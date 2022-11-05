Cookies

In this file photo, Judy Andrews showcases the Santa’s Cellar cookie platter, one of the most popular items. (File photo/southernminn.com)

 By AL STRAIN astrain@owatonna.com

Election Day is this next Tuesday. The election reminds me of the days that I, representing KRFO Radio and the Daily People’s Press covered election results individually. We both hung out at the County Auditor’s office all evening until the late, or early morning hours to get the final results. This was in the late ‘60s. Tabulating the votes from all of the city and county precincts took forever. Voting machines broke down, causing some precincts to bring in their counts in the early morning hours.

Todd Hale can be reached at tmhale632@gmail.com or write him at 632 14th St. S.E. Phone contact is 507-456-7304.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments