lfl-close-up (1).jpeg

The beautiful handcrafted LFL donated to my hometown of Vesta in 2012 by Todd Bol. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo July 2012)

Ten years ago, Todd Bol, co-founder of the Little Free Library, drove three hours from Hudson, Wisconsin, with his wife, Susan, to deliver and install a LFL in my hometown. That act of kindness fulfilled my life-long dream of a library in Vesta, a small farming community on the southwestern Minnesota prairie. Growing up on a farm a mile from town, I longed for a library. So when Todd offered to make that dream come true, I felt overjoyed.

lfl-group-shot (2).jpeg

The team that worked to bring a Little Free Library to Vesta includes Dorothy Marquardt, left, and Karen Lemcke, representing the sponsoring Vesta Commercial Club, LFL co-founder Todd Bol and me (holding a copy of a poetry anthology I donated). (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo July 2012)
lfl-books (3).jpeg

The books Todd Bol and I placed inside Vesta's LFL. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo July 2012)
lfl-tardis-93-close-up (4).jpeg

A Tardis LFL in a front yard in Waseca. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo October 2018)
christmas-82-banner-by-library (5).jpeg

Buckham Memorial Library in Faribault. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo December 2022)
rice-lfl-close-up.jpg

A LFL in an east-side Faribault neighborhood. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo)
lfl-83-barn-shaped-in-decorah (6).jpeg

A LFL in downtown Decorah, Iowa. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo)
neighborhood-329-little-free-library-in-somerville (7).jpeg

Photographed in a front yard in Somerville, MA., in 2016. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo May 2016)
plainview-buildings-9165-little-free-library (8).jpeg

A LFL in downtown Plainview, a small southeastern Minnesota town. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo June 2022)

Audrey Kletscher Helbling creates with her Canon camera and words from her home base in Faribault. She focuses on the ordinary, on everyday life. You can find more of her work on her blog: mnprairieroots.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments