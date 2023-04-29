The Music Hall of Fame Committee has announced the 2023 Inductees into the Owatonna Music Hall of Fame.
Inductees include Berlyn Staska, from the OHS Class of 1946. Berlyn has played in many bands over his many years of making music. In 1977 he was one of the founders of the Owatonna Community Band. He has performed over 2500 “Taps” at military funerals, and other events that require Taps or Call to Colors. Berlyn retired from the Honoh Guard and the Owatonna Community Band at age 94.
The second inductee is Dr. Trent Jacobs, from the OHS Class of 1999. He has served on the music faculty at the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, as the bassoon instructor and lecturer of music theory and aural skills since 2015. He performs as principal bassoon in the Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra and plays contrabassoon with the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra. He designed and manufactures the “Little Jake” pickup that amplifies the bassoon. He holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree and Master of Music degree from the University of Illinois and a Bachelor of Music degree from Lawrence University. During his high school years, Jacob participated in every musical ensemble and was awarded with the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award, the Outstanding Senior Musician and Outstanding Junior Musician awards.
The third inductee is Gloria Coulter, retired elementary music teacher. Gloria taught music in Owatonna for 25 years. She graduated from Northern State College in Aberdeen, SD with a degree in music with piano as her performing medium. She learned the Kodaly Method of teaching which is used currently in Owatonna Schools.
These three will be inducted at the Pops Concert on May 16. The Meet & Greet is 4:30 to 6:30 in the high school commons.
The old guard
I call them, “The Old Guard”. I’m referring to the cops of yesteryear in Owatonna. Now days when one passes a police squad car there is no acknowledgement from the police officer. Even a wave from a passing motorist doesn’t result in any reaction. That brought to mind my memories of the Owatonna cops of yesteryear. There were some great personalities on the police force, many of them who resided in Owatonna long before they became cops.
Tom Deml was an officer that came to mind. Tom was a quiet guy and lost a valiant fight to cancer. I was shocked and surprised when I came home from a fishing trip and learned of his death. I had seen him on the street no less than a month before his death and he confidently told me he was winning his fight with cancer. When Tom landed his job as a police officer it was only the result of filling out an application. There was no special college training in law enforcement required , as it is today. Your knowledge of the city and a desire for the job was enough to qualify you.
Other cop personalities
I remember more than a handful of police officers that served the city. Bill Zupke was seldom seen in a squad car. In fact, most of the time he stationed himself at the corner of Cedar and Pearl and watched the traffic go by. Bill was a big man and he handled any problem that arose downtown. Zupke was a great fan of the “Mystery Man” show on KRFO. He was incensed with finding out who the new Mystery Man was and every time he walked by the radio station, which was located downtown, he would walk into my office and give me a name who he thought was the Mystery Man.
Rollie Sweet was another cop I fondly remember. The Sweet family was a long-time resident of Owatonna and his two sons now run the Sweet Towing and Repair. Rollie wasn’t a very fast officer, however one of his fellow officers said, “He may be slow walking, but you should see him chasing someone over a fence….he never lost a step!”
There are other Owatonna cops that I enjoyed working with. Many of them have passed away but a couple of them still reside in Owatonna, namely Dale McGuire and Dick Jarvi. I rarely see them, but I enjoyed working with them when I was covering news for KRFO. There were others that I remember including Dick Marshall and Norm Piepho who regularly sat at the desk at police headquarters. There was Bill Sorenson, and John Kristofferson who lived into his 90’s after retirement. I remember John being nose to nose with a felon and he never gave an inch! I remember Deanne Von Wald who was the first female police officer to be hired in Owatonna. Today there are a number female officers on the police roster. Compared to yesteryear, the training that officers must undergo to be successful in landing a job in law enforcement far exceeds that of yesteryear.
Of course, I can’t conclude this column without remembering my all-time favorite cop, “Mickey” Iverson. In the days of parking meters downtown, it’s was Mickey’s job to service the meters and collect the money from them. He had a kind word to everyone who passed by, and was a friend to everyone. His trademark was his three wheeled Harley Davidson motorcycle which he slowly drove around town as he did his meter duties. Mickey’s son, John, who lives in Medford, gave me one of Mickey’s uniform buttons and a uniform arm patch, which I cherish to this day. Mickey died on the job when he suffered a heart attack. Mickey and his family owned a cottage on Cedar Lake close to my father-in-law’s.
It’s fun to go back and remember the cops that served our community. Most of them were quite a bit older than the force of today.
New girls head basketball coach at OHS
The Owatonna High School Athletic Department has announced that Pat Webb has been named new Varsity Head Coach for the Girls Basketball Program at OHS. Coach Webb is familiar to many in Owatonna as he has been a PE teacher and coach in the Boys Basketball Program for the past nine years. He teaches Physical Education at the Owatonna Middle School.
The house under the tent
I was driving by our former house on 13th Street N.E. and thought about how this house and several others along the north side of the road were built under the big top! Our house was one of those, built in 1964. It was the brainstorm of John Sahf and Roy Erickson, who at the time, built homes under the business name of Sahf and Erickson.
Roy told me, “It was darn cold building houses in the middle of winter. We got the idea that we could build a frame big enough to support a tent that would cover the entire house. We bought enough tarp from Mankato Tent and Awning. We put the entire structure on skids so we could move it to the next lot after we were finished with enough exterior of the house next door to allow us to work inside.”
John Sahf and Roy Erickson didn’t read about the tent in any magazine. It was entirely their own plan. Roy told me, “It really worked well until one day when 50 mph winds blew into Owatonna. I knew we were in trouble when the tent started lifting. I stood on one end and it pulled me six feet off the ground! I knew then it was time to let it go, and go it did! The tent went down and that was the end of it.
Our first house
That house on 13th street was the first for the Hale family. We moved into the house when the yard was still mud, there was no street, and the carpet was still not laid in the living room. We put scatter rugs on the plywood floor and parked our car in the McKinley School parking lot which abutted our property. We walked over boards in the back yard to get to the house.
I remember what a chore it was to scrape up the $750 down payment. And how about those $110 a month payments which included principal, interest and taxes? Never again!
Remembering Virginia
Little was said about the passing of Virginia Stirens a little over a week ago. Virgiinia specified she wanted no funeral, and burial will be out-of-state. Virginia was the originator and organizer of the Community Holiday Dinners and she prided herself on the number of folks who enjoyed that activity. She had a heart of gold and she loved the people of Owatonna. So, let me take a moment to thank Virginia for the many years she spent in making holidays brighter for those alone on Thanksgiving and Christmas. She wanted no hoopla about her efforts by the citizens of Owatonna, but thanks to Virginia Stirens, many folks enjoyed a special holiday.
AAUW to meet
The Owatonna Branch of American Association of University Women will meet this Tuesday, May 2 at 6:30 at Trinity Lutheran Church. A panel on Teen Mental Health Crisis and the Youth Oriented Leadership organization which is a newly developed student-led organization addressing mental health and vaping crisis affecting teens in our community. Kate Swanson will offer insight into the cycle of anxiety and depression.
Joke of the week
Sally was driving home from a business trip in Arizona when she saw an elderly Navajo woman walking on the roadside. She stopped and asked the Navajo woman if she would like a ride. With a silent nod, the woman got into the car. Resuming the journey, Sally tried in vain to make a bit of small talk. The old woman just sat silently until she noticed a brown bag on the seat. “What in bag?” asked the old woman. Sally said, “It’s a bottle of wine. I got it for my husband.” The Navajo woman was silent for a moment or two and finally said, “Good trade.”