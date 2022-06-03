Twenty-one employees of the Owatonna School District are retiring after this school year ends. You should know who these loyal employees are and wish them a happy retirement.
Here is the list: Victor Stenzel (custodian at Roosevelt), Donald Kronebusch (head custodian at Washington), Michael Orlowski (custodian, maintenance district-wide), Norman Spindler (head custodian at Lincoln), Pang Sou Vang (custodian II at OHS-Roosevelt), Carol Belmore (school social worker at Middle School), William McClintock, (first grade teacher at Wilson), Kathleen Wolfe (secretary at Washington), Brenda Breyer (cook-Cashier at OHS), Barbara Jacobson (food and nutrition health services support tech, District Office), Donna Buttera (cook/cashier at Lincoln), Jean Wilson (special ed paraprofessional at Lincoln), Martha Bloomenrader (fifth grade teacher at Wilson), Sue Erickson (DAPE teacher, district-wide), Lori Huisenga (Second Grade Teacher at McKinley), Douglas Maine (math teacher at OHS), Scott Pierce (business ed teacher at Program Coordinator/MSU TOSA, District Wide), Marvin Tjaden (industrial tech teacher at OHS), Mark Lysne (assistant principal secretary at OHS).
Gifts to the school district
You should also know who gives gifts to the public schools. Here is the latest listing:
$35 from Music Boosters for orchestra equipment rent
330.75 from Owatonna Theater Booster Club for makeup for OHS drama “The Adams Family”
$45.36 from OHS Fastpitch for softballs
$190.80 from Owatonna Track Club to OHS for black half tights
$59.25 from Mckinley PTO for scholarships for third grade field trips
$500 in Walmart gift cards from Alliance for Greater Equity to Owatonna Middle School for LEAP celebration
$50 from OHS Gymnastics Boosters to OHS for a sting mat.
A huge THANK YOU!
I wish to give a personal THANK YOU for the hundreds of cards of sympathy and support and remembrance of my wife, Mary, who passed away on April 11. I had asked that memorials be sent to the Owatonna Foundation. The memorials totaled nearly $10,000! Tom Dufresne, President of the Owatonna Foundation said, “The number of memorials we received for Mary Hale is a testament to the love and respect our community has for Mary and Todd. We are honored that the Hale family directed memorials to the Owatonna Foundation.”
Angela Gonzales, Executive Coordinator wrote: “We received over 200 donations totaling nearly $10,000 in Mary’s honor. The Owatonna Foundation has seen nothing quite like this in our 64 years in the community. We are so thankful to Todd and his family for choosing us to receive these memorials in Mary’s honor and we will use these funds to promote Arts, Education, Recreation, and Community. Thank you to the many individuals and businesses that donated in memory of such an amazing woman.” Again, I say, THANK YOU to you all.
Central Park fountain refresh
You will soon see work being done on the Central Park fountain. A contractor will sandblast, prime and paint the historic fountain. Work was done in 2021 which included reinforcing its foundation, aligning the bowl, repairing the spray ring, refurbishing the centerpiece, installing a handicap-accessible drinking fountain with a doggy drinker near the fountain and painting. Shortly after the fresh paint was applied, there was an issue with it not adhering to the surface as expected. The work being planned this month will correct this issue.
Breakfast on the Farm
June is celebrated as Dairy Month. The Steele County American Dairy Association invites you to “Breakfast on the Farm” next Saturday, June 11. The location is the Schmitty Holsteins Farm. Your hosts will be the Jon and Kim Schmidt family. Cost for breakfast is $5 per person, five years and under eat free. You are invited to tour the barns, take a picture with a calf, go to the Petting Zoo and there will be horse and wagon rides. All of the Steele County Dairy Princesses will be there to meet and greet you. There will be free bus transportation from the fairgrounds to the farm from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Handicap parking only at the farm.
Distinguished Young Woman is back
The Distinguished Young Woman program of Owatonna/Medford, Steele County (formerly Junior Miss Scholarship Program) is seeking ALL Steele County high school women from the incoming Senior Class of 2023 to participate in the not-for-profit scholarship program. There will be thousands of dollars in cash scholarships and opportunities for four-year free rides from nationally sponsored colleges. To apply, go to: https://distinguishedyw.org/participate or contact Minnesota State Chair Mrs. Charlene McInroy at minnesota@distinguishedyw.org.
Remembering early Memorial Days
This past Memorial Day brought to my mind the early days of the Memorial Day program that were held outside, first at Central Park in the bandshell and later on the courthouse steps. When I came to town the soloist that sang ‘God Bless America’ was Henry Brown who was a state school alumnus. Henry was a member of the First Baptist Church Choir and for years was the only black man to live in Owatonna. He was a tradition. Later the program was moved to the courthouse steps. The exercises were held no matter what the weather. I can remember the Gold Star Mothers wrapped in blankets to keep warm. At one time I remember there were snowflakes in the air! In wet weather, the program was held at the VFW Club. The decision was finally made to hold the program at the Four Seasons Arena which was a good one.
A peaceful place
Since Mary’s passing, I pay frequent visits to her gravesite in Forest Hills Cemetery. During this past Memorial Day, I found peace and closeness to Mary and to other friends who are buried or will be buried near her such as Bev Bloomenrader, Clair and Shirley Peterson, Shirley Hill, the Wayne Eberts and many other friends who are or were part of my life in Owatonna.
Computer glitch
Apologies to Jerry and Janet Besser whose Tone Music store was not mentioned due to a computer glitch in last week’s column as one of the Owatonna Music Hall of Fame award winners. The Bessers bought the store from Jim Thon and have continued the rich tradition of an Owatonna music store.
Central Park concert
The featured band this Thursday in Central Park is Ditch Creek Dixies, sponsored by Wenger Corp. 7 p.m.
The week’s joke
• We went to breakfast at a restaurant where the ‘seniors’ special was two eggs, bacon and hash browns, and toast for $1.99. “Sounds good,” my wife said, “but I don’t want the eggs.”
“Then I’ll have to charge you two dollars and forty-nine cents because you’re ordering a la carte,” the waitress said.
“My wife asked incredulously, “You mean I’d have to pay for not taking the eggs? I’ll take the special.”
Waitress: “How do you want your eggs?”
Wife: “Raw and in the shell.” She took the two eggs home!
• I was drinking a Margarita when a waitress screamed, “Does anyone know CPR?” I yelled, “I know the entire alphabet.” We all laughed and laughed …well, except one guy.