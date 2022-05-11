There are still open spots for Smokin' in Steele Kids Q May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 Updated 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Calling all talented Kids who love cookin'!On Friday June 3 at Smokin' in Steele we still have spots open in both 7-10 year old and 11 to 15 year old categories.No fee to enter. We provide the grills (that you can keep!), the charcoal, the meat, and mentors!Visit our website for all rules and registration form on the Smokin' in Steele website. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Website Steele Kids Q Internet Spot Mentor Grill Meat Category Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now 3 charged after large drug discovery near Hope Engage Owatonna seeks community input for new restaurant Unique business joins Owatonna Chamber of Commerce City approves $55M wastewater expansion project Man charged in two separate cases for drugs, sharing explicit photos Upcoming Events May 11 Flu & COVID vaccine clinic Wed, May 11, 2022 May 11 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, May 11, 2022 May 12 Friends of the Blooming Prairie Branch Library book sale Thu, May 12, 2022 May 12 Izaak Walton League meeting Thu, May 12, 2022 May 12 Heritage Quilt Guild Thu, May 12, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web CMT to Broadcast Live Naomi Judd Memorial Service Ariel Winter: I did myself a service by leaving Los Angeles Minnie Driver claims 'pig' Harvey Weinstein tried to fire her from Good Will Hunting Molly Moorish confirms she's dating footballer Nathaniel Phillips