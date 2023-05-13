I have entered another stage of my life. They just keep coming as one gets older. Thanks to the insistence of my kids, I am now carrying a Lifeline Alert System around my neck. It’s something else I have to remember as the years are tacked on.
My kid’s insistence that I subscribe to Lifeline came as the result of an incident that happened in my own garage a couple of weeks ago. It was mid-afternoon and I wanted to slip into Mary’s car to take care of a matter. I had pulled my car fairly close to hers so I had to squeeze myself into the rear door of Mary’s car. Lo and behold, I became STUCK between the front and rear seat and couldn’t make my way out of the car. I worked at freeing myself for about 30 minutes, finally realizing that I was stuck on the floor of the car between the front and rear seat.
Luckily, I had my cell phone in my pocket and called my son who was headed to Blooming Prairie to drive a bus route. He immediately called my daughter-in-law, Julie, at work and explained to her my plight. Julie rushed over to my house and found me in my precarious position. All she had to do was move my car backwards so I could open the door of Mary’s car with enough room to allow me to exit the car.
The scary part was that if I hadn’t had my cell phone with me, I could have laid in that position for hours without anyone finding me. No one was scheduled to come to the house that afternoon. I would have been stuck for the afternoon and evening. I try to remember to carry my cell phone at all times, but I have been known to leave it in the house when I went into the garage.
I was lucky…things fell into place and help came. If I had the Lifeline around my neck, I could have called for help. So, I agreed with the kids, I needed to subscribe to the Lifeline as a lifesaving backup. It was a good lesson to me and the kids have told me they are resting much easier knowing that I always have a way to contact emergency services when needed.
Master Gardener plant sale coming
Lorrie Rugg of the Steele County Master Gardeners reminds you that the annual plant sale will be held next weekend. The sale will take place at the Steele County Community Center on the fairgrounds on Friday, May 19, from 3-7 and Saturday, May 20, from 8 until sold out.
Speaking of Lorrie Rugg, she has been chosen as a 2023 recipient of the annual ‘Who’s Who in Clovia’ at its annual meeting in Manhattan, Kansas on April 25. The award recognizes Clovia Collegiate and alumnae members who are good students, who are outstanding leaders in their local chapter and who are involved in campus, community and professional organizations. Laurie is an alumni member of the Beta Chapter of Clovia at the University of Minnesota, St. Paul. She has demonstrated her leadership through her many years of volunteering as a judge and trainer, her work as a Master Gardener Program Coordinator and her continued community involvement.
Dairy royalty
Two princesses and an ambassador will represent Steele County dairy this year. Afton Nelson and Samantha Fredin were crowned this year’s dairy princesses at the recent annual dairy banquet. Anton Schroeder was named the ambassador. Nelson is a freshman at South Dakota State majoring in dairy production. She is the daughter of Tim Nelson of Owatonna and Stacy Nelson of Glencoe. Fredin is currently finishing her junior year. She is graduating with degrees in dairy science and genetics and will continue with a doctoral degree. She is the daughter Julie Evers and Scott Fredin of Owatonna. Schroeder is finishing his senior year at Owatonna High School. He is the son of Wade and Mary Schroeder. After graduation, Anton plans to attend the University of Wisconsin, River Falls where he wishes to focus on environmental engineering
Other awards
There were several other awards given by the Steele County ADA. Costas Candies of Owatonna and Ron Boreen, who operated the Surge Dairy Farm Supply received the Milk Pitcher awards, Bob and Linda Noble of Medford received the Pull Together Award. Linda is supervisor of the Steele County Dairy Industry Malt Stand. Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to Abby Mundt and Cindy Finch.
Breakfast on the Farm will be held on Saturday, June 10, at the Scott Kasper farm located east of Medford.
The Vigilantes of 13th St.
I’ve written before about our close neighborhood on 13th St. N.E. We were residents all about the same age, raising small kids. We were all the first residents to reside on that street. We had taco parties, hamburger fries,…many of these gatherings were arranged on short notice. Everyone would chip in and bring something to share with the others and presto, we had a party. When something else came up on a Saturday night, I would always check on the neighborhood plans before committing to go somewhere else.
