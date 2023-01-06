George A Klemmer and Son

The date is Aug. 26, 1989. An auction of memorabilia from George A. Klemmer and Son takes place as a worker from Jensen Auctioneering called for bids on a nut. (File photo/southernminn.com)

The date was August 26, 1989. After decades of serving Steele County residents, the George A Klemmer and Son business, located at Cedar and Pearl, disappeared to the accelerated chant of an auctioneer. Each time I drive by the location of my father-in-law’s machine shop, I think of the hundreds of farmers and city-folk the company served.

Todd Hale can be reached at tmhale632@gmail.com or write him at 632 14th St. S.E. Phone contact is 507-456-7304.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments