Calling all talented Kids who love cookin'!

On Friday June 3 at Smokin' in Steele we still have spots open in both 7-10 year old and 11 to 15 year old categories.

No fee to enter. We provide the grills (that you can keep!), the charcoal, the meat, and mentors!

Visit our website for all rules and registration form on the Smokin' in Steele website.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments