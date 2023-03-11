I know you will be interested in a writing that former Owatonnan Ivan Kubista submitted to the bulletin for the OHS Class of 1956. Ivan now lives in Dakota, Minnesota and has only one relative still living in Owatonna … a half-sister named Agnes. Ivan was the son of Joseph and Agnes Kubista who farmed near Hope. After college, Ivan continued living in the Twin Cities and never returned to Owatonna. He returns to Owatonna for gatherings of the grads of the OHS Class of 1956. His writing brought back some memories to me and I’m sure to you. Here is his writing:
“When last in Owatonna, I checked out the construction on Cedar. Strolling along the narrow walkway, I was filled with nostalgia for the long-gone places that seemed so magical when I was a kid. I was a country bumpkin whose trips to town were like visits to Disneyland today.
First was a little store/gas station (Anderson Grocery?) located about where a Kwik Trip now sits on South Oak. Dad always stopped on Sunday when going home from church to buy a quart of ice cream, hand packed to the point of bursting the cardboard container!
Most of our clothes were purchased from JCPenney. Remember how the clerk would send the money up to the office on the mezzanine, and you’d watch the brass container with change and receipt whiz back on that long cable? It was also the last place I remember when a live clerk would actually sit down on a little stool to put shoes on your feet when you needed new brogans!
Who could forget Woolworth’s Five and Ten, that wonderful ‘dime store’ where it was impossible not to buy something. Once I was browsing in there with my cousin Bernie, who showed me some gizmo he’d picked up. ‘What is that thing?’ I asked him ‘I’m not sure,’ he replied. ‘Well, why’d you buy it?’ ‘It was so cheap I couldn’t help it!’
What a joyful escapism could be had at the State and Roxy movie theaters! I saw my first 3-D picture at the Roxy and watched Charlton Heston play Moses at the State. I also relished those Saturday afternoon matinees at the State where a quarter could buy a feature cowboy movie and another chapter of ‘Batman’ or ‘Flash Gordon’ serial.
I would never miss a visit to Steve’s Cigar Store to get the latest Weird Science comic book, or to Quigley’s Used Book Store to trade in one new comic for two old ones.
But the best place of all, and if I could ride a time machine and it would be there, was Roy’s Hamburgers on the corner of Oak and Bridge. Nothing could match that huge, delicious burger on a fat, toasted bun, not to mention that huge chocolate milkshake to go with it. Dad and I would sit on those high stools at the counter and share that bliss every time we went to town.”
Those are some memories from Ivan. May I add a few of my memories: When I came to Owatonna in 1959, the place to shop for dry goods was the Kelly Co. There was a tall lady who was a long-time bookkeeper at the Kelly Co. I don’t think she ever married, and I am perplexed about her name. Can anyone help me? Drop me a note at my email, tmhale632@gmail.com or give me a call at 451-1717.
My favorite personality at the Kelly Co. I only knew by her first name, Tina. Tina would always stop in at the radio station, which was located at Cedar and Pearl on her way to work. She always wore a hat with a flower on top. Tina worked in the women’s clothing department at Kelly’s. My wife, Mary, was in the store one day when Tina had apparently sold a bra to a customer. As the customer went to the entrance to the store, Tina yelled, “Don’t forget to fall into it!” It was hilarious!
I remember the S & L Store which was located about mid-block on Broadway. The manager of the store was known as Mr. B. He took a special liking to my daughter, Allison, and always had a sucker for her whenever she and her Mary came into the store. I also remember the tragic fire that gutted the store and seeing Mr. B. standing outside watching in dismay as firefighters poured water on the flames.
The first drug store I patronized after arriving in town was Rohrer Drugs, located at the corner of Broadway and Cedar. Pharmacist Clint Rohrer was the and always gave me good service. Clint’s wife, Helen, my mother in-law were close friends. Many of you remember and patronized Christgau’s Drugs. The store ran through Broadway to Bridge Street. Of course there was Wolesky’s Rexall Drug. My first dentist was Dr. Feyerizen, whose dental office was located in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue. My next dentist was Dr. Bill Wilkowski whose office was located just west of Cedar on Vine. I will always remember Dr. Wilkowski. When he worked on me, he would wrap his arm around my neck, apparently to hold me still. He was the only dentist I had that used that strangle hold on me!
Downtown Owatonna was exclusively the home of a filling station that had an outdoor pit for working under cars. It was Joe’s National Oil, which was located next to the Arnold Hotel on Vine Street. Whether the weather was cold or hot, you would drive your car over the pit and Joe Leverty would go under your car to change oil. Joe’s National Oil was where you could hear the latest scuttlebutt about what was going on in downtown Owatonna.
I remember frequently going into the Sears store which was located on West Broadway near Oak Street. There were familiar folks who waited on me including Jim Wiersbinski, who just recently passed away. When we went to the J.C. Penney store, there was a clerk named Jerry who always greeted me. Jerry used to walk several miles every day in the south part of Owatonna.