I gave the neighborhood a lot of publicity on the radio and we formed a Jarts team made up of what we called the 13th St. Vigilantes. Remember Jarts? They were pointed like an arrow and had fins at the other end. The object was to toss the Jart into a plastic circle that came with the game. I think the game was outlawed and taken out of stores because of the danger of tossing the Jart toward other team members. Anyway, due to my jargon on the radio we took challenges from other teams in town. We had well-publicized matches that attracted many onlookers from all parts of town. We played our games on the McKinley School grounds. We went undefeated for quite some time and we got extra brave and formed a volleyball team. We thought we were the best. We had the height of Pete Connor on our team which we felt gave us an advantage. That is until we accepted a crack Federated volleyball team that quickly put us in our place! They literally washed us off the court! That brought about an end to the 13th St. Vigilante teams, but we had some great times together.
Families
You’ll recognize some of the names of the 13th St. Vigilantes. Most have moved away or passed away but there is still a handful of original residents of 13th St. including Dick and Mary Wirt, and Pete and Sheila Connor. Other families included Arnie and Patty Carver, Alvin and Pat Schroeder, Dave and Dorothy Briggs, Don and Lorraine Thiede, the Ken Corys, Frank and Rose Prokopec, Bud and Karen Miller, Virgil and Arlys Schroeder, The Paul Heidebrect’s, Todd and Mary Hale, and Roy and Jean Erickson. Roy was the one who built all of the houses on 13th St. N.E.
Neighborhood jokes
We loved playing jokes on each other. Pete Connor was doing some moonlighting one summer by polishing cars. He had one of Bill Regan’s hearses in his garage for a wax job. We opened the back of the hearse, drove the vehicle in his garage and then put two boots, toes up, in the rear so it was visible to passing traffic. There were lots of double takes by motorists driving by.
Another time, Bud Miller was cleaning out his garage. He emptied all of its contents onto his front lawn. He did that on a Friday night, so we painted a “Rummage Sale” sign and set it right in the middle of his belongings. Right away the next morning Miller found people looking over all his items that were going to be returned to his garage. We all stood in our houses and watched Miller explain the prank to visitors.
The Hale family was victim of one of Don Thiede’s pranks. We had a huge rabbit in a cage in our back yard. One morning I came out to the cage and found our rabbit gone and in her place were two strange rabbits. Our entire family was beside itself! But after some detective work, I finally found our rabbit in the hands of our neighbor to the west, Don Thiede. It was a “gotcha” move on Hale from Thiede.
Mother’s Day
Mother’s Day is tomorrow. My mother, Coral Hale, was a twin. Her sister’s name was Carol Hanes. My Mom was left alone when my Dad passed away at just 61 years old of a major heart attack. She lived just two years beyond his death. I know exactly what she went through. She could never accept living alone. She died of an aneurism at 63 while riding in a car with friends who rushed her to a hospital, but it was too late.
My mother raised me, my brother and sister to adulthood and was proud of all of us and the lifetime goals we obtained. I will always remember the tears that flowed from her eyes when I left home on a Sunday in June and headed to Owatonna for my first job.
This gives me a chance to with all the mothers reading this a Happy Mother’s Day!
Joke of the week
When our lawn mower broke and wouldn’t run, my wife kept hinting to me that I should get it fixed. Somehow, I always had something else to do, clean the shed, the boat, making beer. Always something more important to me.”
When I arrived home one day, I found my wife seated in tall grass, busily snipping away with a tiny pair of sewing scissors. I watched silently for a short time and then went into the house. I was gone only a minute, and when I came out again I handed her a toothbrush. I said, “When you finish cutting the grass, you might as well sweep the driveway. Doctors say I will walk again, but I will always have a limp.”
Finally, Chic Racek celebrated his 98th birthday May 11. Cards can be sent to 1604 Cedar Ave., Owatonna.