“My dear honbun (Remember when I used to call you that?),
We are just three days away from the one year anniversary of your leaving me. It was on the night of April 11, 2022 when I was called from Hospice to telling me that you had passed away. It was a total surprise. I had left you in the care of Hospice earlier that evening to go home for a few hours before returning to be with you. I had the false hope that you would get better and we could bring you back home. I wish that you had been able to communicate that final day so we could talk about dying and what I would do if you passed away. I didn’t realize how sick you really were. As I look back on that day, I should have realized that very few return home after entering Hospice.
The past year has been tough on me. From time to time over the past year I had to again come to the realization that I am alone without you. I miss you so much. This business of going through the grief process has not been easy for me. Others reading this have gone through the long grief process. At times I lose my enthusiasm to do anything. I don’t want to get out of bed in the morning. I don’t want to see your empty chair in the den. I don’t want to be productive during the day. Just putting this column together sometimes is a major undertaking for me.
A year’s time since you left me has not healed me. Those that have experienced loss of a loved one have experienced the same thing. When will life get better honbun? I hate to admit it, but without you I don’t think its going to get much better. There are those that tell me to be patient, time will heal. That healing hasn’t begun for me. I am weeping as I write this letter. The loneliness is evident all through the house. As I sit alone in the den and look over to your empty chair the terrible hurt envelops me again. The tears come when I see your picture that greets me each time I come through the front door.
So, in this column I wish you a happy 63rd wedding anniversary hon bun. I look forward to the day when we will meet again”.
All my love, Todd.
Fair seeks Livestock Hall of Fame nominees
The Steele County Free Fair is receiving nominations from the public for this year’s Steele County Livestock Hall of Fame. There are two types of awards. First is the Hall of Fame membership. Nominees may be an individual or husband/wife team that meet the following criteria. Nominees are judged on their impact or influence upon the livestock industry, county, state and national, their livestock industry leadership and other relevant contributions with county being a priority.
The other type of award is the Hall of Fame Service Award. These nominees are individuals that grew up or live in Steele Cunty and went on to do outstanding work in the livestock industry outside of the county. State and national contributions are the priority for this award.
Nomination forms are available at the fair office or on the fair website at www.scff.org. Inductees into the Livestock Hall of Fame will be recognized on the first day of the fair, August 15, at 2 p.m. in the Livestock Show Arena.
I think we’ve finally solved the question of the vegetable/fruit markets that were located at the corner of Oak and Mill, where Jaguar is now located. I received an email from Kevin Anderson. He stated that his parents, Elmer and Mary Ann Anderson, ran the open-air market beginning in 1973. It was called the 6-K Fruit and Vegetable Market. Kevin wrote, “The Friendly Lunch was located next door to the market. As one of the six siblings, I would work at the market after school and during the summer it would be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. We sold black Diamond watermelons and they were ice cold. You could select your melon from a large cow trough that was cooled by a compressor. We would sell right around two tons of watermelons per week. My dad made trips to Oklahoma each week to pick up melons right from the field.”
There was another fruit/vegetable market prior to the Anderson’s. That was the Baumont Fruit Market which occupied that corner in the early fifties and sixties. I remember going there with Mary to pick up vegetables and fruit. I could not find out anything about the Beaumont’s or whether the business was bought by the Andersons. There was another open-air fruit and vegetable market called Prinzings. This was located about where the South Oak Kwik Trip is located now. Haven’t found out if there was a family named Prinzing who lived in town.
Severe weather and school buses
Parents, grandparents, day care providers will all be interested in this portion of my column. It has never happened that a tornado has developed at the time kids are on school buses on their way home, or to school. You should know what the school bus drivers of the Owatonna Bus Co. have been instructed in case this scenario would develop. Following is what school bus drivers have been instructed to do in the event of a tornado or severe damaging winds:
1. “If you are at school and you spot a funnel cloud or city sirens sound, your children should be escorted back into the school. BUSES WILL NOT RUN DURING TORNADO WARNINGS!” 2. If you are in the midst of running your route and city sirens sound, passengers on your bus should be taken to the nearest school and unloaded there. If there is no time to get children back to the school, have them exit your bus and move to the nearest ravine, ditch or low spot in the ground (but far enough from the bus so that the bus will not roll over on them.). Try and keep away from electrical lines overhead. Give the command, “ASSUME THE PROTECTIVE POSITION!” Students should drop onto their elbows and knees, cover the back of their heads and necks with their hands. If children have coats or jackets, these can be used for additional protection for heads and bodies. If you are driving or are in the country, and hear a tornado warning or spot a funnel and there is no time to move the children when you stop the bus, have your passengers assume the protective position, remaining in their seats below window level.
3. DO NOT TRY AND OUTRUN A TORNADO. DO NOT SEEK SHELTER IN WOODED AREAS. 4. After the tornado has passed, remain calm and keep passengers.
Again, there has never been an instance where a tornado has developed while buses are delivering students to school or home. Hopefully it will never happen. The most likely time for severe weather to hit Owatonna is in the afternoon about time schools dismiss.
Deadline for SCHS bus trip
Next Saturday, April 15, is the deadline date to reserve for the Steele County Historical Bus Trip on May 11. Participants will see St. Paul’s Minnesota History theater musical production of “The Defeat of Jesse James. The trip departs at 8 a.m. for the 10 a.m. show. All seats are in the balcony reached by a 13- step staircase. Following the production, the group will have lunch at Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant. After lunch, you will stop at the Northfield Historical Society to see the exhibit of the Defeat of Jesse James, recalling the events of 1876. Return will be at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Purse bingo for fireworks
The Early Edition Rotary Club is sponsoring a “Purse Bingo” next Friday, April 14 at the Eagles Club in Owatonna. All proceeds will go to the July 4 fireworks. The club is hoping to bring a $25,000 show to Owatonna. Donations to the fireworks can be sent to the Chamber of Commerce in Owatonna. Make checks out to the Chamber Foundation and label them “fireworks fund.”
Joke of the week
OK, I’ve included this one in my column before Easter in other years…here it is again : A man is driving along a highway and sees a rabbit jump out across the middle of the road. He swerves to avoid hitting it, but unfortunately the rabbit jumps right in front of the car. The driver, a sensitive man as well as an animal lover, pulls over and gets out to see what has become of the rabbit. Much to his dismay, the rabbit is the Easter Bunny, and he is DEAD! The driver feels so awful that he begins to cry. A beautiful blonde woman in a pink Cadillac driving down the highway, sees a man crying along side the road and pulls over. She steps out of the car and asks the man what’s wrong. “I feel terrible,” he explains. “I accidentally hit the Easter Bunny with my car and KILLED HIM. The blonde says, “Don’t worry. She runs to her car and pulls out a spray can. She walks over to the limp, dead Easter Bunny, bends down and sprays the contents on him. The Easter Bunny jumps up, waves its paw at the two of them and hops off down the road. Ten feet away, he stops, turns around, waves again, he hops down the road another 10 feet, turns and waves, hops another ten feet, turns and waves and repeats this again and again and again and again until he hops out of sight.
The man is astonished. He runs over to the woman and demands, “What is in that can? What did you spray on the Easter Bunny?” The woman turns the can around so that the man can read the label. It says, (are you ready for this?) (Are you sure?) (You know you’re gonna be sorry), (Last chance), (OK, here it is) It says, “Hair Spray restores life to dead hair, and adds permanent wave!