Cedar Avenue boasts three businesses in the 100 block of Cedar, that have been in the same location for decades. Those include Kottke Jewelers, Elwood Star Cleaners and the Wells Fargo Bank, known as Security Bank and Trust when I came to town. When I arrived in Owatonna, I stayed the first couple of nights at the Whiteis Motel, which was located on the east end of Owatonna. I soon found another Owatonna home at the Arnold Hotel, where Dan and Millie Long watched over me. When I went to work at the radio station at 5:30 a.m., Millie Long was always in the kitchen in the Arnold café baking pies and preparing other dishes for lunch. The Arnold Hotel was where the long distance passenger buses stopped to deliver packages and let off and pick up passengers. I got to know most all of the drivers that came through Owatonna going north or south to the Twin Cities. Forgive me for rambling. I’ll stop here until another time.
The Polka Dots dissolve
When I was working at the fair and booking the entertainment for Fair Square Park, the first person I called was Ray Sands whose band, The Polka Dots, played every year for over a decade. I know that many of you readers enjoyed the Polka Dots when they came to the fair. I also must relate to you that Ray, who is 90 years old, has had to hang up the accordion and dissolve the band. Parkinson’s Disease has taken its toll with Ray. The Polka Dots played for 73 years, and Ray only missed one performance. A highlight of his musical career was when the band was invited to Washington D.C. for a Minnesota Day celebration. Ray and the band drove in a car caravan to Washington where he played for President Bill Clinton. Ray said that knowing the President played saxophone, he intended to invite him to play a number with the band, but he never got close enough to him to issue the invitation. Ray said that was one of the most thrilling moments of the decades that his band played.
What’s to come? Ray says that the band has dissolved and several of the players have found other bands to play with. I am sad to write this story about this wonderful musician who entertained Steele County residents at the fair for many years. Parkinson’s has affected his speech, his balance and the use of his hands. He currently resides in Kenyon.
Gifts to the school district
The Owatonna Board of Education recently accepted with appreciation the following gifts to the School District. You should know who these supporters of our public schools are: $50 from Marie Ruhme for the Husky Angel Fund, $172 from the Huskies Blue Line Club to OHS for custom ice hockey socks and shells, a metal bench and two plaques from Debra Bunn to Owatonna Middle School in memory of Susan Harty, OMS Health Teacher, $49.40 from Casey’s to Lincoln Elementary School, $39 from Kathryn McIntosh to Owatonna Middle School for negative lunch account balances, and 43 people gave from $7 to $80 for Husky Pride Day at Owatonna Middle School. They include Oana Broussard, Alana Deranek, Sabrina Ulland, Kasi Blum, Brad Sorum, Heather Duneman, Katie Hartle, Jim Qualley, Carissa Smith, Jodi Heitkamp, Joan Dotson, Rachael Eickhoff, Molly Van Bingsbergen, Jolayne Mohs, Sarah Struss, Stephanie Hanson, Leslee Swenson, Emily Leckner, Janelle Kess, Erica Meier, Amy McGinn, Gloria Edlund, Katie Miller, Halimo Awhmuhmed, Jodie Smith, Misty Spafford, Damon Louks, Ashley Moriarity, Jenna Fernandez, Heather Johnson, Jill Masson, Brad Hoffman, Heather Blaha, Katie Bon, Elizabeth Boyum, Kahadra Muhidin, Dawn Hager, Kristine Kimbro, Veronica Splittgerber, Angie Goodnature, Zoey Kirkham, Jennifer Sheehan, and Britany Carlson.
Owatonna Foundation looks toward the future
Since 1958, the Owatonna Foundation has helped to make community dreams come true by investing over 13 million dollars into Owatonna. Our community has grown into the vibrant place it is because of the enthusiasm, hard work and support of many. Yet, there are more projects that still need funding. It is the vision of the Owatonna Foundation to make more of Owatonna’s dreams come true. The Owatonna Foundation needs your support. Please visit the Foundation website at OwatonnaFoundation.org to make an online donation or learn more about all the ways to give. The goal of the Foundation is $3 million by the end of this year.
Joke of the week
Herb feared his wife, Peg, wasn’t hearing as well as she used to and he thought she might need a hearing aid. Not sure how to approach her, he called the family doctor to discuss the problem. The doc. told him there was a simple informal test the husband could perform to give the doctor better idea about her hearing loss. “Here is what you do,” the doc said. “Stand about 40 feet away from her, and in a normal conversational speaking tone, see if she hears you. If not, go to 30 feet, then 20 feet and so on until you get a response.” That evening the wife is cooking dinner and Herb was in the den. He says to himself, “I’m about 40 feet away, let’s see what happens.” Then in a normal tone he asks, “Honey, what’s for dinner?” No response. Next, he moves into the dining room where he is about 30 feet from his wife and asks, “Honey, what’s for dinner”? Still no response. Then he moves to about 20 feet from his wife and asks, “Honey, what’s for dinner?” Again, no response. So, he walks right up behind her. “Peg, what’s for dinner?” (I just love this!) “Dammit Herb, for the FIFTH time, CHICKEN!!”