I have entered another stage of my life. They just keep coming as one gets older. Thanks to the insistence of my kids, I am now carrying a Lifeline Alert System around my neck. It’s something else I have to remember as the years are tacked on.

Todd Hale can be reached at tmhale632@gmail.com or write him at 632 14th St. S.E. Phone contact is 507-456-7304.

