. I remember boarding the westbound streetcar, paying the required nickel and riding to the end of the line and back. The line ended at the Roosevelt school. There was a large circular turnaround for the streetcars.
We lived in that house during the war and I remember the “blackouts” that we experienced. All residents had to turn off all lights in their house. A person wasn’t even supposed to smoke a cigarette outside fearing enemy planes seeing the glow of the cigarette.
As many of you could, I could continue to ramble on about those early days of my life, but I will move on to other subjects.
DeKam leadership award semi-finalists named
Semifinalists for the coveted Kyle DeKam Leadership Award have been named at the middle school. They include: Ramala Dahir, Reeve Franko, Thjor Dotson, Reagann Mitchell, Kilee Hovey, Patricia Procopio, Greta Veldman, Kelsey Skala, Ava Cox, Justice Moots, Sophia Fair, Mariah Fox, Jaelynn Otte, Cooper Motti, Aedan Tackmann, Owen Halverson and Amay Fernandez. The KDLA is the culminating leadership award given at Owatonna Middle School, recognizing students who are passionate learners, leaders and citizens. Kyle DeKam was a long-time community member and public school employee. He served as principal at the middle school. He lost his battle with cancer in 2012 but his legacy lives on.
Master Gardener plant sale
Here’s a calendar marker for you who are plant lovers. The Steele County Master Gardener plant sale will be held at the Community Center on the fairgrounds May 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. and May 20 from 8 to 11 a.m. or until sold out.
OHS Fall Cheer Coach named
The Owatonna High School Activities Department has announced the hiring of Jenna Compton as Head Fall Cheer Coach (pending school board approval). Jenna is familiar with the OHS cheer program as she has served as the fall JV Cheer coach since 2016, winter JF coach from 2010-2016 and winter assistant varsity coach from 2016-2021. She has also served as an Owatonna cheer competition. Owatonna Cheer team coach since 2014. She is an Owatonna graduate and cheered at OHS, Winona State for four years along with Northern Elite, a competition team in Eagan.
AQ fall train trip to remember
It was a beautiful sight as the 23-car passenger train wound its way down the Mississippi River bottoms on the Soo Line tracks. Mary and I were passengers on what was called the “Victorian Express” sponsored by the Winona County Historical Society.
The train made the journey from St. Paul to Winona twice that weekend. Originally, it was to have been pulled by a monstrous steam engine, which tickled the fancy of every train buff that purchased tickets. We were disappointed when we arrived and found two Soo Line red diesels hooked to the front. The steamer had broken down in Iowa on the way up to St. Paul and repairs couldn’t be made in time for the weekend. But, when we moved out of the station, the type of engine was soon forgotten. We all just sat back and relaxed
All of the cars on the train were privately owned. The sleek silver coaches came from the Illinois restoration Association, and the fancier cars, located at the end of the train were owned by individuals. Mary and I sat in a Vista Dome car, which we were told was the heaviest passenger car ever built, due to additional air conditioning equipment needed to cool the car when the sun shone through the glass top. Many of the passengers had to get up and walk from front to back just to see and reminisce about how this was the way Americans traveled back in the 40’s, 50’s and early 60’s.
We reached speeds of up to 60 mph on the trip and all along the way, envious train nuts waited for us at trackside with cameras in hand. It was fun to talk to the passengers on board, as we all had one thing in common. We loved trains! Many of the “old timers” sat and spun yarns about their either traveling or working on the railroad. We traveled first class and were treated to brunch on the way to Winona and to dinner on the way back to St. Paul.
Riding the Rocket to Des Moines
After we moved from Des Moines to Fargo, we arranged to return to Des Moines to visit my mother’s twin sister and my two cousins. My dad always wanted us to have the best, so he booked us on the Rock Island Rocket club car which was on the very rear of the train. That was the roughest train ride I ever remember. This was apparently before rail upgrades were done after Union Pacific bought the Rock. We bounced around like the tail end of a dragon. The tracks were so rough that the steward could barely walk down the aisle with drinks on a tray. Today when trains go through Owatonna, the freight cars barely rock. The road bed has been greatly improved and maintained!
More notes on Berlyn
Over the years I have picked up a few more notes about Berlyn Staska, one of those to be inducted this year in the Owatonna Music Hall of Fame. Berlyn was quite a musician over the years, beginning in high school when he founded “The Hungry Five and One Left Over” consisting of fellow classmates. Berlyn was one of the founders of the Owatonna Community Band along with John Holland, Dave Leach and Rufus Sanders. He played in the Brass Renegades, Klecker Band, the Local 490 Band and the Elks Concert Band. He performed over 2500 taps at funerals in Steele County and was one of the regulars to perform taps at the Memorial Day exercises for decades. Others to be inducted include Gloria Coulter, long time elementary school music teacher and former OHS student Dr. Trent Jacobs.
3rd grade dictionaries
If you have a third grader in the family, they no doubt received their own personal dictionary, given to all third graders by the noon Rotary Club. Thanks to Ryan Gillespie for organizing the distribution. Hopefully the dictionaries will be used occasionally by these students and will not be stuck in a drawer somewhere and never looked at. It was interesting to note that many of the third graders were more familiar with using a computer rather than a printed book.
OHS commencement
I see by the sign board outside the high school that the final commencement at the current high school is again going to be held outside on the football field on June 2. Will commencement next year be held outside as well? Only time will tell
Joke of the week
While on a road trip, an elderly couple stopped at a roadside restaurant for lunch. After finishing their meal, they left. When leaving, the elderly woman unknowingly left her glasses on the table and she didn’t miss them until they had been driving for about 40 minutes. By then, to add to the aggravation, they had to drive quite a distance on the Interstate before they could turn around in order to return to the restaurant to retrieve her glasses. All the way back, the husband fussed and fumed until they finally arrived back at the restaurant. As the woman got out of the car and hurried inside, the old geezer yelled, “While you’re in there, you might as well get my hat and credit card!”