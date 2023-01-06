The date was August 26, 1989. After decades of serving Steele County residents, the George A Klemmer and Son business, located at Cedar and Pearl, disappeared to the accelerated chant of an auctioneer. Each time I drive by the location of my father-in-law’s machine shop, I think of the hundreds of farmers and city-folk the company served.
At the time of the auction, one of the business partners, Bill Klemmer, had passed away. The other two partners, brothers Ralph and Irving Nass, decided to sell off their Pearl Street shop after more than 50 years in the business. Ralph Nass said he planned to remain in the business with Bill, but after the death of Bill, he agreed that he and his brother should go out of business.
The auction drew more than 160 bidders, some faithful rural customers, antique dealers, machinists and collectors. One commented, “We did business with them as long as I can remember.” “We never threw anything away,” said Irving Nass., gesturing to the tools and equipment filling half a dozen trailers outside the shop on Pearl Street.
There were antique tools and wall posters and parts catalogues dating back to 1855. There was threshing equipment, old milk cans, a mulling machine, a metal lathe, and a 1943 Millard’s farm equipment directory. Other rarities included clocks, a flag, and various items bearing the Oliver company name. Klemmers linked themselves with the Oliver company, selling tractors and other farm equipment. Irving handled the parts department and Ralph did the welding from his area in the far corner of the shop. Ralph noted that when he began working, he was one of only three welders in the county.
A frequent project
A frequent project for many years was cutting the steel wheels of wagons and tractors and replacing them with rubber tires. Ralph said he designed the wheel modifier machine. One of the most memorable jobs for Ralph came about when doctors at the Owatonna Hospital were operating on a little girl with the use of an X-ray machine. When the machine broke during the surgery, it was rushed to the shop where Ralph was asked to weld it. He dropped the project he was working on, and immediately repaired the machine. They were able to keep the little girl under ether and she survived.
Adapting to changing times
Through the years the partners had to alter the business to fit the times. The business grew out of a bicycle shop run by George Klemmer and his brother. Over the years, Klemmer’s sold Kaiser-Frazer automobiles. The machine shop had expanded to become a farm implement dealership that also sold welding supplies and gases. When they quit selling farm machinery, the men rented out the front part of the building that had been their display floor.
Bill Klemmer and his family lived in the apartment above the business. After coming to Owatonna, I married Bill’s daughter, Mary. The showroom still existed which usually featured a brand-new Oliver tractor on display.
My son Steve Hale loved to play on the tractors in the showroom. He’ll never forget the day when he pushed the starter on one of the tractors and the motor roared to life! That sent everyone scrambling! When I came to town, Klemmer’s was still selling farm implements. The shop, located on Pearl Street, was still serving farmers with their Oliver tractors. After the implement shop closed, Bill’s machine shop remained. He did lots of work for the canning company. I can still see the long leather belts at the ceiling that ran his lathes and smell the cutting oil as I walked through the door. Bill’s work took a lot of time, much more than lathes of today. But he had his loyal customers right until he died. When fair time rolled around, the taffy man, Bill Burke, would show up a week before the fair so Bill could make him parts for his taffy machine. Bill was often behind the lathe late into the night in order to get the parts done before the fair opened.
It should be mentioned that after George Klemmer died. Bill’s mother, Philippine, became a fourth partner in the business. She remained so until she died.
Information for this story came from a story in the Owatonna People’s Press, written by Kelly Pearson the day after the auction.
These teens were ‘Hopeless’
Back in the days when there were quite a number of old-time bands playing all around the county, preference of most of those attending dances, whether in a ballroom or in an actual barn, was old-time music. Friday and Saturday nights there was always a dance being held somewhere in Steele County. It was entertainment in those days.
The playing of old-time music even attracted a group of teenagers from Steele County. This group formed their own band, which eventually managed by Ted and Edna Hill. The kids came up with a name for the group which was the “Hopeless Teenagers”. The years the band played were from 1969 to 1975. The teen-age brass band, which played nothing but old-time music was born due to the desire of Henry Spatenka, who was a member of the Local 490 band. Henry wanted in the worst way to have his grandson play in a band. When I interviewed Edna Hill she told me, “Henry’s grandson and our son, Ken, were just nine months apart in age. Ken was the only one of our five children who expressed an interest in playing. So, he and Henry’s grandson joined with Ed and Frank Klecker, who played with the Klecker Band. Somehow the word got around to other teens who were interested in joining the group. That’s how the band began. After enough kids got involved, the adults bowed out and let them form their own group.
Ted and Edna Hill took it upon themselves to act as organizers for the newly formed teen band. The band became known around Steele County and was asked to play at various functions. The Hills provided transportation for the band members in their two station wagons, taking them to functions where they were invited and to rehearsals on Saturday nights. Edna told me, “Both Ted and I had regular routes where we picked up band members and their instruments. My route went all the way to Medford as several Medford kids expressed an interest in playing”.
The band practiced at the old McKinley school which was located on Mill Street and also at the Crane Creek School and the Clinton Falls town hall. The band members really loved being together which was evident when they gave up their Saturday nights to rehearse.
The name “Hopeless Teenagers” was suggested by one of the band members and it immediately earned a unanimous vote from the other band members.
Most of the band’s engagements took place on Sunday afternoons. Edna aid “We’d play at nursing homes, for anniversaries and once we even played for the Minneapolis Salvation Army. We were also the official band at the dedication of the new Clinton Falls bridge. We got to be pretty well known and even got playing engagements in Waseca, Dodge Center and Blooming Prairie. I remember hiring the band a couple of times to play at our KRFO tent at the Steele County Free Fair. I can remember seeing Ted Hill standing in the audience monitoring the sound. Edna was the only adult in the group, playing the bass drum.
The music used by the band was furnished in part by Henry Spatenka. Ted and Edna added to the collection by traveling to a store in the Twin Cities where the Local 490 band had gotten their music.
Band members
You’ll probably remember some of the kids in the band. It would be interesting to know where they have ended up with their life. From Owatonna there was Dean and Doris Carlson, Todd Rypka, Richard and Mark Kubat, Kevin Christy (Henry Spatenka’s grandson), Ken Hill, Nancy Phelps and Phil Parker. From Medford there was Monica and Bob Pete, Linda Skogen, Brian Kanne, Sharon Weisjohn and Bob Liverseed. Ken Hill was the leader of the band and Brian Kanne took over when Hill went into the Army.
A good thing comes to an end
The band’s end came when Ted’s health began to fail. Edna told me, “He loved old time music and he loved seeing young kids playing it.” Ted passed away in March, 1978. The Hopeless Teenagers were a group of youngsters who loved old-time music and loved playing it. It probably will never happen again. But, it takes its spot in our music history thanks to Henry Spatenka and Ted and Edna Hill.
Community Bank celebrates 20 years in business
Community Bank Owatonna celebrates its 20th year in business next Friday, January 13. The business was housed in a trailer on Bridge Street until the official opening of its banking facility on July 7, 20032. The original Board of Directors consisted of Gene Michaelson, Thomas Effertz, Paul Arnfelt, Dale Bowers, Bert Barrington, Jack McCarthy, Marlyn Zacharias, David ‘Ole’ Olson and Steve Grams. The bank continues to grow and prosper reaching $80 million in assets in 2022. David ‘Ole’ Olson recently announced his retirement as Board Chair. Kent Kienholz is now Chairman of the Board. Other current Board members include Cory Michaelson, Gregg Draeger, David Otterson, and Bob Heers, along with Bowers, and David Olson Jr. taking over his father’s place. Community Bank is Owatonna’s only locally owned community bank.
Joke of the week
