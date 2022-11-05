Election Day is this next Tuesday. The election reminds me of the days that I, representing KRFO Radio and the Daily People’s Press covered election results individually. We both hung out at the County Auditor’s office all evening until the late, or early morning hours to get the final results. This was in the late ‘60s. Tabulating the votes from all of the city and county precincts took forever. Voting machines broke down, causing some precincts to bring in their counts in the early morning hours.
I can remember when Jerry Ringhofer, the news editor of the People’s Press, stopped by my office and we started talking about how we were going to individually cover an upcoming election. It was Ringhofer who suggested and the People’s Press and KRFO Radio team up together to offer a place where candidates and members of the public could come and watch the returns come in. Now, you have to remember, this was in the day when it was unheard of to have a cooperative venture involving the newspaper and radio, who were dire enemies when it came to covering news in Owatonna and Steele County. My partners immediately came on board with Ringhofer’s suggestion and we started putting the plan together. The People’s Press building would be what we called “Election Headquarters”.The news staff at the paper hung large whiteboards on the walls of the newspaper lobby. The results would then be written on the whiteboards for all to see. We would station one person at the courthouse who would call the paper with vote counts as they came in. We invited the candidates and the voting public to stop down to watch the returns. This was especially beneficial to me as most of the candidates were at the site and available for radio interviews. As the counts came in, I would report them over the radio. Reporters from the newspaper could interview the candidates on hand and I would interview them live over the radio.
This partnership between two Owatonna media went on for several years. As I remember, Jerry Ringhofer left the paper and pursued another venture, but his suggestion of our working together to cover election results was a huge success and one I’ll always remember.
Two popular holiday traditions
This time of year we will see many different holiday bazaars held in Owatonna. If you would like to have your holiday event publicized in my column, just email me at tmhale632@gmail.com. You can also call me at 451-1717. If I’m not home, leave a message and I will call you back. Remember, I will need your information at least a week before publication date.
This week I spotlight two popular upcoming holiday events:
Santa’s Cellar has been a holiday tradition since 1978. Every November, a dedicated group of crafters and artists come together to share their well-crafted handmade gifts, stocking stuffers, and holiday decorations and treats. This year, Santa’s Cellar will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Steele County Community Center on the fairgrounds.
Featured items are the always popular cookie sampler plates, pottery baskets, jewelry, candles, soap and skin care products, turned wood and wood crafts, photo art, doll clothes, quilted table runners, sewn and crocheted creations, custom mugs and tumblers, baked and sweet treats and so much more. You can get a sneak peek on the Facebook page: Santa’s Cellar Owatonna.
Participants in Santa’s Cellar this year are Pat Raetz, Mary Cronin, Jillian Proft, Audrey Halla, Heather Meyer, Cory Greenway, Cole Nyquist, Heidi Douglas, Mary Jo Pramann, Sarah Remiger, Trisha Wencl, Marysol Gonzales, Nancy Keller and Cathy Torrey.
The Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar will be held at St. John Lutheran Church on Friday, Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The following vendors will have goods on display: Sewing, New and Nearly New, Baked Goods, Gift Shop Outlet, Collective Goods, Stocking Stuffers and Sheets Galore. The hospital gift shop will be open the same hours as the bazaar both days.
A $5 gift card, to be used in the gift shop, will be given to the first 500 paying shoppers at the bazaar. Proceeds from the bazaar will be used to buy HALO Swaddle Sleep Sacks for the hospital’s birth center. About 500 are given out each year. One sleep sack is given to each newborn baby. Funds are also used to provide scholarships for those entering the medical field. (Steele County residents only)
Gifts to the School District
You should know who gives gifts to the Owatonna Public Schools. Following is the latest listing: $300 for OHS Homecoming Parade: Prairie Ridge Orthodontics, Urban Loft, Allina Health, and Midnight Sun Spas, $50 from Einhaus, Mattison, Carver & Haberman for OHS homecoming parade, $100 for OHS homecoming parade from Tim Holland DDS. $28.19 from Owatonna Quarterback Club to OHS for helmet pump, $200 from Costco Warehouse to Roosevelt for supplies for hands-on learning labs or Intro to Healthcare, Adult Education, $2,174.37 from Washington PTO to Washington Elementary for Scholastic News magazines, $2,750 from Owatonna Swimming Association to OHS for OMS pool fans and installation.
SCHS annual meeting
The Steele County Historical Society annual meeting will be held beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 in the upper room of Torey’s Restaurant. Monday, November 14, is the deadline for dinner reservations at $25.00 per person for members and $30.00 for non-members.
Honoring Vets
Veteran’s Day is next Friday. Several eating establishments will be offering our Veterans special food offerings on that day.
There will be a flag raising ceremony at 11 a.m. on the courthouse grounds. Here are the special events for Veterans: The American Legion will offer a free lunch at noon. The Elks Club will offer a free hot meal starting at 5 p.m. Hy-Vee will offer free in-house breakfast for service members and spouses from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will also be 10% reduction throughout the store for the day Applebees will have a select free menu for all Veterans from 11 a.m. to midnight. You can also “Buy a Beer” for a Veteran.
Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast
Nov. 11 is also the deadline date to purchase tickets for the upcoming Exchange Club sponsored Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast to be held at the Owatonna Country Club on Thursday, Nov. 17. Purchase tickets at Insty Prints, Kottke Jewelers and at the City Administration Building.
Legion Bean Bag tournament
The Sons of the American Legion is holding the first annual Bean Bag Tournament at the Legion Post on W. Broadway on Nov. 26. Double elimination. Register by Nov. 19 at the Legion Club. Questions: Wes at 456- 4280 or JP at 456-4086.
Notes
You are invited to a concert by the men’s quartet “Higher Call” from the Twin Cities at Christ Community Covenant Church on 18th Street tomorrow, Sunday, at 6 p.m. Admission is free with a free-will offering. This is the church’s Harvest Festival Celebration concert.
The fun isn’t there anymore
Many of you ask me since Mary’s death, “How are you doing?” I usually respond with “OK. I have my good days and bad days.” It’s been just a bit over six months since Mary’s rather sudden passing. Frankly, most of my days without Mary are bad days. Life isn’t fun anymore. When I wake up in the morning or sit in my den in the evening, the loneliness overwhelms me. She isn’t at home to greet me when I walk through the front door. There’s no one to talk to about the day’s activities. When I go out with the couples group that Mary and I joined, I’m alone. They have been gracious to accept me, but it just isn’t the same. My life isn’t the same. The front passenger seat in my car is empty. I have been attending grief support groups at Trinity Lutheran and Hospice which have been somewhat helpful, but I can never overcome the feeling of being totally alone without the one I loved for 62 years. I know that many of you readers have gone or are going through the same thing. There are those that tell me that time heals. In my case, I don’t know if it will ever heal. The fun in my life has disappeared. It isn’t there! Tears are now making my computer screen blurry. I thank all of you who have spoken to me with special words of comfort. What I need now is my Mary.
Joke of the week
A fellow decided to replace his blue foreign car with a new model. He said, “Any car just won’t do. My new one must be a Volvo, like my old one, and it must be the same color”. So the man set about searching for a car the same make and color he had for so long. He visited all the Volvo dealers in the city, then the county, then the state. At last, one salesman called him to say that a dealer in another state had just the shade of blue he’d been looking for and the car was being shipped immediately. “One thing, though,” the salesman went on. “Why have you gone to so much trouble to find this shade of blue?” “Don’t you know?” the man replied. “There’s something about an Aqua Volvo man!”