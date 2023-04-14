...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN SOUTHERN/EASTERN
MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON...
Temperatures warming into the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday
afternoon will combine with dew points in the 40s to produce
relative humidity values in the 20s. Sustained winds of 10-15mph
and gusts to 20-25mph will combine with the lower humidity to
result in elevated fire weather conditions. The overall risk is
slightly lower compared to Thursday, but will still allow fires
that develop to spread quickly as the conditions persist until
precipitation arrives later in the day.
The beautiful handcrafted LFL donated to my hometown of Vesta in 2012 by Todd Bol. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo July 2012)
The team that worked to bring a Little Free Library to Vesta includes Dorothy Marquardt, left, and Karen Lemcke, representing the sponsoring Vesta Commercial Club, LFL co-founder Todd Bol and me (holding a copy of a poetry anthology I donated). (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo July 2012)
Ten years ago, Todd Bol, co-founder of the Little Free Library, drove three hours from Hudson, Wisconsin, with his wife, Susan, to deliver and install a LFL in my hometown. That act of kindness fulfilled my life-long dream of a library in Vesta, a small farming community on the southwestern Minnesota prairie. Growing up on a farm a mile from town, I longed for a library. So when Todd offered to make that dream come true, I felt overjoyed.
On a July afternoon in 2012, the Bols, a local newspaper reporter, two community leaders and I gathered outside the Vesta Cafe for the library planting. Todd and I then shelved the books we brought. From there the project grew with the cafe operators adding shelving inside for more books, and magazines. A librarian from nearby Wabasso contributed eight bags of books. And I brought more whenever I visited my mom. Community members embraced the LFL. Today the library has expanded into the City Hall/Community Center with a library based there. That’s inside the former Vesta Elementary School where all those years ago I learned to love books from teachers who read The Little House and other chapter books aloud each day after lunch. That compensated for the lack of an in-school library.
At the time of his donation to Vesta, Todd called this the first in his Small Towns Minnesota LFL Movement. He aimed to get LFLs into rural communities without libraries. He died in 2018 from pancreatic cancer. But his mission continues today through the LFL’s Impact Library Program designed to reach underserved urban, suburban, rural and indigenous communities without, or with limited access to, books.
Thus far, the St. Paul-based nonprofit has donated more than 1,500 LFLs filled with books via the Impact Library Program. That includes 14 in Minnesota. One went to the small town of Goodridge in northwestern Minnesota near the Canadian border. The closest library is 20 miles away. I can relate to that geographical distance given I also lived 20 miles from a library as a child.
But even in big cities, there's a need for LFLs. During National Reading Month in March, one was placed inside the governor's office at the Minnesota State Capitol in celebration of books and accessibility to books.
Today I live several blocks from the public library in Faribault, a city of nearly 25,000 about 120 miles from my hometown. I’ve spotted many LFLs in Faribault neighborhoods. And I’ve also seen many others in Minnesota and beyond, most placed and maintained by individuals or organizations. I have easy access to books.
Yet, even with a public library nearby, a library may not be accessible to all. For example, in Le Center, a small town in Le Sueur County, a LFL was still needed, according to Christine. She applied for a free LFL and got one. In her application to the Impact Library Program, Christine noted the many low income families (including migrants) who live in this rural community and who have limited access to books. Now they have one more book source in a LFL. Also in southern Minnesota, the cities of Austin and Winona (both with public libraries), have LFLs as part of the Impact Library Program.
When I think back to the July day Todd Bol arrived in my hometown 10 years ago with a LFL and books donated by participating publishers, I feel such gratitude. He told me at the time how much he loved books. And he showed that by bringing a little library to a town without a library. From there, the library in Vesta became so much more than little. It became big. Bigger than I ever dreamed.
Books opened, still open, the world for me. They took, still take, me on adventures to places I will never visit, experiences I will never experience. Books grew, still grow, my love of words. And that love of words evolved into a love of writing. That’s powerful.
FYI: If you’re in need of a LFL in your community or neighborhood, apply to the Impact Library Program. There are requirements such as maintaining and stocking the LFL, hosting a community event and more.
Audrey Kletscher Helbling creates with her Canon camera and words from her home base in Faribault. She focuses on the ordinary, on everyday life. You can find more of her work on her blog: mnprairieroots.com.